Pokemon Sword and Shield Perrserker Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Pokemon Sword and Shield Perrserker Locations

It is a small pokemon that you will find in the Route 4 and Route 7. At route 7 you will find the final form which is Perrserker and at Route 4 you will get Galarian Meowth that you can further evolve into the Perrserker. Meowth will be evolved to Perrserker at level 28.

It is a steel type pokemon, so it has some strong defense stats.

It has the Battle Armor ability which protects it from critical hits.

It also has the ability Tough Claws, which powers up the moves of direct contact.

It is weak against Fighting, Ground and Fire-type Pokemon.

Perrserker Stats

HP: 70

Attk: 110

Def: 100

Sp. Atk: 50

Sp. Def: 60

Speed: 50

Perrserker Skills and Moves