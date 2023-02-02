PS5 Discord Will Need Mobile or PC to Transfer the Call

Sony has announced today that a beta version of Discord will be coming to the Playstation 5. However, the beta still has some kinks to work out, so it won’t just be a matter of easily getting a Discord app on the console and then logging in, according to the announcement.

According to the announcement, if you want to set up a voice call in Discord on your Playstation 5, you’ll need to link your Discord and Playstation accounts. Then, you’ll need to access the Discord application on your PC or mobile device, then transfer the call to your PS5.

This isn’t a new thing; when Microsoft originally made the Xbox compatible with Discord the process was the same way; it will likely be a while longer before Playstation can make an actual Discord app that will let people go into voice chats without having to go through the roundabout method from the beta.

However, voice-chatting isn’t the only thing that will be available on the Playstation 5 version of Discord, either. You’ll also be able to share your screen with a friend through their profile, whether you’re requesting a screen share or starting one yourself.

Considering the greater emphasis that chat clients, especially voice chat, is having in online gaming now, it stands to reason that some PS5 players would want to join voice chats with their friends and share their screens with them over the course of playing.

Being able to voice chat in Discord would also be very helpful for cooperative play, so that players can coordinate their actions with their friends during things like a multiplayer match or in the case of a game like Elden Ring, giving one another advice or warning when fighting a boss. Discord might also be a better chat client than built-on ones on other games like League of Legends.

But with Playstation 5 Discord still in its beta stages, it will likely be some time before the whole of the console’s player base can make use of the chat client. Hopefully, with the Playstation 5 version of Discord now in its beta stages, that time will come sooner, rather than later.