Psychonauts 2 Loboto’s Labyrinth Walkthrough

Throughout Psychonauts 2, you’ll be taken to 13 different locations each having its own mission. This guide will take you through the first mission of Psychonauts 2, Loboto’s Labyrinth.

Psychonauts 2 Loboto’s Labyrinth

Loboto’s Labyrinth serves as your introduction to the gameplay mechanics and the world of Psychonauts 2 if you are new to the franchise.

Follow Dr. Loboto

Start the mission by following Dr. Loboto through the office. Sooner or later, he’ll get paranoid and will take every possible step to prevent you from following him.

However, that shouldn’t stop you from following him. Break through the boxes in front of you from the way down to the corridor to trigger a cutscene.

Once the cutscene is over, go through the mess that Dr. Loboto made and find your way to the left side, past the corridor to reach the end.

At this point, the entire gameplay shifts as Dr. Loboto changes the environment of the office and now you have to pull your way through the office cubicles to reach the endpoint of the room.

At the end of the room, use Wall Slide and Wall Jump on the right wall to reach the top. At the top, head right to meet the Coach and normalize the gameplay.

Reach the end of the corridor to trigger another cutscene of Dr. Loboto putting together his dental Equipements for a surgery that will take place.

Once the cutscene is over, you along with Coach will end up in a different setup and during the shift, Coach gets trapped between a large tooth and you must use Telekinesis to free him.

This is the best time to search for some Figments since they’re randomly encountered on each level of Psychonauts 2. Once collected, use Telekinesis to place the big tooth in the gum socket.

Use Telekinesis to Open Dental Door

Jump atop the placed tooth and continue to follow the path till you reach the end where you’ll use Telekinesis to unzip the dental door and trigger a cutscene.

Once the cutscene is over, you’ll find yourself fighting through censors in the new location to trigger a cutscene.

Note: Make sure to look for figments and Emotional Baggage and grab the health dropped by the Censors.

Once you’re all set and done, unzip the dental door to reach the end of the conference room to save Sasha who’s trapped behind the giant mouth. Blast concentrated beams of psychic energy from your head with Telekinesis to form a PSI Blast.

Once at the other side of the mouth, blast the biting teeth that are trying to bite Sasha and take care of the two Tooth Fairy stealing the Golden tooth. Use the Golden tooth to reach the platform above and head left of the area to trigger a cutscene.

After the cutscene, take care of a new Figment called Regret and along with it, deal with plenty more Censors in the area.

Upon clearing the area, the two Tooth Fairy from earlier appear once again and you’ll have to take them out as well to open a golden door below.

Burn the Big Poster

Reach the far-end part of the room below to meet Lili. She assigns you a task to burn the big poster on the left with “Only Pigs Squeal” written on it.

Simply hold Pyrokinesis to charge and then release it to burn the poster to reveal a room behind it.

Head inside to burn the Loboto poster on the far-left wall to reveal the Employee of the year wall. Burn the Loboto poster in the middle to trigger a cutscene.

Once the cutscene is over, you’ll meet Lili in another location where you’ll have to destroy the figments of Doubt with PSI blast and get ready to face Censors, Regrets, and many others.

Grab the Psitanium from the boxes of files on the left side of a large Loboto poster. Burn the poster to trigger a cutscene.

After the cutscene, use Levitation to reach the bottom and glide your way across the platforms to reach the far end platform with health bars accompanied by Figments of Doubt.

Meet Milia

Once Figments of Doubt are defeated, reach the final platform to meet Milia. From there you want to jump down the hole to learn the basics of levitation and use it to reach the end of the area while keeping an eye on for obstacles.

Once at the end, you’ll find several platforms leading you to the globe statue. Jump and glide your way to the statue while taking care of the enemies that come in between the path to finally reach the large staircase.

Maligula’s Awakening

Head up the staircase and find a ladder to climb and trigger a cutscene where a Mysterious Woman is introduced. That woman is found to be a psychic known as Maligula who has been dead for 20 years.

To reveal the secrets as to who is trying to bring Maligula back from the dead, the team heads out on a quest to the Motherlobe.