Pokemon Sword and Shield Clefairy Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, you can find new and old Pokemon almost everywhere in the Galar region. Amongst them is Clefairy. Clefairy is a Fairy Type Fairy Pokemon which is present from all the way back from the 1st Generation. In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Clefairy Locations guide, we will tell where you can find it and catch one to complete your collection.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Clefairy Locations

In Sword and Shield, Clefairy can only be found in Overworld spawns in the Wild Area of Galar. Overworld spawns mean that the Pokemon will be visible to you in the open. Clefairy can be found in the following locations, usually under Heavy Fog weather :

Location Weather Spawn% Motostoke Riverbank Heavy Fog(Lv. 26-28) 40% Giant’s Cap Heavy Fog(Lv. 28-30) 35% Giant’s Cap(2) Heavy Fog(Lv. 28-30) 10% Giant’s Cap(3) Heavy Fog(Lv. 29-32) 10%

Clefairy does not spawn in non-overworld locations (tall grass).

Clefairy Stats and Abilities

A wild Clefairy you capture will have 45 attack, 60 sp attack, 48 defense, 65 sp defense, 70 HP and 35 Speed.

Clefairy has the following abilities:

Magic Guard: Protects from indirect damage.

Cute Charm: Contact with the Pokemon may cause infatuation.

How to Catch Clefairy

Head to the Clefairy spawn locations and try to spot it. If you spot them, they can easily be caught.

If one does not appear, leave the area and re-enter it and try again. Engage and knock out the Pokemon to catch it. It is also possible to catch it at full HP with a single Ultra Ball throw.

Clefairy Evolutions

In Sword and Shield, Clefairy has one evolution ( As Clefairy is an evolved form of Cleffa). To evolve Clefairy into Clefable, use Moon Stone on Clefairy.

Clefairy Strengths and Weaknesses

As Clefairy is a fairy type pokemon, it will be strong in fights against Fighting, Bug, Dark, and Dragon-type. Pokemon. It is literally immune to the Dragon-type! But being fairy type also means that it is weak against Poison and Steel types.

The Pokemon against which Clefairy proves to be extremely useful include Tyranitar, Goodra, and Noivern. However, Clefairy is super vulnerable to attacks from Pokemon like Lucario, Steelix, Bronzong, and Excadrill.