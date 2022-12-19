Best Place To Find Shelgon In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Shelgon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the evolved form of Bagon. As you already know, Shelgon is a Dragon-Type Pokemon, making it a very useful Pokemon in the game. So, the question is, how can one find Shelgon?

Don’t worry; this Pokemon SV guide has covered all the basics to help you locate and understand Shelgon better. So without any delay, let’s look at the location of Shelgon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon SV Shelgon Location

Locating Shelgon is very straightforward in Pokemon SV. Head to the Area Six of the South Province. After that, start looking for a Biome cave. You will also be able to find this cave on the map.

As we have mentioned above, Shelgon is the evolved form of Bagon. There is another evolution of Shelgon in Pokemon SV. If you have caught Bagon, evolve it into Shelgon. After that, you will also be able to evolve it into its final form, known as Salamance.

While finding the Shelgon, we will recommend you look at its nature. Because if you find a Shelgon with Jolly Nature, you can evolve it into a Salamance with fantastic speed. Similarly, if your Shelgon has an Adamant Nature, the Salamance you get after evolution will have more attack power.

Shelgon Stats

Understanding a Pokemon’s abilities and stats play a vital role before using that Pokemon in any battle in Pokemon SV. Such stats and skills help you understand Pokemon’s battle potential and give you a clear idea of when to use that Pokemon.

Below we mentioned the stats of Shelgon in Pokemon SV so that you can use this Pokemon efficiently.

HP: 65

65 Attack: 95

95 Def: 100

100 SpAtk: 60

60 SpDef: 50

50 Speed: 50

So, above are the base stats of Shelgon in Pokemon SV.