How To Relearn Moves In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Without a doubt, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have reimagined the franchise, introducing multiple new features helping players find solace in the midst of challenges in their new comfort game. Similarly, one of the new features introduced radically changes the moves relearning process in Pokemon SV, which now removes the concept of tutors from the equation.

Not only does this cut out the hassle of finding an NPC to help your Pokemon relearn the move, but also greatly simplifies it. Without further ado, let’s take a look at how your Pokemon can relearn moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to relearn moves in Pokemon SV

The process of relearning moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is fairly simple since it does not require the player to find a tutor for their Pokemon anymore. Open the in-game menu and select the Pokemon you want to relearn moves and check their summary.

Now, select the tab of current moves, which will open a bunch of other tabs, through which you will be required to select remember moves. This will open up a menu consisting of all your Pokemon’s previously learned moves.

From here you can select and learn any move you want, except for the ones that are ahead of your Pokemon’s current level.

How to forget moves

Similar to relearning moves, forgetting moves is just as easy. Open the in-game menu and check the summary of the desired Pokemon.

Now, go to the current moves tab, and select the Forget a Move option from the list. This will allow you to forget a move for the selected Pokemon without the hassle of any extra steps