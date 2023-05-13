Prey 2017 Neuromod Locations Guide – Find All Neuromods, Unlock Neuromod Skills

Prey 2017 Neuromod Locations Guide to help discover every single Neuromod available in the game in order to unlock all possible Neuromod Skills. Neuromod Skills in Prey 2017 require you to collect Neuromods and increase Morgan’s proficiency in several in-game departments including hacking, repairing, combat, and more. Most of these skills, however, require you to unlock prerequisite skills, which is why you need a large supply of Neuromods.

During the course of your journey through the Talos I space station, you will come across Neuromods. Prey 2017 Neuromods let Morgan learn advanced skills through the memories of others. When it comes to Prey 2017 Neuromod Skills, there are Human Neuromod Skills and Typhon Neuromod Skills. In this guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding all these Neuromods in the game.

Prey 2017 Neuromod Locations Guide

In our Prey 2017 Neuromod Locations Guide, we have detailed the location of every single Neuromod available in the game. Do note that we are currently in the process of updating this guide so please bear with us!

Prey 2017 Neuromod Locations

Everything you know is about to Change

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Speak to January to learn about this Neuromod inside a display case.

Neuromod Division Entrance

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

Inside a briefcase near the body of Nash Underwood.

TranStar Exhibit

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Displayed in the north side of the area.

Morgan’s Office

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

Located on the table near the main terminal.

Psychotronics Entrance

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 4

Inside a Level 2 locked safe.

I.T. Security

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Inside a closet in a closed office.

Trauma Center

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Located on the body of Luther Glass on the operating table.

Sales Division

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 4

Exit the Teleconferencing Center and head right towards the Sales Division office. There is a box on Yuri’s desk that has four Neuromods.

Psychotronics Foyer, Talos 1 Lobby

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 4

Head inside Psychotronics Foyer on the first floor to find four Neuromods inside a Level 2 safe.

Demonstration Theater, Hardware Labs

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

There is a Neuromod near the Security Checkpoint, inside the hall leading to the Demonstration Theater.

Cargo Control Console, Hardware Labs

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to select ‘Move Cargo’ on the Cargo Control console near the Machine Shop’s entrance to make Peter Coleman’s body fall on the floor with a Neuromod on it.

Supply Closet in Machine Shop, Hardware Labs

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

From the cargo platform, jump to the storage room and find two Neuromods inside.

Moon Door, Hardware Labs

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to use the Leverage Level 3 skill to open the supply storage cage below the Recycler and Fabricator to find it.

Dr. Calvino’s Workshop, Hardware Labs

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

Grab Dr. Calvino’s Tumbler and place it on the tabletop scale near the Looking Glass Station to open a secret area with a couple of Neuromods.

Demonstration Stage, Hardware Labs

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

Head to the area where you saw Thaddeus York confront the Phantom and check the briefcase on the stage to find a couple of additional Neuromods.

Director Thorstein’s Office, Hardware Labs

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

Defeat the Phantom inside Thorstein’s office to acquire a keycard to Thorstein’s cabin in the Crew Quarters. Once done, search the office for a briefcase containing two Neuromods.

Combustion Lab, Talos 1 Exterior

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

These are located on Dr. Calvino’s body.

Who is December?

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to search December’s remains in order to retrieve a Neuromod and a note.

Clean Room Preparation, Psychotronics

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

Find Janos Joszef’s body inside the maintenance tunnel to acquire two Neuromods.

Director Kelstrup’s Office, Psychotronics

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

Once inside the office, use 7993 code to open the safe and acquire two Neuromods.

Behavioral Biometrics, Psychotronics

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

There are two Neuromods inside this lab.

Annalise Gallegos’ Office, Psychotronics

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Once inside, head over to the desk to find a Neuromod on a desk.

Armory, Psychotronics

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Head inside the Armory however you want to find a Neuromod and some other supplies.

Morgue, Psychotronics

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

You need to break the window near Demian Linn’s desk and find two Neuromods on the crash cart.

Maintenance Tunnel, Gravity Utility Tunnel System

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Destroy the Cystoid Nests and head inside nearby Monitor Station to find a Neuromod.

Magnetosphere Control Room, Gravity Utility Tunnel System

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

Head inside the Magnetosphere Chamber and find two Neuromods on Anders Kline’s body.

G.U.T.S. Loading Bay, Arboretum

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to search the body of Jia Kying-Ho to find a Neuromod.

Green House, Arboretum

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You should find it near Dr. Julian Howard and the chessboard.

Lobby Access, Arboretum

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

During Talos Smuggling Ring, hit the red bell three times to open a secret area and find another Neuromod inside.

Alex’s Office, Arboretum

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

Search Alex’s desk to find a Neuromod and open the safe to find another two.

Mail Room, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

Access the Mail Room from the backside of the concierge desk and search the body of Lia Macy to retrieve three Neuromods.

Sylvain Bellamy’s Cabin, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

You simply need to head inside and cabin and search the case to find three Neuromods.

Danielle Sho’s Cabin, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Search Danielle’s desk to find one.

Abigail Foy’s Cabin, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Once inside, you should see a Neuromod in plain sight.

Lorenzo Calvino’s Cabin, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

Break the Looking Glass screen to find three Neuromods inside the safe.

Dayo Igwe’s Cabin, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Simply head inside to find one.

Kitchen, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

You need to search Mitchell’s body to retrieve two Neuromods.

Kitchen Freezer, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

Head inside the storage room to find three Neuromods.

Fitness Center, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Head over to the hall outside the Fitness Center’s locker room to hit the red bell three times. This should allow you to see a secret safe with a Neuromod.

Emma Beatty’s Workstation, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Very Obvious! Head upstairs to the desk of Emma Beatty to find another Neuromod.

Morgan Yu’s Suite

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

You need to search the workbenches near the workstation to find two Neuromods.

Guest Suite, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Deal with Nicole Hague’s Phantom and search the body to find another one.

Alex Yu’s Suite, Crew Quarters

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

You need to search Alex’s desk to retrieve two Neuromods.

The Lover’s Gift Quest

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

Deal with the Phantom of Lawrence Baxter and search the nearby storage room to find two Neuromods.

Corporate Information Technology, Deep Storage

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Head towards the desk of Zachary West to find a Neuromod on the floor.

Command Center, Deep Storage

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

There are plenty of useful goodies inside the Command Center, including a couple of Neuromods.

Confidential Records, Deep Storage

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Once inside, you need to open the safe to find another Neuromod.

Data Vaults, Deep Storage

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Head over to the shelves in the backside and find one lying on the floor.

Disgruntled Employee Quest

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

There is a Neuromod inside the briefcase near the body of Grant Lockwood in Talos 1 Exterior.

Cargo Bay A, Talos 1 Exterior

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

There are two Neuromods inside the safe near the body of Riley Butler. Another one inside shipping containers.

Shipping and Receiving, Cargo Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

There is a Neuromod inside the Cage 2.

Quartermaster’s Office, Cargo Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 4

Speak to Dr. Igwe inside the Quartermaster’s Office to receive one and search the office for four more.

Cargo Shipment Control Center, Cargo Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Hit the red alarm bell three times with your wrench to find a Neuromod.

Cargo Bay B, Cargo Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Head over to the G.U.T.S. Loading Bay and search the body of Christopher Smith to find one.

G.U.T.S. Loading Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

You need to search the body of Quinten Purvls to find two Neuromods.

Medical Bay, Life Support

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Once inside, move the shelves using the Leverage Level 3 and retrieve a Neuromod.

Security Booth, Life Support

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

Once inside, open up the safe to find two Neuromods inside.

Supply Closet, Life Support

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

Open up the closet to find many goodies including a few Neuromods to unlock additional Neuromod Skills.

Water Quality Lab, Life Support

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

You simply need to search the lab for a couple of Neuromods.

Waste Processing, Life Support

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Head inside the Waste Processing Chamber and search the body of Price Broadway to retrieve a Neuromod.

Monitoring, Power Plant

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to search Krassikoff in order to retrieve a Neuromod.

Parts Storage in Coolant Chamber, Power Plant

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

One Neuromod is located on the floor near the shelves and the other one is beneath the cargo.

Coolant Chamber, Power Plant

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to search the body of Talia Brooks to find a Neuromod.

Coolant Monitoring Station, Power Plant

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

These are located right next to Mikhaila in the right-hand side room.

Reactor, Power Plant

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

After locating Jean Faure, search the nearby area and supply crates to find two Neuromods. There is another Neuromod on the body of Nicholas Stillwater.

Mikhaila’s Office, Talos 1 Exterior

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

You simply need to search Mikhaila’s Office to find one Neuromod. Once done, search the adjacent Engineering Office for two more.

Hendrik Devries’ Office, Talos 1 Lobby

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

Once inside the office, use 7324 code to open the safe and retrieve three Neuromods.

Mathias Kohl’s Office, Talos 1 Lobby

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

The secret safe inside Kohl’s office contains three Neuromods.

Secure Pharmaceuticals, Talos 1 Lobby

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

This one is easy to find! Head inside the pharmacy to find it.

Pilot Lounge, Shuttle Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Head over to the desk in order to find a Neuromod in plain sight.

Shuttle Exalt, Talos 1 Exterior

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

During Derelict Shuttle, find the floating briefcase to secure a Neuromod.

Mechanic Facilities, Shuttle Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to head over to the backroom in order to find a Neuromod.

Escape Pod Bay, Shuttle Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

The briefcase stashed above the ceiling contains two Neuromods.

Fuel Storage, Shuttle Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

You need to search the body of Brittany LaValley to access the Fuel Storage and find three Neuromods inside.

Information Booth, Shuttle Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to search the body of Blaine Cooly to find a Neuromod.

Mia Bayer’s Office, Shuttle Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

Use your Hacking Level 3 skill to crack open Mia’s safe and find 2 Neuromods inside.

Flight Control, Shuttle Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You can find a Neuromod inside Flight Control room in plain sight.

Command Shuttle, Shuttle Bay

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to head inside shuttle’s cabin to find a Neuromod.

Volunteer Testing, Neuromod Division

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to head over to the Volunteer Testing area to find another Neuromod.

Fabrication, Neuromod Division

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Using your Leverage Level 2 skill, lift the loose grate near the Recycler to find a Neuromod.

Dayo Igwe’s Cabin

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

Once inside, you need to open a safe in order to find a Neuromod inside.

Alex’s Office

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

While Alex is unconscious, search the body to find two Neuromods along with some other items.

Alex’s Office, Arboretum

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 3

Alex will leave you with three Neuromods, fearing that Typhon will hurt you.

Briefing Room, Talos 1 Bridge

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

You need to head inside the Briefing Room and check the safe to find two Neuromods.

Captain’s Loft, Talos 1 Bridge

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 1

You need to search the body of Jade Marks to find a Neuromod.

Shuttle’s Cargo Hold, Dahl’s Command Shuttle

Number of Neuromods Acquired: 2

You need to search the area to find two Neuromods.

This is all we have in our Prey 2017 Neuromod Locations Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add!