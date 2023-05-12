Pokemon Sword and Shield Indeedee Locations, Evolutions and How to Catch

By Saad Rajpoot

This Pokemon Sword and Shield Indeedee Locations guide will discuss everything about this pokemon starting from locations where you can find it and how you can catch it and the moves it can learn, also covering abilities, evolution chain, strengths and weaknesses along the way. Let’s get started with all the information you need about Indeedee.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Indeedee Locations

Indeedee is one of those Pokemon that spawns in both overworld and non-overworld spawns. This means that players can see it running around in areas of the map as well as run into it as a random encounter in patches of grass.

For overworld spawns, you can catch Indeedee in Glimwood Tangle in all weather conditions. Non-overworld spawn locations for Indeedee include Glimwood Tangle as well as Lake of Outrage (heavy fog).

Indeedee Stats

Indeedee has the following base stats when you capture it around level 34.

  • Attack: 65
  • Sp. Attk: 105
  • Defense: 55
  • Sp. Def: 95
  • HP: 60
  • Speed: 95

Unfortunately, Indeedee doesn’t evolve into any other Pokemon so we have no information to offer about its evolutionary chain.

Indeedee Strengths and Weaknesses

Indeedee is weak against Bug and Dark-type pokemon making it extremely vulnerable to pokemon like Tyranitar, Golisopod and Umbreon. However, it is strong and effective against pokemon like Dusknoir, Espeon, Gallade, Gardevoir and basically any other psychic or ghost-type.

Indeedee Abilities

Following are the abilities of this pokemon along there type and effect:

Ability Type Effect
Inner Focus Normal The Pokémon’s intensely focused, and that protects the Pokémon from flinching.
Synchronize Normal The attacker will receive the same status condition if it inflicts a burn, poison, or paralysis to the Pokémon.
Psychic Surge Hidden Turns the ground into Psychic Terrain when the Pokémon enters a battle.

Indeedee Moves

In this section, we will discuss this pokemon’s level-up moves and TM moves that you Indeedee can learn

Level Up Moves

Lvl Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect
01 Stored Power Psychic 20 100 10 Power increases when user’s stats have been raised.
01 Play Nice Normal 20 Lowers opponent’s Attack. Always hits.
05 Encore Normal 100 5 Forces opponent to keep using its last move for 3 turns.
10 Disarming Voice Fairy 40 15 Ignores Accuracy and Evasiveness.
15 Psybeam Psychic 65 100 20 May confuse opponent.
20 Helping Hand Normal 20 In Double Battles, boosts the power of the partner’s move.
25 After You Normal 15 Gives target priority in the next turn.
30 Aromatherapy Grass 5 Cures all status problems in your party.
35 Psychic Psychic 90 100 10 May lower opponent’s Special Defense.
40 Calm Mind Psychic 20 Raises user’s Special Attack and Special Defense.
45 Power Split Psychic 10 Averages Attack and Special Attack with the target.
50 Psychic Terrain Psychic 10 Prevents priority moves from being used for 5 turns.
55 Last Resort Normal 140 100 5 Can only be used after all other moves are used.

TM Moves

TM Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect
TM 02 Pay Day Normal 40 100 20 A small amount of money is gained after the battle resolves.
TM10 Magical Leaf Grass 60 20 Ignores Accuracy and Evasiveness.
TM21 Rest Psychic 10 User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed.
TM24 Snore Normal 50 100 15 Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching.
TM25 Protect Normal 10 Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively.
TM 31 Attract Normal 100 15 If opponent is the opposite gender, it’s less likely to attack.
TM39 Facade Normal 70 100 20 Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed.
TM40 Swift Normal 60 20 Ignores Accuracy and Evasiveness.
TM41 Helping Hand Normal 20 In Double Battles, boosts the power of the partner’s move.
TM 44 Imprison Psychic 10 Opponent is unable to use moves that the user also knows.
TM60 Power Swap Psychic 10 User and opponent swap Attack and Special Attack.
TM63 Drain Punch Fighting 75 100 10 User recovers half the HP inflicted on opponent.
TM70 Trick Room Psychic 5 Slower Pokémon move first in the turn for 5 turns.
TM71 Wonder Room Psychic 10 Swaps every Pokémon’s Defense and Special Defense for 5 turns.
TM 72 Magic Room Psychic 10 Suppresses the effects of held items for five turns.
TM76 Round Normal 60 100 15 Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn.
TM87 Draining Kiss Fairy 50 100 10 User recovers most the HP inflicted on opponent.
TM91 Psychic Terrain Psychic 10 Prevents priority moves from being used for 5 turns.
TM 92 Mystical Fire Fire 75 100 10 Lowers opponent’s Special Attack.

