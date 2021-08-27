PSI cards are one of the many collectibles you’ll find throughout Psychonauts 2. This Psychonauts 2 PSI Challenge Card Locations guide focuses on listing down the hard-to-find PSI cards that you might have otherwise overlooked.

Psychonauts 2 PSI Challenge Card Locations

Collecting nine challenge cards and then combining them with a PSI Core will grant you a PSI Challenge Marker.

Below we’ve listed the locations of each card in Psychonauts 2 that you might have missed in the following areas:

The Motherlobe

The Quarry

Questionable Area

Green Needle Gulch

The Motherlobe Challenge Cards

Motherlobe is a brain-shaped headquarters in Psychonauts 2. It’s a part of the Psychonauts organization and consists of Otto-Matic machines controlling its tasks. There are five locations in which you can find the PSI Challenge Cards at the Motherlobe.

Card Location #1

The first two cards (Stray Thought Tuner and Mental Connection required) are found atop the Atrium on the floating platform.

Card Location #2

The next location is at the Noodle Bar where you’ll find another card on top of the light fixtures. Reach the light fixture with the help of Ivy.

Card Location #3

The third card is found at Sasha’s Lab near the Ottobon.

Card Location #4

The fourth card is found atop the vines on the right wall. You’ll find it when using the hallway route to the classroom.

Card Location #5

The last two cards at the Motherlobe are found in the Mailroom. Enter the room via the platform at the main section to find the cards atop of the conveyor belts.

The Quarry Challenge Cards

An area at the center of a natural forest. The Quarry is an Abandoned Psitanium Mine that consists of six locations where you can find your PSI cards.

Card Location #1

The first card is found at the route going to Blastcap Becky’s Cave. It’s found near the entrance of the cave resting on the rock platform.

Card Location #2

The other two cards are found inside the Blastcap Becky’s Cave. Reach the backside of the cave to find the cards near the entrance.

Card Location #3

The third card is found outside the Pirate Radio Station Treehouse on a balcony.

Card Location #4

Another card is found at the Pirate Radio Station Treehouse. Simply head up the railing of the station via the flagpole next to the chest to collect the card.

Card Location #5

This one is quite easy to find since it’s found mid-way to the Questionable Area. Simply jump down close to the entrance of the Abandoned Mine at the ledge to find the card near the waterfront.

Card Location #6

The last card is found after exiting the Motherlobe. You’ll find it floating on the water surface below.

Questionable Area Challenge Cards

Home to the Lumberstack Diner, this location is found near the Quarry and is called Questionable Area for a reason due to the absurd happenings taking place within the territory. The area consists of three locations where you’ll find your PSI cards.

Card Location #1

The first one is the easiest card to find as it’s located inside the Cave of the Sassclops.

Card Location #2

Use Psi-Blast on the ropes grasping onto the trapeze to reach the platform of the funicular to find the card.

Card Location #3

The last card is found at the Lumberjack Diner. You’ll find it right from the Diner, atop the tree. Simply head up the pole in the bushes and reach the platform behind to grab the card.

Green Needle Gulch Challenge Cards

Green Needle Gulch is a wooded area near the Motherlobe where you’ll find six PSI card locations.

Card Location #1

Platform up the viny route to the greenhouse to find the card near Bob’s house.

Card Location #2

The second card is found at the platform atop the treehouse. Head up the pole close to Helmut’s van and use the Stray Thought Tuner to reach the platform.

Card Location #3

The third card is found near Cassie’s house. Simply use the broken route on the left side of the main door to reach the location (Bee smoker required).

Card Location #4

Use the balcony near Nona’s bed to reach the walkway on top of Nona’s house to find the fourth card.

Card Location #5

When on the route up to Cassie’s house, take a look between the tree and riverfront to find the fifth card.

Card Location #6

The last card is in Cassie’s house. Look for an alcove past the door with a supply chest to find the card.