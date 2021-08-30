Psychonauts 2 Tomb of the Sharkophagus Collectibles Locations Guide

The Tomb of Sharkophagus level has some valuable collectibles just waiting to be found. So, in this guide on Psychonauts 2 Tomb of the Sharkophagus Collectibles Locations, we’ll map them all out so that you can collect them all easily

Psychonauts 2 Tomb of the Sharkophagus Collectibles Locations

There are a total of twenty figments that you can find all across The Tomb of Sharkophagus level in Psychonauts 2.

The collectibles also include Memory Vault, Half-A-Mind, Purse Tag, and the Emotional Baggage.

Below, are all the locations where you can find all of these collectibles.

Figments in The Tomb of Sharkophagus

Figments Location # 1

When you enter the graveyard, just keep moving straight ahead, and you can collect six figments.

The figments will be located one next to another in a straight line, so keep moving straight ahead until you collect all of them.

Figments Location # 2

You can collect two of the figments during the first drop. Also, right at the place where you drop, you can collect another figment.

Figments Location # 3

The players will find one figment when they enter the room after the first drop. Moreover, three of them will also come in your way when you leave the room for the second drop.

Figments Locations # 4

After the second drop, enter the room you see in front of you. Now, leave the room for the third drop. Here, you will find three more figments on the way.

Figments Location # 5

Once you enter the coffin area, go straight and collect the four figments coming on your way.

Memory Vault in The Tomb of Sharkophagus

In the graveyard, one can collect the memory vault. The memory vault will appear right when you enter the graveyard. From the entrance, you will find the memory vault by turning right.

The memory vault will appear on the condition that you should have completed the level for once at least.

When you see the memory vault, you have to chase it. Once you catch it, you have to hit the vault to open it. This is how you can collect the collectibles in the first section of the level.

Half-A-Mind in The Tomb of Sharkophagus

In the second section, you will be able to collect Half-A-Mind. After the first drop you will see a room, so enter and leave it for the second drop.

Now, you will see another room, so enter and leave it for the third drop. After the third drop, again a room will be visible to you. Enter the room, and turn right to collect the Half-A-Mind.

Purse Tag in The Tomb of Sharkophagus

For the Purse Tag, the players will see a whale flying around during the third drop.

To collect the Purse Tag, you can slow down the whale using the time bubble, so you can jump over the whale.

Emotional Baggage in The Tomb of Sharkophagus

This is the last stage of the level. On moving straight, you will enter the area where the passage splits into two different ways.

From this point, turn right, and you will see Astralathe; a machine that has some drills on it (a lathe machine for you egg heads out there).

You will find a bag resting behind the Astralathe, so just go behind the Astralathe to grab it.

We hope that you will not face any problem finding these collectibles. So, just get to the exact points without any delay and grab all the valuable collectibles.