Red Dead Online Feud and Parley Guide

We are sure that you are aware of how players online shoot first and ask questions later. However, Rockstar Games has come up with a method of reducing the amount of grieving that goes on in the game by introducing the option to Feud or Parley with an enemy in Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online Feud and Parley

Whenever one of the players in the game repeatedly kills another player in the game, the player that is being killed is given the option to either “Parley or Feud”.

Parley makes that you cannot kill each other for the next 10 minutes whereas Feud means that you will take part in a 1 on 1 battle with no interruption from another player.

If you kill someone repeatedly 4 or 5 times or the same thing happens to you, an option will pop up to select one of the aforementioned choices and then you will be locked to that choice for the required amount of time.

How to Parley and Feud

There are only a limited number of other players in the game, but you are allowed to shoot at anyone you see. Not only that, players spawn near you whenever they die.

This gives you repeated chances to kill players repeatedly until they have the option to select Feud or Parley.

If you end up on the wrong side of things, you can choose to “Parley” and simply talk to the guy. You might be able to work things out or he might end up shouting at you (considering that it is an online game, you will probably have to deal with the latter).

During this time, you can also try to go your own way and simply avoid the player since there is no harm that anyone can do to you.

Alternatively, you can decide to “Feud” with your opponent. During a feud, you take on a fight among each other and nobody else will be able to come between you.

This way, the two of you can settle your differences once and for all and go your separate ways once you are done with the fight. This way, grieving can be kept to a minimum.