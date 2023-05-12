Pokken Tournament Tips and Strategy – Best Pokemon, Best Moves

Pokken Tournament beginner guide to help you better understand the game mechanics and win more fights.

There are quite of lot of things to consider when it comes to become a better player in Pokken Tournament. Since the game is a tad different from traditional fighting games, there are a couple of things which can be overwhelming for some newcomers.

Pokken Tournament Tips

This guide basically details everything that you need to know about better understanding the mechanics of Pokken Tournament:

Game Modes

Single Battle

This allow players to select the preferred difficulty and battle against CPU.

Local Battle

This essentially allows players to o head and head against other human players.

Tutorial

This is recommended for first-time players and teaches players all about the basics of the game.

HUD

The bottom-left corner of the screen shows player + pokemon information while the upper-right shows opponent information. In the bottom-left corner, there is support gauge, synergy gauge, HP gauge, and the total number of rounds won.

Controls

L – Call in the support pokemon

R – Block

D-Pad – Control the movement of your character

Y – Weak Attack

X – Strong Attack

B – Jump

A – Pokemon Move

Y + B – Grab Attack

X + A – Counter Attack

L + R – Synergy Burst

L + R during Synergy Burst – Burst Attack

Finally, do note that you can rapidly press Y during Duel Phase to execute a simple combo.

Field Phase and Duel Phase

During phases, you will not only experience visual changes, but also gameplay changes.

During field phase, you will be able to freely move in dynamic 3D battle. During the phase, you need to find ways to aim an advantage over the opponent such as synergy power, support pokemon, and more.

In addition to this, also make sure to collect synergy power during the field phase to enhance the synergy gauge.

As for duel phase, you will experience 2d-esque battle with intense action and defense techniques. During the sequence, you will be able to use U/D with action buttons to execute high stance and low stance attacks.

Battle System

Synergy Burst

Once the synergy gauge is filled, you should be able to execute synergy burst using L + R. This basically enhances attack, defense, HP, etc. for a short duration. However, do note that gauge chare duration varies by pokemon.

Burst Attack

During synergy burst, you can press L + R to execute burst attack which is a powerful attack. During this time, you need to throw everything at your opponent before the timer runs out.

Normal Attacks

These attacks are executed by X or Y, can deal damage against grab attacks, but fail against counter attacks.

Grab Attacks

These are executed by pressing Y + B, are useful against counter attack and blocks, but fail against normal attacks.

Counter Attacks

These attacks are executed by X + A, can repel normal attacks, but fail against grab attacks.

Support Pokemon

Once your support gauge is filled, you should be able to call upon support pokemon who are unique and aid you during the battle. These pokemon come in 3 different variations:

Attack – These pokemon directly attack opponent with ranged and melee attacks

– These pokemon directly attack opponent with ranged and melee attacks Enhance – These pokemon enhance you with positive effects such as HP regeneration and more

– These pokemon enhance you with positive effects such as HP regeneration and more Disrupt – These pokemon inflict negative status on opponent such as knocking them back, and more

Do note that after selectin the battle pokemon, you should be able to select from up to 3 support sets. Furthermore, before each round, you will be able to change your support pokemon.

Nia’s Cheering

Last but not the least; you will see Nia cheering for you during the fight. This is important as it can simply boost your synergy gauge a whole lot faster or allow you call a support pokemon right away.

Basic Tips and Strategies

During the field phase, you need to find openings to attack and trier Phase Shift which will allow you to aim a little HP.

In addition to this, during the duel phase, you will be able to rapidly press Y in order to land poke combo. Make sure to utilize jumps and blocks as much as possible! Jumps are good for evading attacks, closing in aps, and whiff attacks.

One important thin to note about synergy burst is that it protects you from stun by opponent’s weak attacks so head in and attack. Lastly, your support pokemon can turn the tide of a battle and must be used to counter enemies.

Battle Pokemon and Recommended Moves

Lucario

Recommended Pokemon Moves

Aura Sphere – A [hold to chare]

Bone Rush – F + A, A

Force Palm – B + A [hold to chare]

Extreme Speed U + A [during the duel phase]

Recommended Standard Moves

Phase Shift Strike – SS + Y [during the field phase]

Heavy Blow – F + Y, Y [during the duel phase]

Anti-Grab Strike – U + X [during the duel phase]

Pikachu

Recommended Pokemon Moves

Thunderbolt – A [hold to chare]

Nuzzle – F + A

Electro Ball – B + A

Tunder – A in the air [press R to cancel]

Recommended Standard Moves

Phase Shift Strike – X [during the field phase and in the air]

Heavy Blow – F + Y [during the duel phase]

Cross Attack – U + Y [during the duel phase]

Machamp

Recommended Pokemon Moves

Bulk Up – A

Cross Chop – A After Bulk Up

Submission – F + A

Close Combat – D + A [during the duel phase]

Recommended Standard Moves

Phase Shift Strike – X [during the field phase and in the air]

Heavy Blow – D + X, X [during the duel phase]

Cross Attack – B + X, Y [during the duel phase]

Gardevoir

Recommended Pokemon Moves

Psyshock – A

Stored Power – F + A

Calm Mind: Psychic – B + A, X

Maical Leaf – A in the air

Recommended Standard Moves

Ambush Strike – R in the air

Phase Shift Strike – F + Y [during the field phase]

Pressure Strike – D + X [during the duel phase]

Weavile

Recommended Pokemon Moves

Agility: Fury Swipes – A, X, X, X

Agility: Fake Out – A, Y

Knock Off – F + A [press R to cancel]

Night Slash – B + A [press R to cancel]

Recommended Standard Moves

Stopping Strike – SS + Y [during the field phase]

Phase Shift Strike – Airborne X [during the field phase]

Heavy Blow – F + X, X, X, X, X [during the duel phase]

Suinune

Recommended Pokemon Moves

Aurora Beam – A

Hydro Pump – F+ A

Mirror Coat – B + A

Blizzard – Airborne A

Recommended Standard Moves

Stopping Strike – Airborne Y [during the field phase]

Phase Shift Strike – F + Y [during the field phase]

Blow Back Strike – D + X [during the duel phase]

Charizard

Recommended Pokemon Moves

Flamethrower – A

Fire Punch – F + A [hold to enter stance]

Flare Blitz – Airborne A

Seismic Toss – U + A [during the duel phase]

Recommended Standard Moves

Ambush Strike – Airborne R

Pressure Strike – X [during the field phase]

Heavy Blow – F + X, X [during the duel phase]

Gengar

Recommended Pokemon Moves

Shadow Ball – A [hold to chare]

Hypnosis – F + A

Shadow Punch – B + A [hold to chare]

Curse – D + A [during the duel phase]

Recommended Standard Moves

Stopping Strike – Airborne Y [hold to chare and during the field phase]

Heavy Blow – F + X, X [during the duel phase]

Cross Attack – U + Y [during the duel phase]

Support Pokemon

Emolga

Attack – Shock Wave

A strong, quick ranged attack good against long ranged opponents. Decreases the speed of opponent.

Fennekin

Disruptor – Ember

A multi-hitting done shaped attack. Effective at pushing opponents back.

Snivy

Attack – Leaf Tornado

Aims at opponent and performs an anti-air attack. Effective against opponents who jump often.

Lapras

Attack – Surf

A wide and powerful charging attack. Can nullify some long distance attacks.

Frogadier

Attack – Water Pulse

Fire water pellets over a long distance. Effective when striking from long range.

Eevee

Enhance – Helping Hand

Provides a temporary boost to attack. Also heals a small amount of HP. Increases the attack speed of players.

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!