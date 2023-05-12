Red Dead Redemption 2 Crafting Recipes Guide – Pamphlets Locations, Ingredients

Red Dead Redemption 2 crafting recipes can be used once you have found recipe pamphlets. Using new recipes learned, you can craft items after mixing the required ingredients.

Crafting is an integral part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 as you will come across various scenarios where you have to craft items. However, you are required to collect recipe pamphlets scattered throughout the game in order to craft.

That is where our Red Dead Redemption 2 crafting recipes guide comes in to help you with all of the recipe locations, crafting methods and required ingredients.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Crafting

There are two RDR2 crafting methods namely crafting tools and campfires. However, both methods are required for different types of items. Furthermore, crafting requires recipe pamphlets which can be found in the recipe pamphlet locations column in our table.

In our RDR2 Crafting Recipes guide, we will discuss all of the aspects of Crafting in the game including the tools, ingredients, pamphlet locations and more.

Crafting Tools

Crafting tools crafting method allows you to craft items on the go. Players can craft hunting items, improved ammunition, and throwable objects.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Campfires

RDR2 crafting campfires can be set anywhere in the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 with the exception of towns. Campfires allow players to craft tonics, horse care items, and food to restore health.

Crafting Recipes For Crafting Tools

Each item requires certain ingredients to be crafted which are Animal Parts, Fish Meat, Ammunition, and Provisions. These can be acquired by hunting, fishing and scavaging.

However, crafting tools recipes are different from that of Campfires, which is obvious since both method craft different items. Below is the table for all of RDR2 crafting recipes for this method along with their Pamphlets Locations and the ingredients required to craft.

Cover Scent Lotion

Ingredients Scent Gland x1

Recipe Cover Scent Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Effects: Disguises the smell of the hero, making it difficult for dangerous animals to detect him.

Predator bait

Ingredients: Stringy Meat x1, Blackberry, Evergreen Huckleberry, Raspberry or Wintergreen Berry x1

Effects: Attracts average predators

Potent Herbivore Bait

Ingredients: Vanilla Flower x1, Violet Snowdrop x1, Bay Bolete, Chanterelle, Parasol Mushroom or Ram’s Head x1

Recipe: Potent Herbivore Bait Pamphlet

Effects: Lures nearby predators.

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Potent Predator Bait

Ingredients: Gritty fish Meat x1, Blackberry, Evergreen Huckleberry, Evergreen Huckleberry

Recipe: Potent Predator Bait Pamphlet

Effects: Lures nearby predators.

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2.

Dynamite Arrow

Ingredients: Arrow x1, Dynamite x1, Flight Feather x1

Recipe: Dynamite Arrow Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Located in a chest at the base of a small wooden bridge to the south end of the Wapiti Indian Reservation. Can be purchased from Fences after you have completed “A Short Walk in a Pretty Town”

Fire Arrow

Ingredients: Arrow x1, Animal Fat x1, Flight Feather x1

Recipe: Fire Arrow Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Improved Arrow

Ingredients: Arrow x1, Flight Feather x1

Recipe: Improved Arrow Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Poison Arrow

Ingredients: Arrow x1, Oleander Sage x1, Flight Feather x1

Recipe: Poison Arrow Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Found in a chest located outside the Mysterious Hill Home to the NE of Bacchus Station. Also sold by Fences after Chapter 2

Small Game Arrow

Ingredients: Arrow x1, Regular Shotgun Shells x1, Flight Feather x1

Recipe: Small Game Arrow Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Volatile Dynamite

Ingredients: Dynamite x1, Animal Fat x1, Any High-Velocity Cartridge x1

Recipe: Volatile Dynamite Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Located at Hani’s Brothel in a chest under a broken wagon N of the Pond. Also sold by Fences after you complete “American Distillation”.

Fire Bottle

Ingredients: Gin, Guarma Rum, Kentucky Bourbon or Fine Brandy x1, Animal x1

Recipe: Fire Bottle Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Volatile Fire Bottle

Ingredients: Moonshine x1, Animal Fat x1

Recipe: Volatile Fire Bottle Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Located inside a chest in the abandoned campsite in the burned forest NW of Horseshoe Overlook. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”

Homing Tomahawk

Ingredients: Tomahawk x1, Owl Feather x1

Recipe: Homing Tomahawk Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Located inside a chest in the Flattened Cabin South of the Moonstone Pond. Also sold by Fences after Chapter 2.

Improved Throwing Knife

Ingredients: Throwing Knife x1, Eagle Feather or Hawk Feather x2

Recipe: Improved Throwing Knife Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Improved Tomahawk

Ingredients: Tomahawk x1, Eagle Feather or Hawk Feather x1

Recipe: Improved Tomahawk Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Poison Throwing Knife

Ingredients: Throwing Knife x1, Oleander Sage x1

Recipe: Poison Throwing Knife Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Located under the floorboard of a shack to the NE of Saint-Denis. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”

Split Point Cartridge

Ingredients: Hunting Knife, Any Regular Cartridge except for shotgun x1

Recipe: Split Point Cartridge Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Explosive Cartridge

Ingredients: Any Express Cartridge except for a shotgun x1, Animal Fat x1

Recipe: Express Explosive Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Incendiary Buckshot

Ingredients: Regular Shotgun Shell x1, Moonshine x1

Recipe: Incendiary Buckshot Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Located under the floorboard of dilapidated Cabin at Copperhead Landing. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”

Explosive Slug

Ingredients: Slug Shotgun Shells x1, Animal Fat x1

Recipe: Explosive Slug Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Located inside the chest outside the burned down house of an alchemist near the Train tracks between Gaptooth Ridge and Cholla Springs. Also sold by Fences after you complete “A Short Walk in a Pretty Town”

Campfire Recipes

By this point, you would have realized that both Campfires and Crafting tools craft a different type of items in RDR2. At campfires, players can craft medicine, potions, horse medicine and more.

Since these items are different from the ones crafted by Crafting Tools, the ingredients required to craft them are also different. The following are the RDR2 crafting recipes for campfire crafting methods with items, their recipe pamphlet locations, and required ingredients.

Potent Horse Medicine

Ingredients: Ginseng x1, Common Bulrush x1

Special Horse Medicine

Ingredients: Ginseng x2, Common Bulrush x2, Wild Carrot x2

Recipe: Special Horse Medicine Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Located inside the chest to the SE corner of Fort Brennand. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”

Special Horse Reviver

Ingredients: Ginseng x2, Wild Carrot x2, Parasol Mushroom x2

Recipe: Special Horse Reviver Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Located inside a tree stump East of Mattock Pond. Also sold by Fences after you complete “American Distillation”

Potent Horse Stimulant

Ingredients: Sage x1, Common Bulrush x1

Special Horse Stimulant

Ingredients: Sage x2, Common Bulrush x2, Wild Carrot x2

Recipe: Special Horse Stimulant Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Found in the chest under the desk in the South most building of the burned down settlement to the SE of the Horseshoe Overlook. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”

Horse Ointment

Ingredients: Sage x1, Common Bulrush x1, yarrow x1

Recipe: Horse Ointment Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2

Horse Meal

Ingredients: Currant x3, Beets x3, Hay x3

Recipe: Horse Meal Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: This recipe is a reward for completing Kieran’s item request. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”

Potent Health Cure

Ingredients: Ginseng x1, Yarrow x1

Effects: Regenerates health.

Special Health Care

Ingredients: Ginseng x2, Yarrow x2, English Mace of Milkweed x2

Recipe: Special Health Care Pamphlet

Effects: Regenerates health.

Pamphlet Location: Located inside a chest at the Face in the Cliff’s scaffolding North of Moonstone Pond. Also sold by Fences after you complete “American distillation”

Potent Bitters

Ingredients: Sage x1, Burdock Root x1

Effects: Increases stamina level.

Special Bitters

Ingredients: Sage x2, Burdock Root x2, Violet Snowdrop or Wild Feverfew x2

Recipe: Special Bitters Pamphlet

Effects: Increases stamina level.

Pamphlet Location: Located inside the crates scattered on the ground to the South of Owanjila Dam. Also sold by Fences after Chapter 2.

Potent Snake Oil

Ingredients: Indian Tobacco x1

Effects: Fully replenishes Dead Eye.

Special Snake Oil

Ingredients: Indian Tobacco x2, Currant or Prairie Poppy x2

Recipe: Special Snake Oil Pamphlet

Effects: Fully replenishes Dead Eye.

Pamphlet Location: Hidden under the floorboard in the small shack nest to the train tracks to the East of Eris Field. Also sold by Fences after you complete “American distillation”

Potent Miracle Tonic

Ingredients: Indian Tobacco x4, Ginseng x4, Sage x4

Effects: Increase Stamina, Health and Dead Eye.

Special Miracle Tonic

Ingredients: Currant x6, Yarrow x6, Burdock Root x4

Effects: Increase Stamina, Health and Dead Eye.

Recipe: Special Tonic Pamphlet

Pamphlet Location: Located inside the chest by the bloodstained tent on the Rocky Plateau to the NE of Mount Shann. Also sold by Fences after you complete “A Short Walk in a Pretty Town

That is all for our Red Dead Redemption 2 Crafting Recipes guide with tips on how to craft, recipe locations, and their ingredients.