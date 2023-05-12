Pokemon Sword and Shield Perrserker Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

By Arqam

If you are here to know about Perrserker’s stats and how and what to do with or even if you want to know how to catch it then you are at the right place. Here we have all the information about Perrserker in this Pokemon Sword and Shield Perrserker Locations guide.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Perrserker Locations

It is a small pokemon that you will find in the Route 4 and Route 7. At route 7 you will find the final form which is Perrserker and at Route 4 you will get Galarian Meowth that you can further evolve into the Perrserker. Meowth will be evolved to Perrserker at level 28.

  • It is a steel type pokemon, so it has some strong defense stats.
  • It has the Battle Armor ability which protects it from critical hits.
  • It also has the ability Tough Claws, which powers up the moves of direct contact.
  • It is weak against Fighting, Ground and Fire-type Pokemon.

Perrserker Stats

  • HP: 70
  • Attk: 110
  • Def: 100
  • Sp. Atk: 50
  • Sp. Def: 60
  • Speed: 50

Perrserker Skills and Moves

Lv. Move Type Power Acc. PP
Base Iron Defence Steel Image 15
Base Iron Head Steel Image 80 100 15
Base Metal Burst Steel Image 100 10
Base Scratch Normal Image 40 100 35
Base Fake Out Normal Image 40 100 10
Base Growl Normal Image 100 40
Base Hone Claws Dark Image 15
12 Pay Day Normal Image 40 100 20
16 Metal Claw Steel Image 50 95 35
20 Taunt Dark Image 100 20
24 Swagger Normal Image 85 15
31 Fury Swipes Normal Image 18 80 15
36 Screech Normal Image 85 40
42 Slash Normal Image 70 100 20
48 Metal Sound Steel Image   85 40
54 Thrash Normal Image 120 100 10

