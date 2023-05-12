Pokemon Sword and Shield Hawlucha Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Pokemon: Sword and Shield bring to the players numerous new additions of Pokemon as well as some new evolutions to the others. Amongst them is Hawlucha. Hawlucha is fighting and flying type Pokemon. In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Hawlucha Locations guide, we will list all the Hawlucha Locations, How to Catch and Evolve them, and their strengths and weaknesses as well.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Hawlucha Locations
In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Hawlucha can be found in non-overworld spawns. Non-overworld spawns mean that they are not visible in-game and can be only found randomly in tall grass. Below are the locations for Hawlucha in Sword and Shield
|Location
|Weather
|Spawn%
|Route 6
|All Weather (Lv. 28-30)
|2%
|Hammerlocke Hills
|Overcast (Lv. 28-30)
|5%
Hawlucha does not spawn in Overworld locations in Sword and Shield.
How to Catch Hawlucha
In the above locations, you can catch Hawlucha. Running around in these areas, players can spot one with a little effort. If one does not appear, players can simply run into all of the Pokemon in an area and then “Run” away from the encounter to reset the spawning of new Pokemon to catch.
Hawlucha Base Stats
Hawlucha has the following stats
- HP: 78
- Attack: 92
- Defense: 75
- Special Attack: 74
- Special Defense: 63
- Speed: 118
Hawlucha Abilities
Hawlucha has the following abilities in Pokemon Sword and Shield:
Limber: The Pokemon becomes immune to being Paralyzed while having this ability.
Unburden: Speed is doubled once the held item is consumed.
Mold Breaker (Hidden Ability): The Pokemon’s moves are not affected by foe’s abilities during battle.
Hawlucha Evolutions
Hawlucha currently does not have an evolutionary chain
Hawlucha Strengths and Weaknesses
Being a Fighting and Flying-type pokemon, it is strong against Dark, Grass, Ground, and Bug-type Pokemon. It is weak against Flying, Psychic, Fairy, Ice, and Electric-type Pokemon.
We have listed below some Pokemon against which Hawlucha is weak:
- Togekiss a fairy and flying type pokemon.
- Gyrados a water and flying type pokemon.
- Vanilluxe an Ice-type pokemon.
- Noivern a flying and dragon-type pokemon.
- Lapras a water and ice type pokemon.
Hawlucha is strong against following Pokemons:
- Tyranitar a rock and dark type pokemon.
- Hydreigon a dark and dragon-type pokemon.
- Rhyperior a ground and rock type pokemon.
- Momoswine an ice and ground type pokemon.
- Golisopod a bug and water type pokemon