Pokemon Sword and Shield Hatenna Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Here we have the complete Pokemon Sword and Shield Hatenna Locations guide for you on how to catch it, where to find it, how to evolve it and base stats before and after evolution.

Pokemon Sword and shield have some different mechanics for Pokemon evolution and it is very simple, all you need to do is get your pokemon to a specific level and it will automatically evolve. It is the process for most of them, for some of ‘em you have to do some special tricks but that is not a difficult thing either.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Hatenna Locations

Hatenna is a small Pokemon with very minimal base stats, but it does have some tricks up its sleeves. You can find it in the Overworld of Motostoke or Stony wilderness regions. Its chances of encounter and the level at which you encounter it heavily depends upon the amount of there will be.

You can also find Hatenna in the Hammerlocke Hills. It is not very difficult to catch you just need to fight with it. It is weak against Bug, ghost and dark type Pokemon.

Hatenna is a Psychic-type pokemon.

It has the ability of Healer, so it can heal ally pokemon.

Hatenna also has the ability of Anticipation, where it can sense the dangerous moves of opponents.

It also has a hidden Magic bounce, where it reflects the status and changing moves.

Hatenna Base Stats

HP: 42

Atk: 30

Def: 45

Sp. Atk: 56

Sp. Def: 53

Speed: 39

Hattena Moves and Skills

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Lv. Move Type Power Acc. PP Base Confusion Psychic Image 50 100 25 Base Play Nice Normal Image – – 20 5 Life Dew Water Image 10 Disarming Voice Fairy Image 40 – 15 15 Aromatherapy Grass Image – – 5 20 Psybeam Psychic Image 65 100 20 25 Heal Pulse Psychic Image – – 10 30 Dazzling Gleam Fairy Image 80 100 10 35 Calm Mind Psychic Image – – 20 40 Psychic Psychic Image 90 100 10 45 Healing Wish Psychic Image – – 10

Evolve Hatenna

There is not much that you need to do to get Hatenna to evolve. All you need to do is after catching it, train it until it reaches level 32, it will evolve itself at reaching level 32 into Hattrem.