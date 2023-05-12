How to Evolve Skrelp in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

This Pokemon Sword and Shield guide will cover everything you need to know about the Pokemon Skrelp. In this guide, we will present you with all the tips regarding how to Evolve Skrelp in Pokemon Sword and Shield, its Locations and Stats.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Skrelp

This is a Poison and Water Type Mock Kelp Pokemon that is now part of the new Isle of Armor DLC. We’ll list everything you need to know about this Pokemon.

Skrelp Locations

When playing Isle of Armor, Skrelp can be found in Workout Sea with a 5% chance of spawning during Normal weather. So it’s not easy to find. You’ll have to roam around and hope you find it.

How to Evolve Skrelp

Skrelp is the base form of a two stage evolution cycle. It evolves into Dragalge when you reach Level 48.

Skrelp Stats

50- HP

60- Attack

60- SP Attack

60- Defense

60- SP Defense

30- Speed

Skrelp Weaknesses and Strengths

Skrelp is a Poison and Water Type Mock Kelp Pokemon, which makes it weak against Ground, Psychic and Electric type moves.

However it is strong against Fighting, Poison, Bug, Fairy, Steel, Fire, Water and Ice type moves.

Skrelp Abilities

Skrelp has the following unique abilities, although you can learn any move you want with the use of TMs.