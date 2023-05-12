Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Vast Poni Canyon Trial Guide – How To Complete Vast Poni Canyon, Defeat Totem Kommo–o

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Vast Poni Canyon Trial Guide will help you with the entire trial which will tasks players to fight some Pokemon along the way and defeating Totem Kommo–o.

This trial is all about battling with other Pokemon as you make your way to the altar and this guide will help you step by step on how to defeat the Totem Kommo–o. As always, Vast Poni Canyon Pokemon Trial guide is based on information gathered from our time in the game. The Tips and suggestions should help you complete the Poni Canyon Trial with ease.

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Vast Poni Canyon Trial

Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Vast Poni Canyon Trial Guide will detail all there is for the players to know how to complete the trial. We will discuss the Poni Canyon Map, Vast Poni Canyon Location, and how you to complete Vast Poni Cayon Trial.

How to Complete Vast Poni Canyon Trial in Ultra Sun and Moon

Travel of Vast Poni Canyon to start the trial which is located on Poni Island. For this trial, players will take part in a number of battles to complete it.

Vast Poni Canyon Pokemon Trial

As the trial starts, players will go towards the altar through the rock tunnel and along the way players will face their first battle with Jangmo-o. Defeat this Pokemon and you will feel an even stronger gaze.

Head to the altar and as you get close you will fight against Hakamo-o. Once this Pokemon is defeated, players will feel even stronger gaze. Just get to the altar and take the z-crystal and a fight with Totem Kommo–o will begin.

Defeat Totem Kommo–o in Vast Poni Trial

Totem Kommo–o is a Dragon and Fighting-type Pokemon and to make things easier make sure you have either one of Flying, Psychic, Ice, or Dragon-type Pokemon with you as they are most effective against this Totem Pokemon. Once defeated, players will get Dragonium Z.

That is all for our Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Vast Poni Canyon Trial Guide with tips on how to defeat the Totem Kommo–o.