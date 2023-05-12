Pokemon Sword and Shield Drakloak Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Drakloak is an evolved form of the Pokemon Dreepy and it happens when you get to level 50 on your Dreepy. In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Drakloak Locations guide, we will discuss everything about this pokemon starting from locations where you can find it and how you can catch it and going to the moves it can learn, also covering abilities, evolution chain, Drakloak’s strengths and weaknesses along the way.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Drakloak Locations

Drakloak itself only spawns in overworld locations, above level 55. Depending on the type of weather, his spawn rate can change but Drakloak is still a pretty rare Pokemon.

To catch a Drakloak, head to Lake of Outrage region of the Wild Area and try your luck in Overcast, Rainy, Thunderstorm or Foggy weather. Drakloak has a 1-2% chance of spawning and it will be around level 55-58.

You can also catch a Dreepy in the same area and evolve it into Drakloak. At level 50, Dreepy can evolve into Drakloak. At level 60, your Drakloak can evolve into Dragapult, a ghost and dragon-type.

Drakloak Stats

Following is the list of max stats for Drakloak

Total 410 Attack 80 Special Attack 60 Defense 50 Special Defense 50 HP 68 Speed 102

Drakloak Strengths and Weaknesses

Drakloak is weak against Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon. Best not to use it against Pokemon like Togekiss, Tyranitar, and Goodra.

On the other hand, Drakloak is extremely strong and useful against Pokemon like Arcanine, Gyarados, Milotic and Snorlax as it is a direct counter to Fire, Water, Grass, electric, poison and bug-type.

Drakloak Abilities

Clear Body: Prevents other Pokemon’s moves or Abilities from lowering Drakloak’s stats

Infiltrator: Passes through the opposing Pokemon’s barrier and strikes

Cursed Body: May disable a move used on the Pokemon

Drakloak Moves

Drakloak gains new moves as it levels up and you can also teach it new moves using TMs and TRs. Some of these moves include: