PS VR2 Might Launch As Early As Q1 2023, Says Analyst

The next-generation PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) headset has once again been cited to officially launch worldwide for PlayStation 5 in early 2023.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Hong Kong-based TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Sony Interactive Entertainment will assign its assembly plants to start mass-producing PS VR2 during the second half of 2022 with a potential launch in the first quarter of 2023 at the earliest.

He also added that Sony will be looking to mass-produce at least 1.5 million units for the first wave of launch. The first PlayStation VR sold 2 million units in roughly the first year of its launch. PS VR2 is likely going to be a target of scalpers just as PlayStation 5 was. It would be safe to say that unless Sony comes with a way to limit the threat of scalping, virtual reality enthusiasts are going to have a hard time finding an available unit on sale.

My latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PS VR2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in 2H22. Sony may launch it in 1Q23, depending on the development schedule of PS VR2 game titles. pic.twitter.com/NIqFgg4Kjl — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 30, 2022

The 2023 launch window lines up with a recent report that Sony has pushed PS VR2 into 2023 from a previous 2022 holiday window.

Last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stated that “a considerable amount of money” is being spent “to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content” for PlayStation VR2. The PlayStation maker is currently planning to launch its new virtual reality headset with more than 20 games.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is currently the only confirmed game for PS VR2 and may as well be a launch title. The Horizon spin-off is being helmed by Guerrilla Games and recently acquired Firesprite.