Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes Locations, Workstations Passwords Guide

Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes Locations, Terminals, and Passwords Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about finding vaults, keycodes, terminals, and passwords. You can most definitely find all the required keycodes without needing this guide but doing so can be tiresome and we have already done all the effort for you.
Prey 2017 revolves around Morgan Yu in the moon-orbiting space station called Talos I that houses a research into a hostile alien collective called the Typhon. Eventually, the Typhon escapes confinement and you are to escape the Talos I while dealing with the aliens using a number of weapons and abilities. The entire Talos I is an open-world to the players with progression requiring key items, codes, and other things.
In our Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes Locations, Terminals and Passwords Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding keycodes, locating terminals, and more. Do note that we are currently in the process of updating the guide so please bear with us!
Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes – Random Keycodes and Passwords
A majority of keycodes and passwords found on Talos 1 are random, changing with each new playthrough. Due to this, try to find these keycodes/passwords written on notes, e-mails, and in Audio Logs. In this section of the guide, we have detailed the location of every random keycode/password in Prey 2017.
Neuromod Division: Simulation Debriefing
Keycode/Password for: Macro Simmons
You need to read the note the note attached Simmons’ workstation in order to acquire the password.
Neuromod Division: Foyer
Keycode/Password for: Security Booth
After you return to the Neuromod Division, read the note near Divya Naaz’s body to acquire the Security Booth keycode.
Neuromod Division: Foyer
Keycode/Password for: Security Station
After you return to the Neuromod Division, read the note near Divya Naaz’s body to acquire the Security Station keycode.
Talos 1 Lobby: Executive Offices
Keycode/Password for: Jason Chang’s Password
You need to read the note attached to Chang’s workstation.
Talos 1 Lobby: Executive
Keycode/Password for: Volunteer Quarters
You need to read the Volunteer Attitude e-mail on Bianca Goodwin’s workstation to acquire the password to the Volunteer Quarters in the Neuromod Division.
Talos 1 Lobby: Staff Lounge
Keycode/Password for: Pilot’s Lounge Password
You need to listen to the Audio Log titled ‘This isn’t a Drill’ found on Octavia Figgs’ TranScribe to acquire the password.
Hardware Labs: Thadeus York’s Workstation
Keycode/Password for: Thorstein’s Office
You need to read the e-mail titled ‘You’re in Charge’ to acquire the keycode.
Hardware Labs: Small Scale Testing
Keycode/Password for: Group: Small Scale Testing
You need to find a note attached to a clipboard, lying on the floor near the workstation to find the password.
Hardware Labs: Small Scale Testing
Keycode/Password for: Machine Shop Supply Closet
You need to read the e-mail titled ‘If you need Supplies’ on the Small Scale Testing workstation to acquire the password.
Hardware Labs: Ballistics Lab
Keycode/Password for: Ballistics Lab Safe
With Leverage I skill at your disposal, find and read a note underneath a grate in the corner to retrieve the password.
Talos 1 Exterior
Keycode/Password for: Machine Shop Supply Closet
You need to listen to the Audio Log titled ‘First Thing Tomorrow’ found on Dr. Calvino’s TranScribe to acquire the password.
Psychotronics: Armory
Keycode/Password for: Armory
You simply need to spare Aaron Ingram’s life in order to acquire the keycode.
G.U.T.S.: Maintenance Tunnel
Keycode/Password for: Maintenance Tunnel
You need to find and read a note located on Kimberly Bomo’s body to find the password.
G.U.T.S.: Magnetosphere Restroom
Keycode/Password for: Magnetosphere Control Room Safe
While inside the restroom, you need to move a roll of toilet paper on the shelf to acquire a note with the password.
Arboretum: Iris Stein’s Body
Keycode/Password for: Julien Howard’s Password
You simply need to find Iris’ body and read the nearby note to acquire the password.
Crew Quarters: Conceirge
Keycode/Password for: Fitness Center
You need to read the e-mail titled ‘New Gym Code’ on the Security Station to acquire the password/keycode.
Crew Quarters: Abigail Foy’s Cabin
Keycode/Password for: Abigail Foy’s Password
There is a note hidden beneath Abigail’s desk that contains the password that you need.
Crew Quarters: Lorenzo Calvino’s Cabin
Keycode/Password for: Calvino’s Safe
You need to listen to the Calvino’s Note 3 Audio Log found on his workstation to acquire the password.
Crew Quarters: Cabins B Restroom
Keycode/Password for: Fitness Center
You need to read the note found inside the restroom to acquire the password/keycode.
Crew Quarters: Habitation Pods
Keycode/Password for: Mail Room
You need to find and read the note found in Anders Kline’s habitation pod to acquire the password.
Crew Quarters: Kitchen
Keycode/Password for: Freezer
You simply need to see the cook unlock the freezer and voila!
Crew Quarters: Mitchell’s Cabin
Keycode/Password for: Executive Suites
You need to read the e-mail titled ‘Food Request for Alex’ on Will Mitchell’s workstation to acquire the password.
Crew Quarters: Recycler Room
Keycode/Password for: Executive Suites
You simply need to read the note attached to the table in order to retrieve the password.
Crew Quarters: Fitness Center
Keycode/Password for: Executive Suites
You need to access Emma Beatty’s workstation and read the e-mail titled ‘Personal Training Session’ to retrieve the password.
Deep Storage: Corporate Information Technology
Keycode/Password for: Stairwell
You need to find and read the note near Zachary West’s workstation to acquire the password.
Deep Storage: Corporate Information Technology
Keycode/Password for: Ivy Song’s Password
You need to find and read the note near Zachary West’s workstation to acquire the password.
Deep Storage: Command Center
Keycode/Password for: Deep Storage Safe
You need to access Danielle Sho’s workstation and read the note directly behind it to acquire the password/keycode.
Cargo Bay: Shipping and Receiving
Keycode/Password for: Gus Magill’s Password
You need to head over to Gus Magill’s desk and pick up the telephone receiver to find a note with the password.
Cargo Bay: Quartermaster’s Office
Keycode/Password for: Cargo Bay Security Safe
You need to head over to Cargo Bay A and speak to Sarah Elazar to acquire the keycode.
Power Plant: Monitoring
Keycode/Password for: Parts Storage
Firstly, Duncan Krassikoff’s TranScribe and listen to the Audio Log titled ‘Parts Storage’ to acquire the recording.
Life Support: Water Treatment Facility
Keycode/Password for: Price Broadway’s Password
You need to access the Price Broadway’s workstation and open up the nearby supply crate to find the password written on a note.
Life Support: Oxygen Flow Control Room
Keycode/Password for: Storage Room
You need to access the Oxygen Flow Control Room and read the note to acquire the password/keycode.
Life Support: Main Lift Access
Keycode/Password for: Security Station Safe
Find Erica Teague’s body and read the note found on the body to retrieve the password.
Talos 1 Bridge: Captain’s Loft
Keycode/Password for: Bridge Safe
You need to access Captain’s Loft and pick up the book located on the desk to find the password written on a note.
Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes – Static Keycodes and Passwords
As mentioned earlier, a majority of the keycodes/passwords in Prey 2017 are random. However, a few codes never change. In this section of the guide, we have detailed all the static keycodes and passwords in Prey 2017.
Simulation Debriefing
To find the safe, exit Morgan’s apartment into the Testing Labs and enter the Simulation Debriefing room. To find the code, watch the video in Morgan’s office, press your face against the wall, and look to your left side. However, for your convenience, the code is 5150.
Dr. Thorstein’s Office
From the Hardware Labs, head inside Dr. Thorstein’s Office to find another safe inside. To find the keycode, look at the sticky note in the office that reads “Es and Xe”. This text basically refers to Einsteinium and Xenon having Atomic Numbers of 99 and 54. Therefore, the password is 9954.
Hendrick Devries’ Office
From the Talos I Lobby Trauma Center, head inside Hendrick Devries’ Office to find a safe. To find the keycode, head over to the Quarantine Area of the Trauma Center and defeat a tough enemy. The code is 7324.
Security Area
There is a safe inside the Talos I Lobby Security Room – behind the desk. To find the password, read a book the references from the Holy Bible. The password is 0526.
Talos I Lobby: Morgan Yu’s Office
The keycode/password is 0451.
Talos I Lobby: Holding Room
The keycode/password is 1129.
Talos I Lobby: I.T. Department
The keycode/password is 0913.
Psychotronics: Armory
The keycode/password is 8714.
Crew Quarters: Dr. Calvino’s Safe
The keycode/password is 0523.
Talos I Exterior: Dr. Igwe’s Cargo Container
The keycode/password is 2312.
Power Plant: Reactor Room
The keycode/password is 3845.
This is all we have in our Prey 2017 Safe Codes, Keycodes Locations, Terminals, and Passwords Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!