Psychonauts 2 Hidden Figments Locations Guide

Among the plethora of things to collect in Psychonauts 2 are figments and that is a daunting task itself. While a lot of them are easy to spot and collect, some are sneakily hidden. This guide will help you find all the Hidden Figments in Psychonauts 2 by outlining the locations of each one in every level!

Psychonaut 2 Hidden Figments Locations

Collecting Figments in Psychonauts 2 allow Raz to level up his Rank and enable him to enhance his powers and abilities! While you’ll usually have enough, getting these hidden figments will ensure you 100% your collection and help Raz reach his max potential.

Below we’ve outlined the locations of some hidden figments by level so that you don’t miss out.

Loboto’s Labyrinth Hidden Figments

Figment #1

This is in the area where you get Telekinesis. Check the corner to the left of the room, while facing the ascending teeth. The Figment is a little obscure to look for it.

Figment #2

This can be found after the first round of fight in Central Office. Wall jump up two filing cabinets in the corner opposite to the zipper teeth to get the Figments.

Figment #3

In the same area, break some boxes on the shelf just to the left when you are facing Loboto’s painting.

Figment #4

You need Pyrokinesis for this. In the Poster Gallery, burn the “Snitches get Stitches” poster to find the Figments behind it.

Figment #5

In Dental Void, ride the thermal draft towards the right side. Once you reach the top, glide across to the platform to get a blue Figment.

Figment #6

In the same area, ride all other thermal updrafts by levitating and gliding up them to find Figments on the top.

Figment #7

This one is in Dental Void area at the far end of the area. To get here, you must return to Loboto’s mind having unlocked the Mental Connection power. With this power, you can grapple your way to the figment!

Hollis’ Hot Streak Hidden Figments

Figment #1

The Figments are in the hedges surrounding the Casino Parking Lot where you have your first combat. Look in all the bushes and the top of the nearby buildings before leaving the area.

Figment #2

The Figments are in the Plinko-style game in the Pharmacy. You just have to repeatedly play the game until you get all the Figments, no shortcuts.

Figment #3

In the back room of the Pharmacy, go to the path on the right. On this path, you will see the Figment on a platform above you about halfway through.

Figment #4

Look behind the curtains on the right inside the Cardiology room of the Morgue. There are Figments behind the curtains nearest to the door, as well as behind the one furthest away.

Figment #5

A floating booth can be found left of the entrance of the backroom of the Pharmacy. Jump on it to get the Figment.

Figment #6

In Cardiology Storage Room, the Figment is just behind the door to the right from where you entered the room.

Figment #7

The last Figment of the level is in Maternity Ward backroom. It is on top of the geodescent tunnel about halfway through the level. To get to it, use the bouncy heart trampoline after the tunnel to get on top of the tunnel and go back to get the Figment.

Ford’s Follicles Hidden Figments

Figment #1

From the column where you have to jump to the combs moving through hair, follow the short pathway away from this column to get the Figments.

Figment #2

Near the moving comb and hair column, there’s a short passage with the figment. Look for it after the hair pin swing.

Figment #3

From the area where you encounter the lice for the second time, take a left and walk along the ropes to get the Figments.

Compton’s Cookoff Hidden Figments

Figment #1

You need a combination of jumping and Mental Connection Power for this. The Figment can be found to the left of the bouncy netting behind the boiling pot.

Figment #2

Get to the chopping block marquee to the left of Chef Pig’s head. You need the Pouncy Ball upgrade of Levitation to get this.

Figment #3

The Figment in on one of the cameras that is looking at the middle section of the audience seating. The Figment is as a 2D print on the camera, so make sure you look at the camera from all angles.

Figment #4

The last Figment is on the far backside of the arena. To get this Figment you need to get Dark Thought upgrade for Mental Connection power.

Strike City Hidden Figments

Figment #1

The first Figment is just behind the starting spot. Get it before you start moving forward by crossing the ramp behind you.

Figment #2

This Figment is in the building opposite to the construction area. Before you enter the construction area, turn left and look for the platform on the side of the building. Get to the top of the building to get the Figment and the Nugget of Wisdom on the water tower.

PSI King’s Sensorium Hidden Figments

Before we mention the Figments in PSI King’s Sensorium, keep in mind that a few Figments might be found in midair with no clear way to get them. For this, look around for inactivated prisms before you try to get to them.

These are easily accessible after the rainbow path below them has been enabled.

Figment #1

This is beneath the stage. Access it by going under the right side of the stage. Follow the serpentine path until you get to the Figments.

Figment #2

In Eye Shrine, the Figment can be found atop the red vines. These vines are to the left of the first platform that you get to after crossing the Rainbow bridge.

Figment #3

In Eye Shrine, when you come out of the eyes surrounded by vines, you will get blue teardrop Figments. This will happen at two different points is the level, making a net total of four.

To ensure you get them all, make sure you hang on the vines a little longer to get them as they start dropping from them.

Figment #4

In the woods, behind the tent where you speak to the two musicians. You will have to return to the area to get these after the cutscene.

Figment #5

These are found in Concessions. It is below the spinning platform that you slow via the Time Bubble. You have to drop down from the right of the angry crowd to collect them. Follow the path to get them all.

Figment #6

These are in Ear Hand Shrine. You can find these behind VW Bus. Turn around from the starting point and head through the flowers to find it. Go past through the blue and yellow flower.

Figment #7

In the woods, a Blue Start Figment can be found along the river near the area where you entered. You need Dark Thought upgrade for the Mental Connection power to get it.

Figment #8

In the Nose Mouth Shrine, you can get the Figment after climbing the Snot Drips. Look behind you to see the Figment. Use the Dark Though to jump to the Figment.

Figment #9

In the Nose Mouth Shrine, activate the rainbow bridge. This can be activated by a spotlight to the left of the instruments. Jump down and head across the bridge. Here, grind the pipe to get t the Figments.

Cruller’s Correspondence Hidden Figments

Figment #1

On top of the Stamper leading to robot Ford’s abdomen. Get on top of the stamper and ride it to the top to get the Figment. You can use Time Bubble to help time you jump.

Figment #2

Above the typewriter, it is on the opposite side of the bookend on the far side of the corkboard. Jump around the books and levitate to get to the ledge.

Figment #3

It is on the desk near the typewriter. Jump to the cubby behind the stamper and then use the stamper to catapult yourself onto the shelf above to get to the Figments.

Hidden Tomb of Sharkophagus Hidden Figments

Only one Figment can be found here. On the path to through the graveyard, look for the Figment. You may miss it as you are being chased by a large comb, so if you fail to get it, you’ll have to again return later to get it.

Cassie’s Collection Hidden Figments

Figment #1

The Figments are on the librarian’s desk. To get to the desk, use Pouncy Ball on the walkway surrounding the globe light to get to the stack of books.

From here, jump to the card catalogue and then to the walkway on the other side. There, use your projection to pull the lever on the ground to raise the globe and grant you access to the Figments.

Figment #2

It is inside the first book in Children Corner. From the second page, jump between the column of print and then back to the previous page. Now, from the Printed Bee, jump to the Consilium Apum and grab the Figment.

Figment #3

In Children’s Corner, the Figment is near the interactable book. To get to this, jump on a bunch of books then climb the doily to access.

Figment #4

It is on the platform right before the interactable book in Children’s Corner. Look up two levels of doily, that you can climb to get the Figment.

Figment #5

After the combat in Math Corner, go to the green wall with doilies and scale them to get to a pile of books, on your left. The Figment is on the book on top of this pile.

Figment #6

After the 2D level in the book, jump to the center of the room. Here, you need to use Mental Connection to grapple the thought bubbles and get to the Figments high above. After you get the nugget, drop down to the stack of books with a Red ‘123’ Figment.

Figment #7

After entering the area of Waterfront, look behind the tower to find few Figments. Then check the tower itself to find jumpable outcroppings that lead to a red flag Figment.

Figment #8

From the starting area of Waterfront, head to the left side of the map to find boats circling near a sewer grate. Jump into the grate to find the Figment.

Figment #9

In the room with the printing press made up of Newspaper and moving bee Figments, look for a pink cupcake Figment. Jump to the higher path and then double back to get this.

Figment #10

In the area right to the map of Waterfront, look to the right of the door to find a green Figment in downpouring ink.

Bob’s Bottles Hidden Figments

Figment #1

In Tia’s Kitchen, look behind the fridge door. You can get it before going to the Garden and head back around to get the pink Figment.

Figment #2

In the first swamp area in Tia’s Kitchen, stand next to the straw that you grind to pick up a few Figments and look down into the water. Use the presence of Turnip Bob to reveal platforms you can jump to collect three Figments.

Figment #3

Look behind the neck of bottle that first drops you into Bog of the Betrothed.

Figment #4

You will find two Figments on the oars of the ship in Viking Reception. You can access these by using Dark Thoughts to get near the oars, then levitating to them.

Figment #5

Look for the pink fish floating in your path in the Sunken Ship. Wait for the fish to resurface if it dives into the water then jump onto it to get it.

Figment #6

At the bow of the Sunken Ship, after you get the Figment, you can jump by using the Dark Thoughts to grab the treasure chest Figment on the Driftwood below. After this, again use the Dark Thought to grab the yellow snake above the ship’s mast.

Figment #7

Look behind the waterfall on the left the entrance of Motherlobe Atrium.

Figment #8

Inside the third bottle, check the area to the right of where you first enter the area. Cross the lilypads to find several Figments.

Figment #9

At Viking Reception, the Figment is on top of the cake that you wall jumped onto to get here.

Figment #10

Look for the purple balloon Figment above the stage. It can be accessed through Dark Thought upgrade for Mental connection.

Figment #11

Above the lit candles in Viking Reception. It can be accessed through updrafts.

Figment #12

This figment requires you to do some maneuvering with your bubble in the Viking reception updraft. Some are real down low, and some are high up.

Lucrecia’s Lament Hidden Figments

Figment #1

The first Figment of the level can be found on top of the High Wire Act. This is to the left of the bleachers as seen when you are facing them. You’ll have to balance across the two ropes to go and grab it.

Figment #2

The second Figment is underneath the bleachers in Flea Circus.

Figment #3

This Figment can be found at the top of the Flea Circus. You will have to circle around the back area to grab the Figment before you jump off the high dive.

Figment #4

After you get to the second quilted area through the portal. Go behind the portal and light the bonfire. Then use the bonfire to float up and the thought bubble to get all the Figments.

Figment #5

After you defeat all the purple enemies in the third quilted area, use Telekinesis to move the large button on the ground. This will reveal a hole allowing you to access the secret area where you will find many Figments.

Fatherland Follies Hidden Figments

Figment #1

In the Entryway, look behind you at the beginning. Turn around and jump up the platforms to reach it.

Figment #2

In Truman’s Dressing Room, check the curtains surrounding the area. Then interact with the statue in the center.

Figment #3

As you enter the Gift Shop, a cutscene will play. Return to the area to find 6 Figments here.

Figment #4

When you first exit the ride in Fall of Grulovia, the Figment is on a small platform behind the house closet.

Figment #5

In Fall of Grulovia, after you get to the second level, jump down and levitate towards the right side. Here, you will get one Figment on a platform. After you get this,head back into the set to another Figment on a ledge.

Figment #6

On Fall of Grulovia, it is found on a ledge that is in the fake house, on the side closer to the Waterwheel. You need Pouncy Ball ability to get it.

Figment #7

It is in Fall of Grulovia behind the first scene of the royal family. Get to the top to find several Figments.

Figment #8

It is in the train track tunnel behind the Ford and Lucy fight diorama. Jump across the spinning platforms, then circle around along the catwalk to get all the Figments.

Figment #9

This one is above the Ford and Lucy Fight Diorama. You can platform upwards until you get to the catwalk. From here, swing across the Angel’s Trumpet to get lots of Figments and an interactable panel that you need to progress.

Figment #10

In the part where you see royal family fleeing, you can gain access to three different secret areas by mixing and matching scenarios. All of these secret areas have Figments hidden.

Figment #11

In the underwater scene, burn the painting of the octopus in the Casino Room. Head through the hole and get the Figments.

Figment #12

Near the cabins, light the bonfire near Ford and Malik. Use the updraft of the bonfire to find the Figments.

Figment #13

Look behind the area where Ford and Malik are talking. The cabin on the right will shrink as you get close. Enter this cabin and her, you can find the last of the Figments.

These are all the Hidden Figments locations in Psychonauts 2.