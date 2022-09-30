Cooking plays a very important role in Red Dead Redemption 2. Food allows you to recover your health and restore stamina cores. Since it is crucial to your survival, our Red Dead Redemption 2 Cooking Recipes Guide will help you learn all about crafting these delicious recipes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Cooking Recipes

You can restore your health by cooking different types of food items including various meat options like fish or other animals.

Several food item recipes can be discovered by Arthur. and unlocking them will allow you to cook them. Consume food to replenish your Stamina and fill your HP. You can also restore Dead Eye Cores by eating food, just before settling in camp.

The maximization of your health depends upon the quality of food you’re taking. Consuming higher-quality food items will result in a greater restoration of health. An even higher HP gain can be achieved by adding Herbs to your food items.

Your meals can be boosted with the addition of spices and herbs; however, this will require the use of a grill, something that Arthur does not possess at the moment.

Unlock the grill

After accompanying Hosea Matthews in his hunt during the “Exit Pursued by a Bruised Ego” mission in the second chapter, you return to notice a new grill installed by the campfire. The grill is only available for use when you are camping by traveling on a horse on your primary saddle.

Arthur will learn new recipes from characters and can also purchase them from certain locations. To cook recipes, you’ll have to set a camp.

After setting up a camp, you can select the “Cook Food” option from the list of available food items. You can eat it when the food is ready or save it for later when you’ll need it.

There are a lot of different recipes and this RDR2 Cooking Guide will guide you about the effective ones. Check out the table below to know about the cooking recipe, ingredients required, and their main effects on your health and cores.

Recipes

For the recipes listed below, you can use the acquired meat along with Oregano and Thyme to cook your food. With mint, you can increase your stamina, and with thyme and oregano you can increase your health

Required Ingredients How to Get Base Recipe With Thyme With Oregano With Mint Stringy Armadillo, Badger, Bat, Beaver, Chipmunk, Coyote, Fox, Muskrat, Opossum, Raccoon, Rat, Skunk, Snake, Squirrel Plain Stringy Meat Non-Seasonable Non-Seasonable Non-Seasonable Gritty Fish Blue Gill, Bullhead Catfish, Channel Catfish, Longnose Gar Gritty Fish Non-Seasonable Non-Seasonable Non-Seasonable Herptile Fish Frog, Gila Monster, Iguana, Toad, Turtle Plain Herptile Non-Seasonable Non-Seasonable Non-Seasonable Gamey Bird Waxwing, Cardinal, Blue Jay, Condor, Cormorant, Crow, Eagle, Egret, Hawk, Heron, Loon, Oriole, Owl, Pigeon, Quail, Raven, Booby, Robin, Spoonbill, Gull, Songbird, Sparrow, Vulture, Crane, Woodpecker Plain Game Bird Non-Seasonable Non-Seasonable Non-Seasonable Game Duck, Pheasant, Rabbit Plain Game Thyme Game Oregano Game Minty Game Gristly Mutton Goat, Ram, Sheep Plain Mutton Thyme Mutton Oregano Mutton Minty Mutton Plump Bird Chicken, Goose, Turkey, Rooster Plain Plump Bird Thyme Plump Bird Oregano Plump Bird Minty Plump Bird Crustacean Crab Plain Crustacean Thyme Crustacean Oregano Crustacean Minty Crustacean Prime Beef Joint Bison, Bull, Cow, Ox Plain Prime Beef Thyme Prime Beef Oregano Prime Beef Minty Prime Beef Mature Venison Buck Deer, Elk, Moose, Pronghorn Plain Venison Thyme Venison Oregano Venison Minty Venison Tender Pork Loin Boar, Peccary, Pig Plain Pork Thyme Pork Oregano Pork Minty Pork Flaky Fish Redfin Pickerel, Perch, Chain Pickerel, Rock Bass, Muskie, Lake Sturgeon, Northern Pike, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass Plain Flaky Fish Thyme Flaky Fish Oregano Flaky Fish Minty Flaky Fish Succulent Fish Sockeye Salmon, Steelhead Trout Plain Succulent Fish Thyme Succulent Fish Oregano Succulent Fish Minty Succulent Fish Exotic Bird Parakeet, Parrot, Pelican Plain Exotic Bird Thyme Exotic Bird Oregano Exotic Bird Minty Exotic Bird Big Game Alligator, Bear, Cougar, Panther, Wolf Plain Big Game Thyme Big Game Oregano Big Game Minty Big Game

This is pretty much all we have in our Red Dead Redemption 2 Cooking and Food Guide.