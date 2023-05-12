Red Dead Online Desert Habitat Animal Locations Guide

While playing the Naturalist role in Red Dead Online, you’ll have to find and sedate a number of animals in different locations and bring their samples to Harriet. One of these set of locations is the Red Dead Online Desert Habitat Animal Locations which has 14 unique animals for you to find.

Red Dead Online Desert Habitat Animal Locations

To help you with locating these animals, we’ve prepared this guide to walk you through the different locations of each of the Desert Habitat animals you need to find in RDO.

Desert Iguana Locations

Mercer Station.

The area between Mercer Station and Cholla Springs.

The area below Bravo.

Banded Gila Monster Locations

West of Armadillo.

The road right by Mercer Station, to the south-east.

Right above Lake Don Julio

Nine-Banded Armadillo Locations

The road between Tumbleweed and Mercer Station

The road right by Mercer Station, to the south-east.

Right above Lake Don Julio.

Baja California Pronghorn Buck Locations

The area between Cholla Springs and Twin Rocks.

The area between Cholla Springs and Armadillo.

Fort Mercer.

Benedict Point.

Baja California Pronghorn Doe Locations

The area between Cholla Springs and Twin Rocks.

The area between Cholla Springs and Armadillo.

Fort Mercer.

Benedict Point.

Collared Peccary Locations

In the middle of Cholla Springs.

At the bend in the road under the ‘U’ of New Austin.

The road connecting Benedict Pass and Fort Mercer.

Sonoran Pronghorn Buck Locations

The area above Gaptooth Ridge.

The area between Gaptooth Ridge and Benedict Point, between the ‘N’ and ‘E’ of New Austin.

The area above Lake Don Julio.

Sonoran Pronghorn Doe Locations

The area above Gaptooth Ridge.

The area between Gaptooth Ridge and Benedict Point, between the ‘N’ and ‘E’ of New Austin.

The area above Lake Don Julio.

Desert Bighorn Ram Locations

The eastern side of Tumbleweed.

The area above Gaptooth Ridge.

The area between Gaptooth Ridge and Benedict Point, between the ‘N’ and ‘E’ of New Austin.

Desert Bighorn Sheep Locations

The eastern side of Tumbleweed.

The area above Gaptooth Ridge.

The area between Gaptooth Ridge and Benedict Point, between the ‘N’ and ‘E’ of New Austin.

The area south of Lake Don Julio.

The area between Lake Don Julio and Armadillo, basically on the ‘S’ in New Austin.

Twin Rocks.

Sierra Nevada Bighorn Ram Locations

In the mountains to the north and west of Aurora Basin.

The area west of Manzanita Post.

Sierra Nevada Bighorn Sheep Locations

In the mountains to the north and west of Aurora Basin.

The area west of Manzanita Post.

Black-Tailed Rattlesnake Locations

To the north-west of Mercer Station, to the left of the ‘A’ in Austin.

On the western side of Armadillo.

The area north from Cholla Springs.

Cougar Locations

The area to the south of Benedict Point (west of Plainview).

The area below Rathskeller Fork.

The area Above the ‘O’ in cholla Springs.

The area to the right of the ‘G’ in Great Plains.

When you find the animal, shoot it with your Varmint Rifle using the sedative ammo which you bought from Harriet or made yourself and then get near it to take a sample.

After you collect all the samples of the above animals in RDO and sell them to Harriet to get your animal field book all stamped up, you can trade in this set for a reward of $80 and 1000 XP.

To trade in the set, go to Progress > Roles > Move your cursor over Naturalist > Animal Field Guide > Move your cursor over Farmland Habitats > Trade in.

Keep in mind that even after trading in, you’ll be able to collect all the samples again to earn more money and XP.