Rebellion Teases Sniper Elite 5 Reveal

Remember when Rebellion Developments promised to deliver details about Sniper Elite 5 in 2020? The developer is now finally ready to fulfill that promise.

Yesterday, communications executive Sadie Flayeh took to Twitter to tease that “news on the next mainline Sniper Elite” installment will be coming soon. Unfortunately, a date or timeline was not stated.

Take note that while the sequel was mentioned last year to be in development, the mention was more like a footnote. Sniper Elite 5 was never officially announced. Hence, expect Rebellion Developments to do a massive gameplay reveal in the coming months, as well as confirm the release date.

Next to nothing is known about Sniper Elite 5 except that the game will be a direct sequel to the fourth installment, which was released in 2017. Since then, Rebellion Developments has released Sniper Elite 3 on the Nintendo Switch as well as Sniper Elite V2 Remastered.

Sniper Elite 5 is not the only project that Rebellion Developments is working on in 2020. Zombie Army 4: Dead War is scheduled to release on February 4 while Evil Genius 2: World Domination is slated to launch later in the year. In addition, Zombie Army Trilogy, featuring all three story chapters, is coming to the Nintendo Switch within the next couple of months. The developer has also been busy in readying Sniper Elite VR, which remains without a release date.

Rebellion Developments has more or less carved a career from a single franchise, and for good reason. The Sniper Elite games have proven to be a commercial success, having sold over 10 million units as of 2015. Those numbers were probably boosted in the later years.

It might be too soon to say but Sniper Elite 5 doesn’t look to be a next-generation game. Rebellion Developments will probably be eying a release before the end of the year for current-generation platforms.