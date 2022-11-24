Best Titan Order In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Completing Pokemon SV requires players to complete specific missions as part of different paths or storylines. These missions include Path of Legends in which you are required to defeat Titan Pokemon. You must defeat titan Pokemon in a specific order in Pokemon SV if you want to have an easy time completing Path of Legends.
This might sound a bit complicated in the start, but this Pokemon SV guide will make it a lot easier for you as we have explained the Pokemon order and recommended level for each Pokemon to complete Path of Legends.
Best order to defeat Titans in Pokemon SV
In this section of the guide, we have given the list of all the titans in order in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and explained the recommended level along with their weaknesses as well.
You can follow our path or make your own, but you will have a tough time if you don’t follow the recommended titan order. Whatever option you choose, you need to defeat all the titans in order to complete Path of Legends storyline.
Stony Cliff Titan – Klauff
Recommended Level: 16
Location: South Province (Area 3)
Type: Rock
Weakness: Fighting, Ground, Steel
Open Sky Titan – Bombirdier
Recommended Level: 20
Location: West Province (Area 1)
Type: Flying
Weakness: Rock, Electric, Ice
Lurking Steel Titan – Orthworm
Recommended Level: 20
Location: East Province (Area 3)
Type: Steel
Weakness: Steel, Fire, Water, Electric
Quaking Earth Titan – Great Tusk (Scarlet) / Iron Treads (Violet)
Recommended Level: 45
Location: Asado Dessert
Type: Steel
Weakness: Steel, Fire, Water, Electric, Fairy, Poison, Psychic
False Dragon Titan – Dondozo
Recommended Level: 57
Location: Casseroya Lake
Type: Water and Dragon
Weakness: Water, Grass, Dragon/Water, Grass, Dragon, Ice, Fairy