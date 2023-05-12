Red Dead Redemption 2 Bounty Hunting Locations and Walkthrough

Bounty Hunting is an art in Red Dead Redemption 2 where you will be able to hunt outlaws by their locations and by following a specific walkthrough.

Our RDR 2 Bounty Hunting Guide will definitely help you in your journey to become the best bounty hunter in town and in the whole world of RDR! Just sit back and watch the magic happen.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Bounty Hunting Locations

Red Dead Redemption 2 allows you to hunt for outlaws set to you by the Sheriff of the town.

You can head to the Sheriff’s office to occasionally find posters of outlaws depicting ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ or ‘Wanted Alive’ displayed on the noticeboard at the office. Some targets can also be found at the depot.

The stronger the outlaw you face, the better the rewards. Apparently, Rockstar doesn’t want you to get bored with Bounty Hunting.

But fear not because this RDR2 Guide will definitely help you find and hunt the various Bounty Hunters, their locations, and how to find them. To bring a target back alive, you need to knock them out or lasso them, back to the Sheriff.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to Unlock – To unlock Bounty Hunting, you need to complete the mission ‘Good, Honest, Snake Oil’ that is available from the start of Chapter 2 to the end of Chapter 5. Some of the tips you might need before hunting an outlaw are:

Inspect a poster at the sheriff station/post office.

The general location of the target will be marked on your map. Head there and the outlaw should be in that location somewhere. Use your skills to figure out the exact location of the target, usually inside a well-fortified location or a camp, and defeat them

Always try to capture the enemy ‘alive’, as some hunts will fail if you kill the outlaw.

After you turn in the outlaw in the good hands of the law, be sure to collect your bounty at the desk of the Sheriff or the person in charge.

1. Lindsay Woffard

Conditions: To start this bounty hunter mission, complete Chapter 2’s ‘Good, Honest, Snake Oil’.

Location: Fort east of Emerald Station, Saint-Denis

Lindsay Woffard is one of the targets as an outlaw. You can turn him in DEAD or ALIVE. Your choice.

The poster for this outlaw can be found into the Saint Denis police station. Once you view the poster of this outlaw, you can find the target to the east of Emerald Station, in a well-guarded fort.

There are a lot of enemies here so be sure to be well equipped for this task. You will be outnumbered.

2. Ellie Anne Swan

Conditions: Complete Chapter 2’s ‘Good, Honest, Snake Oil’ to start the bounty hunter mission

Bounty Location: East of Wallace Station

Ellie is an outlaw who is in love with her boyfriend but has angered some people. She’s the Yandere type. You need to turn her in ALIVE. Killing her will fail the hunt.

You can find the poster for this lover-outlaw in the area of Valentine, in its sheriff station. Take the mission and you can find Ellie slightly to the east of Wallace Station with her boyfriend.

Deal with her first because apparently, she likes her boyfriend a lot. If you try to hurt her boyfriend, she will attack you with a knife.

3. Joshua Brown

Conditions: Complete Chapter 2’s ‘Blessed are the Meek?’ and wait until Strawberry is free from the lockdown.

Bounty Location: Abandoned mine northwest of Strawberry.

Joshua Brown is a rather cool outlaw. You need to turn him in ALIVE. Killing him will fail the hunt.

Head to the Strawberry jail and you will find the poster inside the building. Then head towards the abandoned mine northwest of Strawberry. You will find a campfire there. Investigate it to trigger a cutscene. This cutscene leads to your target.

4. Mark Johnson

Conditions: Complete Chapter 4’s ‘The Joy of Civilization’.

Bounty Location: Northeast of Rhodes train station

Mark Johnson needs to be brought back ALIVE. Killing him will fail the mission.

Head to the Rhodes’ train station and you will find the poster for Mark there. Accept the bounty and look for a camp just northeast of the train station.

Mark will surrender himself on sight. Take him back to the sheriff’s as soon as you can, because you might get ambushed pretty soon. During the journey, Mark may break himself free. Use a lasso to tie him when that happens.

5. Anthony Foreman

Conditions: Complete Epilogue Part 1’s ‘Gainful Employment’. Can only be accessible if you did NOT kill Anthony Foreman at the end of Chapter 4’s ‘No, No and Thrice, No’.

Location: In the Doyle’s Tavern, Saint Denis.

Anthony Foreman needs to be brought back ALIVE. Killing him will fail the mission.

You will find the poster inside the Saint Denis police station. Head towards the Doyle’s Tavern and question the bartender up front. Foreman will make a break for it during your conversation.

Chase him down and catch him. You must spare him once again though, and hogtie him back to the sheriff station.

6. Robbie Laidlaw

Conditions: Complete Chapter 4’s ‘The Joy of Civilization’ and hunt down ‘Mark Johnson’. Loot the Old Harry Fen shack too.

Location: Cabin southeast of Braithwaite Manor.

Robbie Laidlaw needs to be brought back ALIVE. Killing him will definitely fail the mission.

You will find the poster displayed on a wall on the Rhodes train station, the same as Mark Johnson. Enter the cabin that is en route southeast of Braithwaite Manor.

You will be assaulted as you enter. Robbie will escape seeing this chance. Chase him to the cotton field, northwest edge of the highlighted zone on the map, and capture him.

7. Otis Skinner

Conditions: Complete Epilogue Part 1’s ‘Gainful Employment’.

Location: Southwest of Manzanita Post, Blackwater.

Otis Skinner is one of the notorious outlaws in the country and can be brought back either Dead or Alive. Your choice. But Alive is always better.

Head to the Blackwater police station and pick up the poster. Ride to the southwest of Manzanita Post and you will find the Skinner to the east of you. Otis will be hiding among the Skinners. Keep in mind that Otis is the one with the tall hat.

8. Elias Green

Conditions: Complete Epilogue Part 1’s ‘Gainful Employment’.

Location: West of Beecher’s Hope, Blackwater.

/>

Elias Green is one of the notorious villains in the world and can be brought in either Dead or Alive.

Head to the Blackwater police station and pick up the poster. Ride to the designated area, west of Beecher’s Hope. You will have to use Eagle Eye to track your target. He will be deep into the Skinner’s territory to the southwest.

9. Joaquin Arroyo

Conditions: Complete Epilogue Part 1’s ‘Gainful Employment’ and witness the ‘Del Lobo Execution’ chance encounter in Tumbleweed.

Location: In a barn, directly southwest of Benedict Point, Tumbleweed.

Joaquin Arroyo is an outlaw that wears a red shirt. You must find and capture him ALIVE. Killing him is definitely not allowed.

In the Tumbleweed jail, this poster can be found hanging. Take the challenge and head to the near directly southwest of Benedict Point.

Enter the location, eavesdrop the conversation between two Del Lobos. Follow the objectives and you will find Joaquin by the railroad, with his two pals.

10. Benedict Allbright

Conditions: Unknown

Location: Near the Dakota River, north of Valentine.

Benedict Allbright is one of the worse outlaws, selling harmful substances tagged as medical supplies.

Read the wanted poster and accept the mission. Head to towards the north of Valentine, near the Dakota River. You will find Sir Benedict near the shores of these waters. You must capture him ALIVE, at all costs. Lasso him after knocking him out.

11. Esteban Cortez

Conditions: Complete Epilogue Part 1’s ‘Gainful Employment’ and witness the ‘Del Lobo Execution’ chance encounter in Tumbleweed.

Location: In a mine southwest of Tumbleweed.

I am pretty sure I have heard this name before. Esteban can be brought back either Dead or Alive. There’s no limit.

Head to the Tumbleweed jail, again, and you will find Cortez’ poster. It will lead you back to the mine southwest of Tumbleweed. Head inside and you will see members of Del Lobo gang.

Clear the path and head towards the target. Be careful on your way back, you will get ambushed near the entrance again.

How to Become a Bounty Hunter in Red Dead Online

One of the three specialist roles available in Red Dead Online is the Bounty Hunter Role.

As a Bounty Hunter, players get to catch criminals in the game and hand them over to the Sheriff to receive an award such as the Reinforced Lasso, or unique skills like being able to see red targets when in Eagle Eye.

To achieve the role of a Bounty Hunter, you will have to go through the steps under A License for Bounty Hunting, available on the players’ map.

First, go to Rhodes and pay a visit to the Sheriff’s office. Once you get here, you will see a cutscene that will include a Bounty Hunter bringing in some people belonging to the Twin Rocks Gang. The Bounty Hunter will then ask you if you want to be a Bounty Hunter as well, after which she will tell you that you need a license to achieve the role.

After she leaves, the Sheriff will tell you that you do not have the required money to get the license, and he will instruct you to go to a bounty board, from where you will be able to buy the license for 15 gold bars.

In Red Dead Online, players can find bounty boards at most Train Stations, Sheriff Offices and Post Offices. After you’ve acquired your license, you can go to a bounty board to receive bounties. Catching criminals to complete bounties will reward you