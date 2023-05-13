Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes Locations, Workstations Passwords Guide

Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes Locations, Terminals, and Passwords Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about finding vaults, keycodes, terminals, and passwords. You can most definitely find all the required keycodes without needing this guide but doing so can be tiresome and we have already done all the effort for you.

Prey 2017 revolves around Morgan Yu in the moon-orbiting space station called Talos I that houses a research into a hostile alien collective called the Typhon. Eventually, the Typhon escapes confinement and you are to escape the Talos I while dealing with the aliens using a number of weapons and abilities. The entire Talos I is an open-world to the players with progression requiring key items, codes, and other things.

For more help on Prey 2017, check out our Weapons Locations Guide, Neuromods Locations Guide, and Side Missions Guide.

Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes Locations, Terminals and Passwords Guide

In our Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes Locations, Terminals and Passwords Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding keycodes, locating terminals, and more. Do note that we are currently in the process of updating the guide so please bear with us!

Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes Locations, Terminals and Passwords

Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes – Random Keycodes and Passwords

A majority of keycodes and passwords found on Talos 1 are random, changing with each new playthrough. Due to this, try to find these keycodes/passwords written on notes, e-mails, and in Audio Logs. In this section of the guide, we have detailed the location of every random keycode/password in Prey 2017.

Neuromod Division: Simulation Debriefing

Keycode/Password for : Macro Simmons

You need to read the note the note attached Simmons’ workstation in order to acquire the password.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Neuromod Division: Foyer

Keycode/Password for : Security Booth

After you return to the Neuromod Division, read the note near Divya Naaz’s body to acquire the Security Booth keycode.

Neuromod Division: Foyer

Keycode/Password for : Security Station

After you return to the Neuromod Division, read the note near Divya Naaz’s body to acquire the Security Station keycode.

Talos 1 Lobby: Executive Offices

Keycode/Password for : Jason Chang’s Password

You need to read the note attached to Chang’s workstation.

Talos 1 Lobby: Executive

Keycode/Password for : Volunteer Quarters

You need to read the Volunteer Attitude e-mail on Bianca Goodwin’s workstation to acquire the password to the Volunteer Quarters in the Neuromod Division.

Talos 1 Lobby: Staff Lounge

Keycode/Password for : Pilot’s Lounge Password

You need to listen to the Audio Log titled ‘This isn’t a Drill’ found on Octavia Figgs’ TranScribe to acquire the password.

Hardware Labs: Thadeus York’s Workstation

Keycode/Password for : Thorstein’s Office

You need to read the e-mail titled ‘You’re in Charge’ to acquire the keycode.

Hardware Labs: Small Scale Testing

Keycode/Password for : Group: Small Scale Testing

You need to find a note attached to a clipboard, lying on the floor near the workstation to find the password.

Hardware Labs: Small Scale Testing

Keycode/Password for : Machine Shop Supply Closet

You need to read the e-mail titled ‘If you need Supplies’ on the Small Scale Testing workstation to acquire the password.

Hardware Labs: Ballistics Lab

Keycode/Password for : Ballistics Lab Safe

With Leverage I skill at your disposal, find and read a note underneath a grate in the corner to retrieve the password.

Talos 1 Exterior

Keycode/Password for : Machine Shop Supply Closet

You need to listen to the Audio Log titled ‘First Thing Tomorrow’ found on Dr. Calvino’s TranScribe to acquire the password.

Psychotronics: Armory

Keycode/Password for : Armory

You simply need to spare Aaron Ingram’s life in order to acquire the keycode.

G.U.T.S.: Maintenance Tunnel

Keycode/Password for : Maintenance Tunnel

You need to find and read a note located on Kimberly Bomo’s body to find the password.

G.U.T.S.: Magnetosphere Restroom

Keycode/Password for : Magnetosphere Control Room Safe

While inside the restroom, you need to move a roll of toilet paper on the shelf to acquire a note with the password.

Arboretum: Iris Stein’s Body

Keycode/Password for : Julien Howard’s Password

You simply need to find Iris’ body and read the nearby note to acquire the password.

Crew Quarters: Conceirge

Keycode/Password for : Fitness Center

You need to read the e-mail titled ‘New Gym Code’ on the Security Station to acquire the password/keycode.

Crew Quarters: Abigail Foy’s Cabin

Keycode/Password for : Abigail Foy’s Password

There is a note hidden beneath Abigail’s desk that contains the password that you need.

Crew Quarters: Lorenzo Calvino’s Cabin

Keycode/Password for : Calvino’s Safe

You need to listen to the Calvino’s Note 3 Audio Log found on his workstation to acquire the password.

Crew Quarters: Cabins B Restroom

Keycode/Password for : Fitness Center

You need to read the note found inside the restroom to acquire the password/keycode.

Crew Quarters: Habitation Pods

Keycode/Password for : Mail Room

You need to find and read the note found in Anders Kline’s habitation pod to acquire the password.

Crew Quarters: Kitchen

Keycode/Password for : Freezer

You simply need to see the cook unlock the freezer and voila!

Crew Quarters: Mitchell’s Cabin

Keycode/Password for : Executive Suites

You need to read the e-mail titled ‘Food Request for Alex’ on Will Mitchell’s workstation to acquire the password.

Crew Quarters: Recycler Room

Keycode/Password for : Executive Suites

You simply need to read the note attached to the table in order to retrieve the password.

Crew Quarters: Fitness Center

Keycode/Password for : Executive Suites

You need to access Emma Beatty’s workstation and read the e-mail titled ‘Personal Training Session’ to retrieve the password.

Deep Storage: Corporate Information Technology

Keycode/Password for : Stairwell

You need to find and read the note near Zachary West’s workstation to acquire the password.

Deep Storage: Corporate Information Technology

Keycode/Password for : Ivy Song’s Password

You need to find and read the note near Zachary West’s workstation to acquire the password.

Deep Storage: Command Center

Keycode/Password for : Deep Storage Safe

You need to access Danielle Sho’s workstation and read the note directly behind it to acquire the password/keycode.

Cargo Bay: Shipping and Receiving

Keycode/Password for : Gus Magill’s Password

You need to head over to Gus Magill’s desk and pick up the telephone receiver to find a note with the password.

Cargo Bay: Quartermaster’s Office

Keycode/Password for : Cargo Bay Security Safe

You need to head over to Cargo Bay A and speak to Sarah Elazar to acquire the keycode.

Power Plant: Monitoring

Keycode/Password for : Parts Storage

Firstly, Duncan Krassikoff’s TranScribe and listen to the Audio Log titled ‘Parts Storage’ to acquire the recording.

Life Support: Water Treatment Facility

Keycode/Password for : Price Broadway’s Password

You need to access the Price Broadway’s workstation and open up the nearby supply crate to find the password written on a note.

Life Support: Oxygen Flow Control Room

Keycode/Password for : Storage Room

You need to access the Oxygen Flow Control Room and read the note to acquire the password/keycode.

Life Support: Main Lift Access

Keycode/Password for : Security Station Safe

Find Erica Teague’s body and read the note found on the body to retrieve the password.

Talos 1 Bridge: Captain’s Loft

Keycode/Password for : Bridge Safe

You need to access Captain’s Loft and pick up the book located on the desk to find the password written on a note.

Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes – Static Keycodes and Passwords

As mentioned earlier, a majority of the keycodes/passwords in Prey 2017 are random. However, a few codes never change. In this section of the guide, we have detailed all the static keycodes and passwords in Prey 2017.

Simulation Debriefing

To find the safe, exit Morgan’s apartment into the Testing Labs and enter the Simulation Debriefing room. To find the code, watch the video in Morgan’s office, press your face against the wall, and look to your left side. However, for your convenience, the code is 5150.

Dr. Thorstein’s Office

From the Hardware Labs, head inside Dr. Thorstein’s Office to find another safe inside. To find the keycode, look at the sticky note in the office that reads “Es and Xe”. This text basically refers to Einsteinium and Xenon having Atomic Numbers of 99 and 54. Therefore, the password is 9954.

Hendrick Devries’ Office

From the Talos I Lobby Trauma Center, head inside Hendrick Devries’ Office to find a safe. To find the keycode, head over to the Quarantine Area of the Trauma Center and defeat a tough enemy. The code is 7324.

Security Area

There is a safe inside the Talos I Lobby Security Room – behind the desk. To find the password, read a book the references from the Holy Bible. The password is 0526.

Talos I Lobby: Morgan Yu’s Office

The keycode/password is 0451.

Talos I Lobby: Holding Room

The keycode/password is 1129.

Talos I Lobby: I.T. Department

The keycode/password is 0913.

Psychotronics: Armory

The keycode/password is 8714.

Crew Quarters: Dr. Calvino’s Safe

The keycode/password is 0523.

Talos I Exterior: Dr. Igwe’s Cargo Container

The keycode/password is 2312.

Power Plant: Reactor Room

The keycode/password is 3845.

This is all we have in our Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes Locations, Terminals, and Passwords Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!