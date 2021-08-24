Psychonauts 2 Loads Twice As Fast On Xbox Series X As On PS5

Psychonauts 2 loads ridiculously fast on Xbox Series X as well as on Xbox Series S and as such leaves behind PlayStation 5 in a trail of dust.

According to a technical analysis conducted by YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBit earlier today, Psychonauts 2 takes roughly the same amount of time to load on both Xbox Series consoles which says much about how heavily the sequel has been optimized for Xbox by developer Double Fine Productions.

The loading times are about 7.26 seconds and 7.46 seconds on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S respectively. Psychonauts 2 however takes nearly double of that time to load on PlayStation 5 where the backwards compatible version sits at 19.10 seconds. A native PlayStation 5 version would presumably fare better.

That should still not be concerning when compared with previous-generation consoles. The game for example takes over a minute to load on Xbox One X and even more so on Xbox One.

The custom solid-state drives are showing once again how current-generation consoles have changed loading times for the future. In that vein, Psychonauts 2 on PC will show off impressive loading times as well provided that players are using a solid-state drive in their desktop systems.

Psychonauts 2 being more optimized for Xbox Series consoles than PlayStation 5 should not be surprising. Double Fine Productions was acquired by Microsoft back in 2019 to become part of Xbox Game Studios. The developer was hence always going to tailor its game in light of the new Xbox Series hardware.

Psychonauts 2 picks up immediately after the conclusion of Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin and follows Raz as a newly graduated Psychonaut with powerful psychic abilities. Its early reviews are as impressive as expected and the public will get to experience all of that praise in person when the release takes place soon for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, and PC.