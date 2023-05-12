Pokemon Sword and Shield Indeedee Locations, Evolutions and How to Catch

This Pokemon Sword and Shield Indeedee Locations guide will discuss everything about this pokemon starting from locations where you can find it and how you can catch it and the moves it can learn, also covering abilities, evolution chain, strengths and weaknesses along the way. Let’s get started with all the information you need about Indeedee.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Indeedee Locations
Indeedee is one of those Pokemon that spawns in both overworld and non-overworld spawns. This means that players can see it running around in areas of the map as well as run into it as a random encounter in patches of grass.
For overworld spawns, you can catch Indeedee in Glimwood Tangle in all weather conditions. Non-overworld spawn locations for Indeedee include Glimwood Tangle as well as Lake of Outrage (heavy fog).
Indeedee Stats
Indeedee has the following base stats when you capture it around level 34.
- Attack: 65
- Sp. Attk: 105
- Defense: 55
- Sp. Def: 95
- HP: 60
- Speed: 95
Unfortunately, Indeedee doesn’t evolve into any other Pokemon so we have no information to offer about its evolutionary chain.
Indeedee Strengths and Weaknesses
Indeedee is weak against Bug and Dark-type pokemon making it extremely vulnerable to pokemon like Tyranitar, Golisopod and Umbreon. However, it is strong and effective against pokemon like Dusknoir, Espeon, Gallade, Gardevoir and basically any other psychic or ghost-type.
Indeedee Abilities
Following are the abilities of this pokemon along there type and effect:
|Ability
|Type
|Effect
|Inner Focus
|Normal
|The Pokémon’s intensely focused, and that protects the Pokémon from flinching.
|Synchronize
|Normal
|The attacker will receive the same status condition if it inflicts a burn, poison, or paralysis to the Pokémon.
|Psychic Surge
|Hidden
|Turns the ground into Psychic Terrain when the Pokémon enters a battle.
Indeedee Moves
In this section, we will discuss this pokemon’s level-up moves and TM moves that you Indeedee can learn
Level Up Moves
|Lvl
|Move
|Type
|Pow
|Acc
|PP
|Effect
|01
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|20
|100
|10
|Power increases when user’s stats have been raised.
|01
|Play Nice
|Normal
|—
|—
|20
|Lowers opponent’s Attack. Always hits.
|05
|Encore
|Normal
|—
|100
|5
|Forces opponent to keep using its last move for 3 turns.
|10
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|40
|–
|15
|Ignores Accuracy and Evasiveness.
|15
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|65
|100
|20
|May confuse opponent.
|20
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|—
|—
|20
|In Double Battles, boosts the power of the partner’s move.
|25
|After You
|Normal
|—
|—
|15
|Gives target priority in the next turn.
|30
|Aromatherapy
|Grass
|—
|—
|5
|Cures all status problems in your party.
|35
|Psychic
|Psychic
|90
|100
|10
|May lower opponent’s Special Defense.
|40
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|—
|—
|20
|Raises user’s Special Attack and Special Defense.
|45
|Power Split
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|Averages Attack and Special Attack with the target.
|50
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|Prevents priority moves from being used for 5 turns.
|55
|Last Resort
|Normal
|140
|100
|5
|Can only be used after all other moves are used.
TM Moves
|TM
|Move
|Type
|Pow
|Acc
|PP
|Effect
|TM 02
|Pay Day
|Normal
|40
|100
|20
|A small amount of money is gained after the battle resolves.
|TM10
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|60
|–
|20
|Ignores Accuracy and Evasiveness.
|TM21
|Rest
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed.
|TM24
|Snore
|Normal
|50
|100
|15
|Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching.
|TM25
|Protect
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively.
|TM 31
|Attract
|Normal
|—
|100
|15
|If opponent is the opposite gender, it’s less likely to attack.
|TM39
|Facade
|Normal
|70
|100
|20
|Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed.
|TM40
|Swift
|Normal
|60
|–
|20
|Ignores Accuracy and Evasiveness.
|TM41
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|—
|—
|20
|In Double Battles, boosts the power of the partner’s move.
|TM 44
|Imprison
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|Opponent is unable to use moves that the user also knows.
|TM60
|Power Swap
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|User and opponent swap Attack and Special Attack.
|TM63
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|75
|100
|10
|User recovers half the HP inflicted on opponent.
|TM70
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|—
|—
|5
|Slower Pokémon move first in the turn for 5 turns.
|TM71
|Wonder Room
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|Swaps every Pokémon’s Defense and Special Defense for 5 turns.
|TM 72
|Magic Room
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|Suppresses the effects of held items for five turns.
|TM76
|Round
|Normal
|60
|100
|15
|Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn.
|TM87
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|50
|100
|10
|User recovers most the HP inflicted on opponent.
|TM91
|Psychic Terrain
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|Prevents priority moves from being used for 5 turns.
|TM 92
|Mystical Fire
|Fire
|75
|100
|10
|Lowers opponent’s Special Attack.