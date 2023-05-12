Pokemon Sword and Shield Vileplume Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

This guide will focus on Pokemon Sword and Shield Vileplume locations so you have an idea of where to look when attempting to catch this Pokemon and train it to become a valuable member of your party. Vileplume is one of the most useful grass-type Pokemon in the game so it can be quite a valuable addition to your party roster.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Vileplume Locations

This mushroom look-alike, small Grass-type Pokemon with a pink mushroom hat is called Vileplume. It has quite interesting hierarchy and the method of evolution is also very interesting and a bit different than most other Pokemon.

Mostly pokemon evolve itself after reaching a specific level but this is not the case here. The first form is Oddish which evolves to Gloom at level 21 and after that, you need to use the Leaf Stone to evolve the Gloom into Vileplume. Vileplume itself is not the final form as you can use Sun Stone to evolve Vileplume further to Bellossom. It has world’s largest petals and these petals shake out toxic pollen gas.

It is a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon and weak against Flying, Fire, Ice and Psychic-type Pokemon.

It has the ability of Chlorophyll that can Boost its speed under direct sunlight. This ability has two levels.

Vileplume Also has the ability of Effect Spore, which cause poison, paralysis or sleep to the opponent’s Pokemon on touch.

Vileplume Location

You will find it at Dappled Grove, Giant’s Mirror, and around Hammerlocke Hills.

It can be found in normal, overcast or heavy fog weather wandering at the above-mentioned places.

Vileplume Base Stats

HP: 75

Atk: 80

Def: 85

Sp. Atk: 110

Sp. Def: 90

Speed: 50

Vileplume Skills and Moves

As you level up Vileplume it learns some new moves and they keep on getting stronger.