Ragnarok Online 2 Warrior Builds Guide – DPS/Tank/Off-Tank



In Ragnarok Online 2, the warrior is your typical DPS class with a huge sword. Although their main role is damage, they can be built in such a way so that they are capable of fulfilling the Tank and Off-Tank role.

As a result, I’ve included these three builds for your benefit. I’ll be going through the Skills and stats you need to focus on, and at the end I’ll be explaining which circumstances you want to use a particular build in.

Ragnarok Online 2 Warrior DPS

Pros

+Amazing amounts of damage

+Really good at leveling and grinding down mobs.

Cons

-Getting a party can be difficult

-You get destroyed if a dungeon boss so much as glances at you

Ragnarok Online 2 Warrior DPS Build – Skill Tree Build

Head Crush (5/5)

Bash (5/5)

Provoke (1/5)

Battle Orders (5/5)

Aura Strike (5/5)

Aura Blade (5/5)

Berserk (5/5)

Anger Control (2/2)

Tension Relax (3/3)

Bowling Bash (5/5)

Pommel Attack (1/5)

Battle Leaf (1/5)

Rage Strike (5/5)

Here is a visual representation of the finished skill tree.

Stat Priority

For the most part, you’ll want to choose STR and AGI as your primary stats, then dump the points you have left over into VIT. Almost any combination of STR/AGI/VIT works on Warriors, but for max DPS you’ll want STR/AGI.

Tips

This build will give you a lot of damage (although you won’t out-DPS an assassin) but a stray breeze will bowl you over without much effort. Therefore, you want to use this with a well-coordinated team that can keep the bad guys off your back and can keep your healthbar green.

Ragnarok Online 2 Warrior Tank

Pros

+Capable of being a full tank

+Lots of HP

Cons

-Difficult to mitigate damage

-You are fragile early on

Ragnarok Online 2 Warrior Tank Build – Skill Tree Build

Head Crush (1/5)

Bash (1/5)

Provoke (5/5)

Battle Orders (1/5)

Wide Provoke (1/3)

Aura Strike (1/5)

Aura Blade (1/5)

Aura Armor (5/5)

Berserk (1/5)

Anger Control (2/2)

Tension Relax (3/3)

Bowling Bash (1/5)

Pommel Attack (5/5)

Parrying (5/5)

Battle Leaf (5/5)

Endure (5/5)

Rage Strike (1/5)

Brandish Storm (3/3)

Defender (5/5)

Here is a visual representation of the finished skill tree.

Stat Priority

This time, for a tanky Warrior, we focus on getting VIT, and dump the remaining in either STR or AGI. Again, most combinations of STR/VIT/AGI work for a warrior since they all provide stats that boost your durability (Parry, HP and Dodge) but I prefer VIT since raid bosses tend to have good accuracy.

Tips

Take this route if you have some experience with tanking and playing the Warrior. I don’t recommend this as your first character/first tank. However, if you master it then you can be a really effective full tank for raids and dungeons. Another reason I don’t recommend this as your first toon is that the tank warrior needs a lot of equipment.

Ragnarok Online 2 Warrior Off-Tank

Pros

+Surprisingly durable

+Still deals some damage

+Good at leveling

Cons

-The off-tank takes boss aggro when the full tank dies. As such, you won’t be receiving healing while full tank is being resurrected.

-One of the most difficult roles

Ragnarok Online 2 Warrior Off-Tank Build – Skill Tree Build

Head Crush (1/5)

Bash (5/5)

Provoke (1/5)

Battle Orders (5/5)

Wide Provoke (2/3)

Aura Strike (5/5)

Aura Blade (1/5)

Aura Armor (5/5)

Berserk (1/5)

Anger Control (2/2)

Tension Relax (3/3)

Bowling Bash (1/5)

Pommel Attack (1/5)

Parrying (4/5)

Battle Leaf (5/5)

Endure (1/5)

Rage Strike (1/5)

Brandish Storm (3/3)

Defender (5/5)

Here is a visual representation of the finished skill tree.

Stat Priority

I like to go even for the Off-Tank. An equal balancing of STR/VIT/AGI gives me both damage and durability. This means you’ll be going 33 STR, 33 VIT and 32 AGI or something along those lines. This is a pretty balanced, solid set of stats for what you’re trying to do.

Tips

Use this build when you already have a main tank for your group. For the most part, your job will basically be to have the focus of the adds summoned by a raid boss. If the adds assault your squishes, it’s your job to go save them. And if your tank dies, it’s your job to hold the boss for those few precious seconds when he’s being resurrected. It’s a really flexible role, and the warrior can execute it well.