Red Dead Online Moonshine Ingredients Locations Guide

Red Dead Online has now a new feature allowing players to craft their own Moonshine as part of the Moonshiner Frontier Pursuit. There are different Moonshine recipes for different flavors and each recipe requires different ingredients. The basic ingredients are basically the same, and here is a brief guide for all the Red Dead Online Moonshine Ingredients Locations.

Red Dead Online Moonshine Ingredients Locations

Remember, all these places are where you can find the respective ingredient relatively easily as compared to searching throughout the map. Most of these ingredients CAN be found at multiple other locations.

Keep in mind before you get started with searching for these ingredients, you actually need to have a Moonshine Shack.