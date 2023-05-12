Red Dead Redemption 2 Crafting Recipes Guide – Pamphlets Locations, Ingredients

Red Dead Redemption 2 crafting recipes can be used once you have found recipe pamphlets. Using new recipes learned, you can craft items after mixing the required ingredients.
Crafting is an integral part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 as you will come across various scenarios where you have to craft items. However, you are required to collect recipe pamphlets scattered throughout the game in order to craft.
That is where our Red Dead Redemption 2 crafting recipes guide comes in to help you with all of the recipe locations, crafting methods and required ingredients.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Crafting
There are two RDR2 crafting methods namely crafting tools and campfires. However, both methods are required for different types of items. Furthermore, crafting requires recipe pamphlets which can be found in the recipe pamphlet locations column in our table.
In our RDR2 Crafting Recipes guide, we will discuss all of the aspects of Crafting in the game including the tools, ingredients, pamphlet locations and more.
Crafting Tools
Crafting tools crafting method allows you to craft items on the go. Players can craft hunting items, improved ammunition, and throwable objects.
Campfires
RDR2 crafting campfires can be set anywhere in the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 with the exception of towns. Campfires allow players to craft tonics, horse care items, and food to restore health.
Crafting Recipes For Crafting Tools
Each item requires certain ingredients to be crafted which are Animal Parts, Fish Meat, Ammunition, and Provisions. These can be acquired by hunting, fishing and scavaging.
However, crafting tools recipes are different from that of Campfires, which is obvious since both method craft different items. Below is the table for all of RDR2 crafting recipes for this method along with their Pamphlets Locations and the ingredients required to craft.
Cover Scent Lotion
Ingredients Scent Gland x1
Recipe Cover Scent Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Effects: Disguises the smell of the hero, making it difficult for dangerous animals to detect him.
Predator bait
Ingredients: Stringy Meat x1, Blackberry, Evergreen Huckleberry, Raspberry or Wintergreen Berry x1
Effects: Attracts average predators
Potent Herbivore Bait
Ingredients: Vanilla Flower x1, Violet Snowdrop x1, Bay Bolete, Chanterelle, Parasol Mushroom or Ram’s Head x1
Recipe: Potent Herbivore Bait Pamphlet
Effects: Lures nearby predators.
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Potent Predator Bait
Ingredients: Gritty fish Meat x1, Blackberry, Evergreen Huckleberry, Evergreen Huckleberry
Recipe: Potent Predator Bait Pamphlet
Effects: Lures nearby predators.
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2.
Dynamite Arrow
Ingredients: Arrow x1, Dynamite x1, Flight Feather x1
Recipe: Dynamite Arrow Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Located in a chest at the base of a small wooden bridge to the south end of the Wapiti Indian Reservation. Can be purchased from Fences after you have completed “A Short Walk in a Pretty Town”
Fire Arrow
Ingredients: Arrow x1, Animal Fat x1, Flight Feather x1
Recipe: Fire Arrow Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Improved Arrow
Ingredients: Arrow x1, Flight Feather x1
Recipe: Improved Arrow Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Poison Arrow
Ingredients: Arrow x1, Oleander Sage x1, Flight Feather x1
Recipe: Poison Arrow Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Found in a chest located outside the Mysterious Hill Home to the NE of Bacchus Station. Also sold by Fences after Chapter 2
Small Game Arrow
Ingredients: Arrow x1, Regular Shotgun Shells x1, Flight Feather x1
Recipe: Small Game Arrow Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Volatile Dynamite
Ingredients: Dynamite x1, Animal Fat x1, Any High-Velocity Cartridge x1
Recipe: Volatile Dynamite Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Located at Hani’s Brothel in a chest under a broken wagon N of the Pond. Also sold by Fences after you complete “American Distillation”.
Fire Bottle
Ingredients: Gin, Guarma Rum, Kentucky Bourbon or Fine Brandy x1, Animal x1
Recipe: Fire Bottle Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Volatile Fire Bottle
Ingredients: Moonshine x1, Animal Fat x1
Recipe: Volatile Fire Bottle Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Located inside a chest in the abandoned campsite in the burned forest NW of Horseshoe Overlook. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”
Homing Tomahawk
Ingredients: Tomahawk x1, Owl Feather x1
Recipe: Homing Tomahawk Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Located inside a chest in the Flattened Cabin South of the Moonstone Pond. Also sold by Fences after Chapter 2.
Improved Throwing Knife
Ingredients: Throwing Knife x1, Eagle Feather or Hawk Feather x2
Recipe: Improved Throwing Knife Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Improved Tomahawk
Ingredients: Tomahawk x1, Eagle Feather or Hawk Feather x1
Recipe: Improved Tomahawk Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Poison Throwing Knife
Ingredients: Throwing Knife x1, Oleander Sage x1
Recipe: Poison Throwing Knife Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Located under the floorboard of a shack to the NE of Saint-Denis. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”
Split Point Cartridge
Ingredients: Hunting Knife, Any Regular Cartridge except for shotgun x1
Recipe: Split Point Cartridge Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Explosive Cartridge
Ingredients: Any Express Cartridge except for a shotgun x1, Animal Fat x1
Recipe: Express Explosive Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Incendiary Buckshot
Ingredients: Regular Shotgun Shell x1, Moonshine x1
Recipe: Incendiary Buckshot Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Located under the floorboard of dilapidated Cabin at Copperhead Landing. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”
Explosive Slug
Ingredients: Slug Shotgun Shells x1, Animal Fat x1
Recipe: Explosive Slug Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Located inside the chest outside the burned down house of an alchemist near the Train tracks between Gaptooth Ridge and Cholla Springs. Also sold by Fences after you complete “A Short Walk in a Pretty Town”
Campfire Recipes
By this point, you would have realized that both Campfires and Crafting tools craft a different type of items in RDR2. At campfires, players can craft medicine, potions, horse medicine and more.
Since these items are different from the ones crafted by Crafting Tools, the ingredients required to craft them are also different. The following are the RDR2 crafting recipes for campfire crafting methods with items, their recipe pamphlet locations, and required ingredients.
Potent Horse Medicine
Ingredients: Ginseng x1, Common Bulrush x1
Special Horse Medicine
Ingredients: Ginseng x2, Common Bulrush x2, Wild Carrot x2
Recipe: Special Horse Medicine Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Located inside the chest to the SE corner of Fort Brennand. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”
Special Horse Reviver
Ingredients: Ginseng x2, Wild Carrot x2, Parasol Mushroom x2
Recipe: Special Horse Reviver Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Located inside a tree stump East of Mattock Pond. Also sold by Fences after you complete “American Distillation”
Potent Horse Stimulant
Ingredients: Sage x1, Common Bulrush x1
Special Horse Stimulant
Ingredients: Sage x2, Common Bulrush x2, Wild Carrot x2
Recipe: Special Horse Stimulant Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Found in the chest under the desk in the South most building of the burned down settlement to the SE of the Horseshoe Overlook. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”
Horse Ointment
Ingredients: Sage x1, Common Bulrush x1, yarrow x1
Recipe: Horse Ointment Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Will be given at the beginning of Chapter 2
Horse Meal
Ingredients: Currant x3, Beets x3, Hay x3
Recipe: Horse Meal Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: This recipe is a reward for completing Kieran’s item request. Also sold by Fences after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil”
Potent Health Cure
Ingredients: Ginseng x1, Yarrow x1
Effects: Regenerates health.
Special Health Care
Ingredients: Ginseng x2, Yarrow x2, English Mace of Milkweed x2
Recipe: Special Health Care Pamphlet
Effects: Regenerates health.
Pamphlet Location: Located inside a chest at the Face in the Cliff’s scaffolding North of Moonstone Pond. Also sold by Fences after you complete “American distillation”
Potent Bitters
Ingredients: Sage x1, Burdock Root x1
Effects: Increases stamina level.
Special Bitters
Ingredients: Sage x2, Burdock Root x2, Violet Snowdrop or Wild Feverfew x2
Recipe: Special Bitters Pamphlet
Effects: Increases stamina level.
Pamphlet Location: Located inside the crates scattered on the ground to the South of Owanjila Dam. Also sold by Fences after Chapter 2.
Potent Snake Oil
Ingredients: Indian Tobacco x1
Effects: Fully replenishes Dead Eye.
Special Snake Oil
Ingredients: Indian Tobacco x2, Currant or Prairie Poppy x2
Recipe: Special Snake Oil Pamphlet
Effects: Fully replenishes Dead Eye.
Pamphlet Location: Hidden under the floorboard in the small shack nest to the train tracks to the East of Eris Field. Also sold by Fences after you complete “American distillation”
Potent Miracle Tonic
Ingredients: Indian Tobacco x4, Ginseng x4, Sage x4
Effects: Increase Stamina, Health and Dead Eye.
Special Miracle Tonic
Ingredients: Currant x6, Yarrow x6, Burdock Root x4
Effects: Increase Stamina, Health and Dead Eye.
Recipe: Special Tonic Pamphlet
Pamphlet Location: Located inside the chest by the bloodstained tent on the Rocky Plateau to the NE of Mount Shann. Also sold by Fences after you complete “A Short Walk in a Pretty Town
That is all for our Red Dead Redemption 2 Crafting Recipes guide with tips on how to craft, recipe locations, and their ingredients.