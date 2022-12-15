How To Catch Zangoose In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Zangoose in Pokemon SV is one of those Pokemon which has no evolutions. Without any evolution, Zangoose is still incredibly strong. Zangoose can help you during the start of your journey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as it is a normal type Pokemon in the game. Dive into this Pokemon SV guide if you need any help finding Zangoose.

Zangoose location in Pokemon SV

Lucky for you, Zangoose can be found at multiple locations in Pokemon SV. First, all you need to do is head to the Area Five of the South Province. Here, you need to find areas with more grass in them. Whenever you reach such places, you’ll see Zangoose roaming around.

If you are still waiting to see Zangoose, visiting these places at another time of the day will surely help you. If you visit that place in the morning and don’t find a Zangoose, revisiting it in the evening will surely help you.

The second location where you can find Zangoose is near the lake. It is a very common and famous place for those who want to locate and find Zangoose. You’ll easily spot Zangoose near lakes.

Zangoose is one of those Pokemon who’ll protect you against poisoned attacks. Not many Pokemon are capable of this, so it makes Zangoose unique. Zangoose can also boost your attacks by 50%. So, it is entirely up to you to use this Pokemon efficiently.

Additionally, if you plan to use Zangoose in any battle, understanding its base stats will help you use this Pokemon more efficiently. Below are some of the base stats of Zanoose in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: