Pokemon Sword and Shield Indeedee Locations, Evolutions and How to Catch

This Pokemon Sword and Shield Indeedee Locations guide will discuss everything about this pokemon starting from locations where you can find it and how you can catch it and the moves it can learn, also covering abilities, evolution chain, strengths and weaknesses along the way. Let’s get started with all the information you need about Indeedee.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Indeedee Locations

Indeedee is one of those Pokemon that spawns in both overworld and non-overworld spawns. This means that players can see it running around in areas of the map as well as run into it as a random encounter in patches of grass.

For overworld spawns, you can catch Indeedee in Glimwood Tangle in all weather conditions. Non-overworld spawn locations for Indeedee include Glimwood Tangle as well as Lake of Outrage (heavy fog).

Indeedee Stats

Indeedee has the following base stats when you capture it around level 34.

Attack: 65

Sp. Attk: 105

Defense: 55

Sp. Def: 95

HP: 60

Speed: 95

Unfortunately, Indeedee doesn’t evolve into any other Pokemon so we have no information to offer about its evolutionary chain.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Indeedee Strengths and Weaknesses

Indeedee is weak against Bug and Dark-type pokemon making it extremely vulnerable to pokemon like Tyranitar, Golisopod and Umbreon. However, it is strong and effective against pokemon like Dusknoir, Espeon, Gallade, Gardevoir and basically any other psychic or ghost-type.

Indeedee Abilities

Following are the abilities of this pokemon along there type and effect:

Ability Type Effect Inner Focus Normal The Pokémon’s intensely focused, and that protects the Pokémon from flinching. Synchronize Normal The attacker will receive the same status condition if it inflicts a burn, poison, or paralysis to the Pokémon. Psychic Surge Hidden Turns the ground into Psychic Terrain when the Pokémon enters a battle.

Indeedee Moves

In this section, we will discuss this pokemon’s level-up moves and TM moves that you Indeedee can learn

Level Up Moves

Lvl Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect 01 Stored Power Psychic 20 100 10 Power increases when user’s stats have been raised. 01 Play Nice Normal — — 20 Lowers opponent’s Attack. Always hits. 05 Encore Normal — 100 5 Forces opponent to keep using its last move for 3 turns. 10 Disarming Voice Fairy 40 – 15 Ignores Accuracy and Evasiveness. 15 Psybeam Psychic 65 100 20 May confuse opponent. 20 Helping Hand Normal — — 20 In Double Battles, boosts the power of the partner’s move. 25 After You Normal — — 15 Gives target priority in the next turn. 30 Aromatherapy Grass — — 5 Cures all status problems in your party. 35 Psychic Psychic 90 100 10 May lower opponent’s Special Defense. 40 Calm Mind Psychic — — 20 Raises user’s Special Attack and Special Defense. 45 Power Split Psychic — — 10 Averages Attack and Special Attack with the target. 50 Psychic Terrain Psychic — — 10 Prevents priority moves from being used for 5 turns. 55 Last Resort Normal 140 100 5 Can only be used after all other moves are used.

TM Moves