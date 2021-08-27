PSI Challenge Markers are 50% of the collectibles in Psychonauts 2, meaning that they play a crucial role if you wish to acquire full gain credit. In this Psychonauts 2 PSI Challenge Marker Locations guide, we will get you up to speed with the locations of all the difficult-to-find PSI Challenge Markers.

Psychonauts 2 PSI Challenge Marker Locations

PSI Challenge Markers are spread across different levels in Psychonauts 2. Getting your hands on every single one of them allows you to achieve the 100% mark in each level, though you’ll still be able to level up if you don’t pick them all.

There are four to eight PSI Challenge Markers in each level, and some of them are much easier to find than others. You can also convert PSI Challenge Cards into PSI Challenge Markers once you have enough.

Below, you’ll find the locations of all the PSI Challenge Markers that are relatively harder to find, categorized according to their specific locations in the game.

The Motherlobe PSI Challenge Markers

PSI Challenge Marker # 1

The desired PSI Challenge Marker can be found on the noodle bar at the top of the light fixtures. Platform across the lights to access it.

PSI Challenge Marker # 2

It is located beneath the stairs that lead to the classroom.

PSI Challenge Marker # 3

It can be found sitting on one of the floating platforms over the atrium. You’ll need to Mental Connection and Stray Thought Tuner to access this location.

PSI Challenge Marker # 4

It can be found resting on a conveyer belt above the Mailroom.

PSI Challenge Marker # 5

It can be found in the Astral Lanes, on the rotating sign above the shoe rental area.

PSI Challenge Marker # 6

In the Mailroom, you’ll come across a door that can be accessed only if you have Projection power. The desired PSI Challenge Marker will be sitting right behind it.

The Quarry PSI Challenge Markers

PSI Challenge Marker # 7

It is located towards the left of the pathway leading to the Pirate Radio Treehouse. You can only access this path if you have access to Stray Thought Tuner and Mental Connection.

PSI Challenge Marker # 8

You’ll find it above Otto’s Workshop. Again, you need Stray Thought Tuner and Mental Connection to access this area.

PSI Challenge Marker # 9

You’ll find it behind the top of the Motherlobe.

To access the area, first, use the Stray Thought Tuner on a stone pillar close to Lili’s Garden to locate hidden thoughts and then utilize your Mental Connection power.

PSI Challenge Marker # 10

You’ll find it on top of the rotating sign for Lumberjack Diner.

To access the location, first, use the PSI Blast to rotate the lumberjack in your direction. Then, hop on to a far platform by grinding along his ax.

Finally, re-rotate the lumberjack, grinding his ax back and then jumping onto the sign.

PSI Challenge Marker # 11

You’ll find it behind a flammable display in the Cave of the Sassclops.

PSI Challenge Marker # 12

It is located on a platform above the wooden crocodile. To access the location, you must have Stray Thought Tuner and Mental Connection.

PSI Challenge Marker # 13

It can be found at the very top of the Aquatodome interior. Jump across a series of platforms to access this location.

PSI Challenge Marker # 14

It is located at the very top of the Aquatodome exterior. Jump across the series of platforms near the entrance to the Lumberjack Diner to access it.

Green Needle Gulch PSI Challenge Markers

PSI Challenge Marker # 15

You’ll find it on a stump right at the center of the swamp close to Nona’s house. You must have Stray Thought Tuner and the Mental Connection to access the area.

PSI Challenge Marker # 16

It is located on the platform on top of the treehouse covered with fern.

To access this location, climb up the pole close to Helmut’s van and then glide to the treehouse. Finally, using your Stray Thought Tuner, unveil the thought bubbles leading up to the platform.

PSI Challenge Marker # 17

It can be found inside the outhouse located close to the Heptadome. This location can only be accessed using your Projection.

PSI Challenge Marker # 18

You’ll find this PSI Challenge Marker inside the Psilsolation Chamber.

To access the location, flip the switches according to the order prescribed on the panel near the chamber door.