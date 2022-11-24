Pokemon Scarlet And Violet TM Locations, How To Craft

TM is a special item in Pokemon SV that allows Pokemon to learn new moves and do things they couldn’t do previously. You will find Technical Machines (TMs) in all game editions. But Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also give you the ability to craft them.
This guide will give you complete details about TMs, their locations, and how to craft them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
How to craft TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
For crafting a TM in Pokemon SV, you will need two things. One is LP or League Points, and the other is specific required resources for the TM you want to craft.
Once you have both of these things, you can head to the TM Machine in any Pokemon Center in Pokemon SV and craft the TM. You can easily find the green TM Machine counter on the side of the Nurse counter.
To gather the required resources for TM crafting, you will need to unlock the TM recipes by progressing through the game story and completing Gym battles.
After that, you can do different things for LP, like completing Team Star bases and interacting with Tera Raid crystals in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can also trade material you get from the Pokemon to earn League Points.
Pokemon SV TM locations
TM001 – Take Down
Location: Area 5 of South Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Lechonk Hair
- 3x Yungoos Fur
It is a full-body slam attack that will also deal a little damage to the user’s Pokemon.
TM002 – Charm
Location: Area 3 of South Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Azurill Fur
- 3x Teddiursa Claw
This TM lowers the targeted Pokemon attack stat after the Pokemon gazes at the target.
TM003 – Fake Tears
Location: Area 2 of South Province, south of Cortondo
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Bonsly Tears
- 3x Teddiursa Claw
Fake Tear is a TM that will lower the Sp. Def. stat of the target Pokemon.
TM004 – Agility
Location: Area 2 of South Province, west of Mesagoza
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Fletchling Feather
- 3x Oricorio Feather
Agility TM is used to boost the Speed stat of the Pokemon.
TM005 – Mud-Slap
Location: Area 2 of South Province, the northern area
Ingredients for Crafting
- 200 LP
- 3x Wooper Slime
It will lower the target’s accuracy and deal damage by throwing mud into the Pokemon Face.
TM006 – Scary Face
Location: Area 1 of West Province, South of Pokemon Center
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Stantler Hair
- 3x Sandile Claw
Scary Face is used to lower the speed stat of the target.
TM007 – Protect
Location: Area 6 of South Province, Alfornada Cavern
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Lechon Hair
- 3x Scatterbug Powder
It will allow your Pokemon to protect itself from other attacks but don’t use it repeatedly.
TM008 – Fire Fang
Location: Area 1 of West Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Houndour Fang
Fire Fang makes the user bites opponent Pokemon with fire fangs to deal burn damage.
TM009 – Thunder Fang
Location: Area 3 of West Province, Glaseado Mountain edge
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Shinx Fang
It is an electrified fangs attack that can paralyze or flinch the target.
TM010 – Ice Fang
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Cubchoo Fur
Ice Fang will freeze the target or make it flitch by dealing damage.
TM011 – Water Pulse
Location: Socarrat Trail
Ingredients for Crafting
- 1,500 LP
- 3x Buizel Fur
- 3x Magikarp Scales
Water Pulse TM will confuse the target with a blast of water attack.
TM012 – Low Kick
Location: Area 2 of South Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Mankey Fur
It will make the opponent falls with a low kick.
TM013 – Acid Spray
Location: Area 1 of South Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Toxel Sparks
- 3x Wooper Slime
The Acid Spray TM will melt the target it hits and lower its Sp. Def. Stat.
TM014 – Acrobatics
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Wattrel Feather
- 3x Bombirdier Feather
This TM will do a lot of damage by striking the opponent Pokemon.
TM015 – Struggle Bug
Location: Levincia
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Tarountula Thread
An electric charge attack damages the opponent’s Pokemon and increases Sp. Atk stat of your Pokemon.
TM016 – Psybeam
Location: The Great Crater of Paldea, Behind a Big Tree
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Psyduck Down
Psybeam is a TM that will hit the target with a beam attack to deal damage.
TM017 – Endure
Location: Area 1 of West Province Central, Southeast of Pokemon Center
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Gastly Gas
- 3x Mareep Wool
It is a confusion attack that will confuse the opponent Pokemon.
TM018 – Thief
Location: Area 1 of West Province Southwest of Pokemon Center
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Houndour Fang
- 3x Shroodle Ink
It is used to seal the opponent’s Pokemon-held item and deal some damage.
TM019 – Disarming Voice
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 200 LP
- 3x Ralts Dust
A crying attack allows your Pokemon to damage the opponent emotionally.
TM020 – Trailblaze
Location: Artazon Gym, for winning a Battle
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Petilil Leaf
- 3x Hoppip Leaf
It leaps out of tall grass, hits the opponent’s attack, and boosts the Speed Stat of the user Pokemon.
TM021 – Pounce
Location: Cortando Gym, for winning a Battle
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Nymble Claw
- 3x Tarountula Thread
In Pounce TM, your Pokemon will jump onto the target to deal damage and lower its Speed.
TM022 – Chilling Water
Location: Cascarrafa Gym, for winning a Battle
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Psyduck Down
- 3x Surskit Syrup
Your Pokemon will freeze the target with a cold water attack.
TM023 – Charge Beam
Location: Area 1 of West Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Mareep Wool
- 3x Dedenne Fur
Charge Beam is an electric charge TM that hits the target and deals electric damage.
TM024 – Fire Spin
Location: Dalizapa Passage
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Gorwlithe Fur
- 3x Torkoal Coal
It is a vortex of fire attack that remains for around five turns and doesn’t let Pokemon move away.
TM025 – Facade
Location: Medali Gym, for winning a Battle
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5000 LP
- 3x Komala Claw
- 3x Tinkatink Hair
- 3x Stantler Hair
It is a pretty attack to deal damage, but its power gets doubled if your Pokemon is paralyzed, burned, or poisoned.
TM026 – Poison Tail
Location: Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Seviper Fang
- 3x Shroodle Ink
It is a tail attack that can inflict a poison effect on the Pokemon it hits.
TM027 – Aerial Ace
Location: Cortando East, Pokemon League Winning Reward
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Starly Feather
- 3x Fletchling Feather
It is a never miss attack that hits the target with Speed and slashes.
TM028 – Bulldoze
Location: Socarrat Trail
Ingredients for Crafting
- 1,500 LP
- 3x Mudbray Mud
- 3x Sandygast Sand
It is an AoE attack that your Pokemon does by hitting the ground.
TM029 – Hex
Location: Area 1 of North Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Mimikyu Scrap
- 3x Greavard Wax
It will deal massive damage to the Pokemon it hits.
TM030 – Snarl
Location: Area 6 of West Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Maschiff Fang
- 3x Squawkabilly Feather
Snarl will lower the Special Attack stats of the opponent by yelling something.
TM031 – Metal Claw
Location: Area 1 of West Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Teddiursa Claw
It is a steel claw attack that damages the target and boosts the attack stats of the user’s Pokemon.
TM032 – Swift
Location: Area 1 of South Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 200 LP
- 3x Fletchling Feather
Swift is a star-shaped rays attack that never misses its target and deal damage.
TM033 – Magical Leaf
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 1,500 LP
- Solid Oil
- 3x Petitil Leaf
It is another never miss attack that uses scattered leaves to chase and hit opponent Pokemon.
TM034 – Icy Wind
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Snom Thread
- 3x Snover Berries
It is a freezing attack that will lower the Speed of the opponent Pokemon.
TM035 – Mud Shot
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Sandile Claw
- 3x Whooper Slime
Another speed-slowing attack that uses mud to hit the enemies.
TM036 – Rock Tomb
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 1,500 LP
- 3x Rockruff Rock
- 3x Klawf Claw
Rock Tomb will decrease the movement speed of opponent Pokemon.
TM037 – Draining Kiss
Location: Area 4 of South Province East of Alornada Gym, on the river bank
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Igglybuff Fluff
- 3x Flabébé Pollen
It is a kiss attack that steals the HP of targeted Pokemon.
TM038 – Flame Charge
Location: Reward for defeating Team Star
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Fletchling Feather
- 3x Torkoal Coal
Flame Charge is cloaking in flame and hitting the targeted attack, which boosts the Speed of the user’s Pokemon.
TM039 – Low Sweep
Location: Area 1 of West Province, North Pokemon Center
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Croagunk Poison
- 3x Mankey Fur
Low Sweep is a leg attack that decreases the opponent’s Pokemon movement speed.
TM040 – Air Cutter
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Combee Honey
It is a critical hit attack that uses sharp wind slashes to damage the opponent.
TM041 – Stored Power
Location: Area 2 of South Province west of Pokemon Center, in the olive field
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x ???
- 3x Ralts Dust
In this user, Pokemon use their stored power to attack the target. It will also boost the stats of the user’s Pokemon.
TM042 – Night Shade
Location: Area 2 of South Province North, in ruins
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Gastly Gas
- 3x Murkrow Bauble
Night Shade will deal damage equal to the user level.
TM043 – Fling
Location: Area 3 of South Province, northeast of Pokemon Center
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Sneasel Claw
- 3x Happiny Dust
In Fling, the held item is used for attacking the Pokemon.
TM044 – Dragon Tail
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 1,500 LP
- Dratini Scales
- 3x Sandile Claw
It will knock out the target; if you are facing a single Pokemon, this attack is enough to win.
TM045 – Venoshock
Location: Area 1 of West Province, East Section
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Toxel Sparks
- 3x Salandit Gas
It is a poison liquid attack that doubles its effect if the target is already poisoned.
TM046 – Avalanche
Location: Between Area 3 of West Province and Glaseado Mountain
Ingredients for Crafting
- 1,500 LP
- 3x Bergmite Ice
- 3x ???
Avalanche is an attack that doubles the damage output of opponent Pokemon if it recently hit you.
TM047 – Endure
Location: Beating Team Star base
Ingredients for Crafting
- 200 LP
- 3x Scatterbug Powder
It is a defending attack that helps your Pokemon survive even with 1 HP.
TM048 – Volt Switch
Location: Levincia Gym, for winning a Battle
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3000 LP
- Dedenne Fur
- Shinx Fang
Volt Switch is an attack that switches Pokemon right after it hits the opponent Pokemon.
TM049 – Sunny Day
Location: NA
Sunny Day will increase the power of fire moves by increasing the sun’s intensity.
TM050 – Rain Dance
Location: Area 1 of South Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Shellos Mucus
- 3x Azurill Fur
- 3x Wattrel Feather
Rain Dance is an attack that increases the power of water-type Pokemon.
TM051 – Sandstorm
Location: East Province (Area 3) Watchtower
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Hippopotas Sand
- 3x Silicobra Sand
- 3x Sandygast Sand
A sandstorm attack damages all Pokemon except Steel, Rock, and Ground-type Pokemon.
TM052 – Snowscape
Location: Glaseado Mountain
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Snover Berries
- 3x Delibird Parcel
- 3 Snom Thread
Snowscape is a snowstorm attack that increases Ice-type Pokemon’s power and defense stats.
TM053 – Smart Strike
Location: Between Area 1 of East Province and East Paldean Sea at the edge of a cliff
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Chewtle Claw
- 3x Heracross Claw
A never miss attack is used for stabbing the Pokemon with a sharp horn.
TM054 – Psyshock
Location: Casseroya Lake, east Section
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Meditite Sweet
- 3x Spoink Pearl
- 3x Drowzee Fur
It is a psychic wave attack that deals physical damage to the target.
TM055 – Dig
Location: Southeast section of Cascarrafa City
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Diglett Dirt
- 3x Greavard Wax
- 3x Orthworm Tarnish
Dig is hiding in the ground attack that can significantly damage the targets.
TM056 – Bullet Seed
Location: Asado Desert
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Sunkern Leaf
- 3x Hoppip Leaf
Bullet Seed is a high-speed seed-shooting attack that damages the opponent Pokemon.
TM057 – False Swipe
Location: Reward for talking to Professor after catching 20 Pokemon
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Kricketot Shell
- 3x Chewtle Claw
It is a prevention attack that protects your Pokemon from fainting.
TM058 – Brick Break
Location: Cliff by the Desert
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Makuhita Sweat
- 3x Hawlucha Down
- 3x Crabrawler Shell
Brick Break is a swift shop attack that can break barriers like Reflect and Light Screen.
TM059 – Zen Headbutt
Location: Cascarrafa City, on a cliff close to the Water gym
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Veluza Fillet
- 3x Girafarig Fur
- 3x Dunsparce Scales
It is a head attack in which the user Pokemon move all its powers to the head and hits the target.
TM060 – U-turn
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Nymble Claw
- 3x Scyther Claw
When using this TM right after hitting the target, the Pokemon will switch its position with another Pokemon in your party.
TM061 – Shadow Claw
Location: Tagtree Thicket
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Mimikyu Scrap
- 3x Komala Claw
It is a shadow claw slash attack that can do critical hits.
TM062 – Foul Play
Location: Team Star Dark Base reward
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Murkrow Bauble
- 3x Sandile Claw
Foul Play TM is used for using the target attacks against it.
TM063 – Psychic Fangs
Location: East Section of Levincia City
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Bruxish Tooth
- 3x Basculin Fang
- 3x Veluza Fillet
It is a bite attack that the user Pokemon performs using its psychic capabilities to break barriers like Reflect and Light Screen.
TM064 – Bulk Up
Location: Area 5 of South Province, on the east coast
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Makuhita Sweat
- 3x Axew Scales
Bulk Up will increase and defense and attack stats of the user’s Pokemon.
TM065 – Air
Location: Slash Area 1 of South Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Noibat Fur
- 3x Wingull Feather
- 3x Flamigo Down
The blade of air attack can make the target flinch and deal decent damage.
TM066 – Body Slam
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Skwovet Fur
- 3x Alomomola Mucus
- 3x Chewtle Claw
It is a body slam attack in which Pokemon uses its body to smash into a target. It can cause paralysis.
TM067 – Fire Punch
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Meditite Sweat
- 3x Charcadet Soot
Fire Punch is a fist attack that can damage and burn an opponent.
TM068 – Thunder Punch
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Toxel Sparks
- 3x Meditite Sweat
It is an electrified fist attack that can paralyze opponent Pokemon.
TM069 – Ice Punch
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Cubchoo Fur
- 3x Meditite Sweat
It is a frozen attack that will damage and freeze the targets.
TM070 – Sleep Talk
Location: Cascarrafa West Pokemon Center
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Hippopota
- Sand
- 3x Slowpoke Claw
It is an attack that the user can perform during sleep.
TM071 – Seed Bomb
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8000 LP
- 5x Shroomish Spores
- 3x Bramblin Twig
- 3x Smoliv Oil
A seed Bomb is a TM in which many grouped seeds are thrown at the target.
TM072 – Electro Ball
Location: Area 1 of West Province Central, South of Pokemon Center
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Pachirisu Fur
- 3x Voltorb Sparks
- 3x Tadbulb Mucus
An electric orb attack hits the target and deals good damage.
TM073 – Drain Punch
Location: River island between East Province (Area Three) and East Province (Area 2)
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Croagunk Poison
- 3x Mankey Fur
- 3x Crabrawler Shell
It is used for restoring the user’s HP.
TM074 – Reflect
Location: Medali
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Drowzee Fur
- 3x Flittle Down
It will be a great barrier protecting your Pokemon from physical attacks.
TM075 – Light Screen
Location: Northeast of Artazon
Ingredients for Crafting
- 800 LP
- 3x Magnemite Screw
- 3x Voltorb Sparks
Light Screen is another barrier that will protect you from special attacks.
TM076 – Rock Blast
Location: Area 1 of South Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Nacli Salt
- 3x Chewtle Claw
It is a rock attack in which hard rocks hit the target.
TM077 – Waterfall
Location: Area 1 of North Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Magikarp Scales
- 3x Basculin Fang
- 3x Arrokuda Scales
It is a charge attack in which the user hits the target by moving forward.
TM078 – Dragon Claw
Location: Area 6 of South Province East of Alornada, middle of Casseroya Lake
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Axew Scales
- 3x Noibat Fur
- 3x Gible Scales
A sharp claw attack that damage the opponent.
TM079 – Dazzling Gleam
Location: Team Star Fairy Base reward
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 3x Hatenna Dust
- 3x Swablu Fluff
- 3x Fidough Fur
In Dazzling Gleam’s, the opponent is hit by a powerful flash attack.
TM080 – Metronome
Location: Area 3 of South Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Igglybuff Fluff
- 3x Happiny Dust
Metronomes allow the user to use any random move by stimulating the brain.
TM081 – Grass Knot
Location: Team Star Poison Crew north side
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Cacnea Needle
- 3x Shroomish Spores
It is a trap attack in which the user Pokemon uses the grass to trap the target and deal physical damage.
TM082 – Thunder Wave
Location: Mesagoza (South), Pokemon League Winning Reward
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Mareep Wool
- 3x Pawmi Fur
In a Thunder Wave attack, the user uses a weak jolt of electricity to paralyze the targets after hitting them.
TM083 – Poison Jab
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Shroodle Ink
- 3x Seviper Fang
- 3x Mareanie Spike
It is a poison attack in which a tentacle is used to stab the targets.
TM084 – Stomping Tantrum
Location: Levincia, Pokemon League Winning Reward
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Mudbray Mud
- 3x Phanpy Nail
You can use it after a failed attempt to deal double damage.
TM085 – Rest
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Drowzee Fur
The rest TM is used for fully restoring the HP in two turns.
TM086 – Rock Slide
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Nacli Salt
- 3x Rockruff Rock
- 3x Bonsly Tears
Another large boulders attack can deal massive damage to the opponent Pokemon.
TM087 – Taunt
Location: Socarrat Trail
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Meowth Fur
- 3x Sableye Gem
- 3x Sneasel Claw
A rage attack restricts targets from using the attack moves in three turns.
TM088 – Swords Dance
Location: Area 1 of West Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Zangoose Claw
- 3x Gible Scales
- 3x Scyther Claw
It is spirit uplifting move to boost the Attack stats of the user.
TM089 – Body Press
Location: Central Area 3 of East Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Cetoddle Grease
- 3x Hawlucha Down
- 3x Pawniard Blade
It is a body slam attack that will deal more damage to an opponent with higher defense.
TM090 – Spikes
Location: Between Area 1 of West Province Central and Alfornada
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Pincurchin Spines
- 3x Quilfish Spines
A spikes attack will damage the opposing team in a battle.
TM091 – Toxic Spikes
Location: Tagtree Thicket
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Mareanie Spike
- 3 Pineco Husk
Toxic Spikes are similar to the last attack, but it also has poison that can deal additional damage to the opponents.
TM092 – Imprison
Location: NA
This TM stops the opponent from using a move you know.
TM093 – Flash Cannon
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 3x Varoom Fume
- 3x Kelfki Key
- 3x Tinkatink Hair
In this attack, the user gathers and releases all its light energy to lower the special defense stats of the target.
TM094 – Dark Pulse
Location: North Province, Area 2
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 3x Zorua Fur
- 3x Impidimp Hair
- 3x Spiritomb Fragment
It is an ill-intent attack that can make the target flinch.
TM095 – Leech Life
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 3x Suskit Syrup
- 3x Venonat Fang
- 3x Kricketot Shell
It is an HP-restoring attack that can also drain the target’s blood.
TM096 – Eerie Impulse
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 3x Voltorb Sparks
- 3x Shinx Fang
In this attack, the user body generates an eerie impulse to decrease the Special attack stat of the target.
TM097 – Fly
Location: Area 2 of West Province, on a Cliff
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Squawkabilly Feather
- 3x Bombirdier Feather,
- 3x Rufflet Feather
It is a fly attack in which the user hits the target with a strike from the sky.
TM098 – Skill Swap
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Girafarig Fur
- 3x Flittle Down
Skill Swap is a TM in which Psychic power is used to exchange your moves with the target.
TM099 – Iron Head
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Cufant Tarnish
- 3x Pawniard Blade
- 3x Rookidee Feather
It is a head slam attack in which the user hits the target and makes it flinch.
TM100 – Dragon Dance
Location: Area 1 of North Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Tatsugiri Scales
- 3x Gible Scales
- 3x Noibat Fur
It is a dance attack that boosts the Speed and Attack stats of the user.
TM101 – Power Gem
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 3x Spoink Pearl
- 3x Sableye Gem
- 3x Mareep Wool
It is a ray of light attack that sparkles and damages the opponent’s Pokemon.
TM102 – Gunk Shot
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Grimer Toxin
- 3x Croagunk Poison
- 3x Varoom Fume
It is a filthy garbage attack that the user shoots with the ability to inflict poison damage on the opponent Pokemon.
TM103 – Substitute
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Mimikyu Scrap
- 3x Azurill Fur
- 3x Falinks Sweat
It is a substitute attack that users can create using their HP.
TM104 – Iron Defense
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 1,500 LP
- 3x Bronzor Fragment
- 3x Pineco Husk
This attack will boost the defense by hardening the user’s body.
TM105 – X-Scissor
Location: Socarrat Trail
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Fomantis Leaf
- 3x Tarountula Thread
- 3x Kricketot Shell
It is a Scissor like attack that uses slashes to deal damage to the enemies.
TM106 – Drill Run
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Pineco Husk
- 3x Dunsparce Scales
- 3x Arrokuda Scales
It is a crash attack in which the user uses their body to drill and damage the opponent Pokemon.
TM107 – Will-O-Wisp
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Salandit Gas
- 3x Shuppet Scrap
It is a burning attack in which Sinistea flame damages the target Pokemon.
TM108 – Crunch
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Maschiff Fang
- 3x Bruxish Tooth
- 3x Yungoos Fur
It is a sharp fangs attack used to damage the target and lower the defense stat.
TM109 – Trick
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Shuppet Scrap
- 3x Sableye Gem
- 3x Sinistea Chip
It is a hold item swap attack that you can use for swapping your held item with the opponent.
TM110 – Liquidation
Location: Glaseado Mountain, on the Top
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Arrokuda Scales
- 3x Wiglett Sand
- 3x Buizel Fur
It is a full-force blaster attack that uses water to damage the opponent’s Pokemon.
TM111 – Giga Drain
Location: East section of Cascarrafa City
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Capsakid Seed
- 3x Hoppip Leaf
- 3x Skiddo Leaf
It is an HP-restoring attack that will restore HP as you damage the target.
TM112 – Aura Sphere
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Ralts Dust
- 3x Riolu Fur
- 3 Charcadet Soot
It is a non-missable aura power attack that the user throws on the target.
TM113 – Tailwind
Location: Area 1 of West Province on the river
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Rufflet Feather
- 3x Rookidee Feather
- 3x Bombirdier Feather
It is a speed stat-boosting move that will work on the user and four allies.
TM114 – Shadow Ball
Location: Montenevera Gym clearing reward
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Gastly Gas
- 3x Sandygast Sand
- 3x Sinistea Chip
It is a shadow attack in which the user throws a blob at the target.
TM115 – Dragon Pulse
Location: Area 2 of West Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Goomy Goo
- 3x Swablu Fluff
- 3x Tatsugiri Scales
It is a shockwave attack that is generated by the user’s mouth.
TM116 – Stealth Rock
TM117 – Hyper Voice
Location: West of Montenevera
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Litleo Tuft
- 3x Tandemaus Fur
- 3x Skwovet Fur
It is a loud resounding voice that will deal damage to the target.
TM118 – Heat Wave
Location: Area 2 of West Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Growlithe Fur
- 3x Torkoal Coal
- 3x Larvesta Fur
Again a breath attack can burn the target after hitting.
TM119 – Energy Ball
Location: Area 1 of North Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Deerling Hair
- 3x ???
- 3x Bramblin Twig
It is power gathering attack in which the user fire at the target with the energy it gathers from nature.
TM120 – Psychic
Location: Alfornada Gym, for winning a Battle
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Rellor Mud
- 3x Indeedee Fur
- 3x Ralts Dust
A telekinetic force attack will damage the opponent and lower the special defense.
TM121 – Heavy Slam
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 5,000 LP
- 3x Cufant Tarnish
- 3x Bronzor Fragment
- 3x Dondozo Whisker
Heavy Slam is a full-body attack in which the user uses their body weight to inflict damage.
TM122 – Encore
TM123 – Surf
Location: South Paldean Sea
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Finneon Scales
- 3x Finizen Mucus
- 3x Wiglett Sand
It is a giant wave attack in which users swap everything from their surroundings.
TM124 – Ice Spinner
Location: Glaseado Gym, for winning a Battle
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 5x Cetoddle Grease
- 3x Bergmite Ice
- 3x ???
It is another slam attack in which the user uses the ice on their feet and then slams the target to deal damage.
TM125 – Flamethrower
Location: North of Tagtree Thicket
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Litleo Tuft
- 3x Houndour Fang
- 3x Numel Lava
It is a burning attack that uses a huge blast of fire to damage the opponent.
TM126 – Thunderbolt
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Pachirisu Fur
- 3x Tadbulb Mucus
- 3x Pichu Fur
Thunderbolt is an electric blast attack that can paralyze the target.
TM127 – Play Rough
Location: West Province (Area 6)
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Fidough Fur
- 3x Tandemaus Fur
- 3x Tinkatink Hair
It is a rough play attack that can decrease the target’s attack stat.
TM128 – Amnesia
Ingredients for Crafting
- 1,500 LP
- 3x Slowpoke Claw
- 3x Slakoth Fur
It will boost the special defense of users by emptying their minds.
TM129 – Calm Mind
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Stantler Hair
- 3x Indeedee Fur
It is a Special Attack and Defense booster attack.
TM130 – Helping Hand
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 400 LP
- 1x Eevee Fur
Helping hand is an assist attack that helps the user boost the ally’s power.
TM131 – Pollen Puff
Location: East of Area 3 of North Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Rellor Mud
- 3x Petilil Leaf
- 3x Kricketot Shell
This attack is for both opponent Pokemon and your ally. If it hits an opponent, it will deal damage but restore its HP when it hits an ally.
TM132 – Baton Pass
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Girafarig Fur
- 3x Eevee Fur
It is a switch move that allows you to swap current Pokemon with a Pokemon in your party.
TM133 – Earth Power
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Silicobra Sand
- 3x Shellos Mucus
- 3x Barboach Slime
Earth power will burst the ground under Opponent feat, decreasing its special defense stat.
TM134 – Reversal
Location: Socarrat Trail
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Falinks Sweat
- 3x Heracross Claw
- 3x Mankey Fur
Reversal is an attack that is more dangerous when its user Pokemon has less HP.
TM135 – Ice Beam
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Cryogonal Ice
- 3x Shellder Pearl
- 3x Delibird Parcel
It is an Ice Beam attack that will freeze the target.
TM136 – Electric Terrain
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Pincurchin Spines
- 3x Tadbulb Mucus
- 3x Pawmi Fur
Electric Terrain will electrify the ground and support electric-type Pokemon in doing extra damage.
TM137 – Grassy Terrain
Location: Area 2 of West Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Flabébé Pollen
- 3x Sunkern Leaf
- 3x Fomantis Leaf
This move will turn the ground into a grassy terrain that will increase the damage done by grass-type Pokemon.
TM138 – Psychic Terrain
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Slowpoke Claw
- 3x Indeedee Fur
- 3x Drowzee Fur
This TM will support the Psychic type Pokemon by turning the ground into a Psychic Terrain.
TM139 – Misty Terrain
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 3,000 LP
- 3x Klefki Key
- 3x Igglybuff Fluff
- 3x Flabébé Pollen
Misty Terrain will help you in fights against the Dragon-type Pokemon by turning the ground into a Misty Terrain.
TM140 – Nasty Plot
TM141 – Fire Blast
Location: Area 2 of North Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 12,000 LP
- 5x Numel Lava
- 3x Sandalit Gas
- 3x Torkoal Coal
It is a burning attack that has a huge blast of fire.
TM142 – Hydro Pump
TM143 – Blizzard
TM144 – Fire Pledge
Location: East Paldean Sea island
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 3x Salandit Gas
- 3x Numel Lava
- 3x Capsakid Seed
You use a fire attack and grass-type attack to turn the ground into a fire sea.
TM145 – Water Pledge
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 3x Luvdisc Scales
- 3x Alomomola Mucus
- 3x Shellder Pearl
You use a water attack along with a fire-type attack to increase power and form a rainbow.
TM146 – Grass Pledge
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 3 ???
- 3x Toedscool Flaps
- 3 Deerling Hair
It is a grass attack that you use along with a water-type attack to boost its power.
TM147 – Wild Charge
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Shinx Fang
- 3x Pichu Fur
- 3x Tynamo Slime
It is an electric attack in which your Pokemon will smash itself into the Opponent’s Pokemon.
TM148 – Sludge Bomb
Location: Area 2 of North Province
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Croagunk Poison
- 3x Grimer Toxin
- 3x Foongus Spore
It is a poison attack that the user can sludge at the opponent Pokemon.
TM149 – Earthquake
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 12,000 LP
- 5x Phanpy Nail
- 3x Diglett Dirt
- 3x ???
It is an AoE attack that causes an earthquake that hits every Pokemon in the surroundings.
TM150 – Stone Edge
TM151 – Phantom Force
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Sinistea Chip
- 3x Shuppet Scrap
- 3x Greavard Wax
A hide-and-strike attack will first hide the user’s Pokemon and then strike the target.
TM152 – Giga Impact
Location: East Paldean Sea island
Ingredients for Crafting
- 14,000 LP
- 8x Tauros Hair
- 5x Zangoose Claw
- 3x ???
It is a full power usage attack in which Pokemon will use its full power in a single attack.
TM153 – Blast Burn
Location: Glaseado Mountain, inside a cave on the northeast side
TM154 – Hydro Cannon
Location: Glaseado Mountain, inside a cave on the northeast side
TM155 – Frenzy Plant
Location: Glaseado Mountain, inside a cave on the northeast side
TM156 – Outrage
Location: Area 2 of North Province
TM157 – Overheat
TM158 – Focus Blast
Location: Alfornada
Ingredients for Crafting
- 12,000 LP
- 5x Flamigo Down
- 3x Meditite Sweat
- 3x ???
In this attack, the user will increase focus and use full power to damage the opponent and decrease its special defense.
TM159 – Leaf Storm
TM160 – Hurricane
Location: Casseroya Lake Watchtower (South)
Ingredients for Crafting
- 12,000 LP
- 5x Swablu Fluff
- 3x Oricorio Feather
- 3x Wingull Feather
It is a wrapping attack in which the target is wrapped in the wind and gets confused.
TM 161 – Trick Room
Location: North section of Levincia City
TM162 – Bug Buzz
Location: Reward for defeating Star Troupe
Ingredients for Crafting
- 10,000 LP
- 5x Kricketot Shell
- 3x Combee Honey
- 3x Venonat Fang
It is a sound wave attack that lowers the special defense of the target, and you can deal additional damage.
TM163 – Hyper Beam
Location: East Paldean Sea island, Porto Marinada lighthouse
Ingredients for Crafting
- 14,000 LP
- 8x Dratini Scales
- 5x Goomy Goo
- 3x Tauros Hair
It is an extremely powerful beam attack that deals a lot of damage to the target.
TM164 – Brave Bird
Location: Socarrat Trail
Ingredients for Crafting
- 12,000 LP
- 5x Starly Feather
- 3x Rufflet Feather
- 3x Rookidee Feather
It is tuck-in-wings attacks that also deal a lot of damage to the user’s Pokemon.
TM165 – Flare Blitz
TM166 – Thunder
Location: NA
Ingredients for Crafting
- 12,000 LP
- 5x Dedenne Fur
- 3x Pichu Fur
- 3x Tynamo Slime
As the name suggests, Thunder is a thunderbolt attack that damages the Pokemon it hits.
TM167 – Close Combat
Location: Reward for fighting Team Star
Ingredients for Crafting
- 12,000 LP
- 5x Riolu Fur
- 3x Crawbrawler Shell
- 3x Makuhita Sweat
It is a close combat attack used to deal damage without any worry about defense.
TM168 – Solar Beam
Location: Overworld
It is a solar beam attack that will blast that target.
TM169 – Draco Meteor
Location: Starfall Street storyline completion reward
Ingredients for Crafting
- 14,000 LP
- 8x Goomy Goo
- 5x ???
- 3x ???
It is comets from the sky attack that is quite difficult to dodge.
TM170 – Steel Beam
Location: NA
TM171 – Tera Blast
Location: Receive from Geeta after clearing the fifth gym.
Ingredients for Crafting
- 8,000 LP
- 8x Glimmet Crystal
This move will use your Special attack stat or Attack stat to release its Tera Type energy and damage the opponents.