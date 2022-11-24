Pokemon Scarlet And Violet TM Locations, How To Craft

TM is a special item in Pokemon SV that allows Pokemon to learn new moves and do things they couldn’t do previously. You will find Technical Machines (TMs) in all game editions. But Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also give you the ability to craft them.

This guide will give you complete details about TMs, their locations, and how to craft them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to craft TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For crafting a TM in Pokemon SV, you will need two things. One is LP or League Points, and the other is specific required resources for the TM you want to craft.

Once you have both of these things, you can head to the TM Machine in any Pokemon Center in Pokemon SV and craft the TM. You can easily find the green TM Machine counter on the side of the Nurse counter.

To gather the required resources for TM crafting, you will need to unlock the TM recipes by progressing through the game story and completing Gym battles.

After that, you can do different things for LP, like completing Team Star bases and interacting with Tera Raid crystals in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can also trade material you get from the Pokemon to earn League Points.

Pokemon SV TM locations

TM001 – Take Down

Location: Area 5 of South Province

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Lechonk Hair

3x Yungoos Fur

It is a full-body slam attack that will also deal a little damage to the user’s Pokemon.

TM002 – Charm

Location: Area 3 of South Province

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Azurill Fur

3x Teddiursa Claw

This TM lowers the targeted Pokemon attack stat after the Pokemon gazes at the target.

TM003 – Fake Tears

Location: Area 2 of South Province, south of Cortondo

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Bonsly Tears

3x Teddiursa Claw

Fake Tear is a TM that will lower the Sp. Def. stat of the target Pokemon.

TM004 – Agility

Location: Area 2 of South Province, west of Mesagoza

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Fletchling Feather

3x Oricorio Feather

Agility TM is used to boost the Speed stat of the Pokemon.

TM005 – Mud-Slap

Location: Area 2 of South Province, the northern area

Ingredients for Crafting

200 LP

3x Wooper Slime

It will lower the target’s accuracy and deal damage by throwing mud into the Pokemon Face.

TM006 – Scary Face

Location: Area 1 of West Province, South of Pokemon Center

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Stantler Hair

3x Sandile Claw

Scary Face is used to lower the speed stat of the target.

TM007 – Protect

Location: Area 6 of South Province, Alfornada Cavern

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Lechon Hair

3x Scatterbug Powder

It will allow your Pokemon to protect itself from other attacks but don’t use it repeatedly.

TM008 – Fire Fang

Location: Area 1 of West Province

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Houndour Fang

Fire Fang makes the user bites opponent Pokemon with fire fangs to deal burn damage.

TM009 – Thunder Fang

Location: Area 3 of West Province, Glaseado Mountain edge

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Shinx Fang

It is an electrified fangs attack that can paralyze or flinch the target.

TM010 – Ice Fang

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Cubchoo Fur

Ice Fang will freeze the target or make it flitch by dealing damage.

TM011 – Water Pulse

Location: Socarrat Trail

Ingredients for Crafting

1,500 LP

3x Buizel Fur

3x Magikarp Scales

Water Pulse TM will confuse the target with a blast of water attack.

TM012 – Low Kick

Location: Area 2 of South Province

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Mankey Fur

It will make the opponent falls with a low kick.

TM013 – Acid Spray

Location: Area 1 of South Province

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Toxel Sparks

3x Wooper Slime

The Acid Spray TM will melt the target it hits and lower its Sp. Def. Stat.

TM014 – Acrobatics

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Wattrel Feather

3x Bombirdier Feather

This TM will do a lot of damage by striking the opponent Pokemon.

TM015 – Struggle Bug

Location: Levincia

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Tarountula Thread

An electric charge attack damages the opponent’s Pokemon and increases Sp. Atk stat of your Pokemon.

TM016 – Psybeam

Location: The Great Crater of Paldea, Behind a Big Tree

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Psyduck Down

Psybeam is a TM that will hit the target with a beam attack to deal damage.

TM017 – Endure

Location: Area 1 of West Province Central, Southeast of Pokemon Center

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Gastly Gas

3x Mareep Wool

It is a confusion attack that will confuse the opponent Pokemon.

TM018 – Thief

Location: Area 1 of West Province Southwest of Pokemon Center

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Houndour Fang

3x Shroodle Ink

It is used to seal the opponent’s Pokemon-held item and deal some damage.

TM019 – Disarming Voice

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

200 LP

3x Ralts Dust

A crying attack allows your Pokemon to damage the opponent emotionally.

TM020 – Trailblaze

Location: Artazon Gym, for winning a Battle

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Petilil Leaf

3x Hoppip Leaf

It leaps out of tall grass, hits the opponent’s attack, and boosts the Speed Stat of the user Pokemon.

TM021 – Pounce

Location: Cortando Gym, for winning a Battle

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Nymble Claw

3x Tarountula Thread

In Pounce TM, your Pokemon will jump onto the target to deal damage and lower its Speed.

TM022 – Chilling Water

Location: Cascarrafa Gym, for winning a Battle

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Psyduck Down

3x Surskit Syrup

Your Pokemon will freeze the target with a cold water attack.

TM023 – Charge Beam

Location: Area 1 of West Province

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Mareep Wool

3x Dedenne Fur

Charge Beam is an electric charge TM that hits the target and deals electric damage.

TM024 – Fire Spin

Location: Dalizapa Passage

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Gorwlithe Fur

3x Torkoal Coal

It is a vortex of fire attack that remains for around five turns and doesn’t let Pokemon move away.

TM025 – Facade

Location: Medali Gym, for winning a Battle

Ingredients for Crafting

5000 LP

3x Komala Claw

3x Tinkatink Hair

3x Stantler Hair

It is a pretty attack to deal damage, but its power gets doubled if your Pokemon is paralyzed, burned, or poisoned.

TM026 – Poison Tail

Location: Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Seviper Fang

3x Shroodle Ink

It is a tail attack that can inflict a poison effect on the Pokemon it hits.

TM027 – Aerial Ace

Location: Cortando East, Pokemon League Winning Reward

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Starly Feather

3x Fletchling Feather

It is a never miss attack that hits the target with Speed and slashes.

TM028 – Bulldoze

Location: Socarrat Trail

Ingredients for Crafting

1,500 LP

3x Mudbray Mud

3x Sandygast Sand

It is an AoE attack that your Pokemon does by hitting the ground.

TM029 – Hex

Location: Area 1 of North Province

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Mimikyu Scrap

3x Greavard Wax

It will deal massive damage to the Pokemon it hits.

TM030 – Snarl

Location: Area 6 of West Province

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Maschiff Fang

3x Squawkabilly Feather

Snarl will lower the Special Attack stats of the opponent by yelling something.

TM031 – Metal Claw

Location: Area 1 of West Province

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Teddiursa Claw

It is a steel claw attack that damages the target and boosts the attack stats of the user’s Pokemon.

TM032 – Swift

Location: Area 1 of South Province

Ingredients for Crafting

200 LP

3x Fletchling Feather

Swift is a star-shaped rays attack that never misses its target and deal damage.

TM033 – Magical Leaf

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

1,500 LP

Solid Oil

3x Petitil Leaf

It is another never miss attack that uses scattered leaves to chase and hit opponent Pokemon.

TM034 – Icy Wind

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Snom Thread

3x Snover Berries

It is a freezing attack that will lower the Speed of the opponent Pokemon.

TM035 – Mud Shot

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Sandile Claw

3x Whooper Slime

Another speed-slowing attack that uses mud to hit the enemies.

TM036 – Rock Tomb

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

1,500 LP

3x Rockruff Rock

3x Klawf Claw

Rock Tomb will decrease the movement speed of opponent Pokemon.

TM037 – Draining Kiss

Location: Area 4 of South Province East of Alornada Gym, on the river bank

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Igglybuff Fluff

3x Flabébé Pollen

It is a kiss attack that steals the HP of targeted Pokemon.

TM038 – Flame Charge

Location: Reward for defeating Team Star

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Fletchling Feather

3x Torkoal Coal

Flame Charge is cloaking in flame and hitting the targeted attack, which boosts the Speed of the user’s Pokemon.

TM039 – Low Sweep

Location: Area 1 of West Province, North Pokemon Center

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Croagunk Poison

3x Mankey Fur

Low Sweep is a leg attack that decreases the opponent’s Pokemon movement speed.

TM040 – Air Cutter

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Combee Honey

It is a critical hit attack that uses sharp wind slashes to damage the opponent.

TM041 – Stored Power

Location: Area 2 of South Province west of Pokemon Center, in the olive field

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x ???

3x Ralts Dust

In this user, Pokemon use their stored power to attack the target. It will also boost the stats of the user’s Pokemon.

TM042 – Night Shade

Location: Area 2 of South Province North, in ruins

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Gastly Gas

3x Murkrow Bauble

Night Shade will deal damage equal to the user level.

TM043 – Fling

Location: Area 3 of South Province, northeast of Pokemon Center

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Sneasel Claw

3x Happiny Dust

In Fling, the held item is used for attacking the Pokemon.

TM044 – Dragon Tail

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

1,500 LP

Dratini Scales

3x Sandile Claw

It will knock out the target; if you are facing a single Pokemon, this attack is enough to win.

TM045 – Venoshock

Location: Area 1 of West Province, East Section

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Toxel Sparks

3x Salandit Gas

It is a poison liquid attack that doubles its effect if the target is already poisoned.

TM046 – Avalanche

Location: Between Area 3 of West Province and Glaseado Mountain

Ingredients for Crafting

1,500 LP

3x Bergmite Ice

3x ???

Avalanche is an attack that doubles the damage output of opponent Pokemon if it recently hit you.

TM047 – Endure

Location: Beating Team Star base

Ingredients for Crafting

200 LP

3x Scatterbug Powder

It is a defending attack that helps your Pokemon survive even with 1 HP.

TM048 – Volt Switch

Location: Levincia Gym, for winning a Battle

Ingredients for Crafting

3000 LP

Dedenne Fur

Shinx Fang

Volt Switch is an attack that switches Pokemon right after it hits the opponent Pokemon.

TM049 – Sunny Day

Location: NA

Sunny Day will increase the power of fire moves by increasing the sun’s intensity.

TM050 – Rain Dance

Location: Area 1 of South Province

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Shellos Mucus

3x Azurill Fur

3x Wattrel Feather

Rain Dance is an attack that increases the power of water-type Pokemon.

TM051 – Sandstorm

Location: East Province (Area 3) Watchtower

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Hippopotas Sand

3x Silicobra Sand

3x Sandygast Sand

A sandstorm attack damages all Pokemon except Steel, Rock, and Ground-type Pokemon.

TM052 – Snowscape

Location: Glaseado Mountain

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Snover Berries

3x Delibird Parcel

3 Snom Thread

Snowscape is a snowstorm attack that increases Ice-type Pokemon’s power and defense stats.

TM053 – Smart Strike

Location: Between Area 1 of East Province and East Paldean Sea at the edge of a cliff

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Chewtle Claw

3x Heracross Claw

A never miss attack is used for stabbing the Pokemon with a sharp horn.

TM054 – Psyshock

Location: Casseroya Lake, east Section

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Meditite Sweet

3x Spoink Pearl

3x Drowzee Fur

It is a psychic wave attack that deals physical damage to the target.

TM055 – Dig

Location: Southeast section of Cascarrafa City

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Diglett Dirt

3x Greavard Wax

3x Orthworm Tarnish

Dig is hiding in the ground attack that can significantly damage the targets.

TM056 – Bullet Seed

Location: Asado Desert

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Sunkern Leaf

3x Hoppip Leaf

Bullet Seed is a high-speed seed-shooting attack that damages the opponent Pokemon.

TM057 – False Swipe

Location: Reward for talking to Professor after catching 20 Pokemon

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Kricketot Shell

3x Chewtle Claw

It is a prevention attack that protects your Pokemon from fainting.

TM058 – Brick Break

Location: Cliff by the Desert

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Makuhita Sweat

3x Hawlucha Down

3x Crabrawler Shell

Brick Break is a swift shop attack that can break barriers like Reflect and Light Screen.

TM059 – Zen Headbutt

Location: Cascarrafa City, on a cliff close to the Water gym

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Veluza Fillet

3x Girafarig Fur

3x Dunsparce Scales

It is a head attack in which the user Pokemon move all its powers to the head and hits the target.

TM060 – U-turn

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Nymble Claw

3x Scyther Claw

When using this TM right after hitting the target, the Pokemon will switch its position with another Pokemon in your party.

TM061 – Shadow Claw

Location: Tagtree Thicket

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Mimikyu Scrap

3x Komala Claw

It is a shadow claw slash attack that can do critical hits.

TM062 – Foul Play

Location: Team Star Dark Base reward

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Murkrow Bauble

3x Sandile Claw

Foul Play TM is used for using the target attacks against it.

TM063 – Psychic Fangs

Location: East Section of Levincia City

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Bruxish Tooth

3x Basculin Fang

3x Veluza Fillet

It is a bite attack that the user Pokemon performs using its psychic capabilities to break barriers like Reflect and Light Screen.

TM064 – Bulk Up

Location: Area 5 of South Province, on the east coast

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Makuhita Sweat

3x Axew Scales

Bulk Up will increase and defense and attack stats of the user’s Pokemon.

TM065 – Air

Location: Slash Area 1 of South Province

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Noibat Fur

3x Wingull Feather

3x Flamigo Down

The blade of air attack can make the target flinch and deal decent damage.

TM066 – Body Slam

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Skwovet Fur

3x Alomomola Mucus

3x Chewtle Claw

It is a body slam attack in which Pokemon uses its body to smash into a target. It can cause paralysis.

TM067 – Fire Punch

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Meditite Sweat

3x Charcadet Soot

Fire Punch is a fist attack that can damage and burn an opponent.

TM068 – Thunder Punch

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Toxel Sparks

3x Meditite Sweat

It is an electrified fist attack that can paralyze opponent Pokemon.

TM069 – Ice Punch

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Cubchoo Fur

3x Meditite Sweat

It is a frozen attack that will damage and freeze the targets.

TM070 – Sleep Talk

Location: Cascarrafa West Pokemon Center

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Hippopota

Sand

3x Slowpoke Claw

It is an attack that the user can perform during sleep.

TM071 – Seed Bomb

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

8000 LP

5x Shroomish Spores

3x Bramblin Twig

3x Smoliv Oil

A seed Bomb is a TM in which many grouped seeds are thrown at the target.

TM072 – Electro Ball

Location: Area 1 of West Province Central, South of Pokemon Center

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Pachirisu Fur

3x Voltorb Sparks

3x Tadbulb Mucus

An electric orb attack hits the target and deals good damage.

TM073 – Drain Punch

Location: River island between East Province (Area Three) and East Province (Area 2)

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Croagunk Poison

3x Mankey Fur

3x Crabrawler Shell

It is used for restoring the user’s HP.

TM074 – Reflect

Location: Medali

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Drowzee Fur

3x Flittle Down

It will be a great barrier protecting your Pokemon from physical attacks.

TM075 – Light Screen

Location: Northeast of Artazon

Ingredients for Crafting

800 LP

3x Magnemite Screw

3x Voltorb Sparks

Light Screen is another barrier that will protect you from special attacks.

TM076 – Rock Blast

Location: Area 1 of South Province

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Nacli Salt

3x Chewtle Claw

It is a rock attack in which hard rocks hit the target.

TM077 – Waterfall

Location: Area 1 of North Province

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Magikarp Scales

3x Basculin Fang

3x Arrokuda Scales

It is a charge attack in which the user hits the target by moving forward.

TM078 – Dragon Claw

Location: Area 6 of South Province East of Alornada, middle of Casseroya Lake

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Axew Scales

3x Noibat Fur

3x Gible Scales

A sharp claw attack that damage the opponent.

TM079 – Dazzling Gleam

Location: Team Star Fairy Base reward

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

3x Hatenna Dust

3x Swablu Fluff

3x Fidough Fur

In Dazzling Gleam’s, the opponent is hit by a powerful flash attack.

TM080 – Metronome

Location: Area 3 of South Province

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Igglybuff Fluff

3x Happiny Dust

Metronomes allow the user to use any random move by stimulating the brain.

TM081 – Grass Knot

Location: Team Star Poison Crew north side

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Cacnea Needle

3x Shroomish Spores

It is a trap attack in which the user Pokemon uses the grass to trap the target and deal physical damage.

TM082 – Thunder Wave

Location: Mesagoza (South), Pokemon League Winning Reward

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Mareep Wool

3x Pawmi Fur

In a Thunder Wave attack, the user uses a weak jolt of electricity to paralyze the targets after hitting them.

TM083 – Poison Jab

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Shroodle Ink

3x Seviper Fang

3x Mareanie Spike

It is a poison attack in which a tentacle is used to stab the targets.

TM084 – Stomping Tantrum

Location: Levincia, Pokemon League Winning Reward

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Mudbray Mud

3x Phanpy Nail

You can use it after a failed attempt to deal double damage.

TM085 – Rest

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Drowzee Fur

The rest TM is used for fully restoring the HP in two turns.

TM086 – Rock Slide

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Nacli Salt

3x Rockruff Rock

3x Bonsly Tears

Another large boulders attack can deal massive damage to the opponent Pokemon.

TM087 – Taunt

Location: Socarrat Trail

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Meowth Fur

3x Sableye Gem

3x Sneasel Claw

A rage attack restricts targets from using the attack moves in three turns.

TM088 – Swords Dance

Location: Area 1 of West Province

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Zangoose Claw

3x Gible Scales

3x Scyther Claw

It is spirit uplifting move to boost the Attack stats of the user.

TM089 – Body Press

Location: Central Area 3 of East Province

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Cetoddle Grease

3x Hawlucha Down

3x Pawniard Blade

It is a body slam attack that will deal more damage to an opponent with higher defense.

TM090 – Spikes

Location: Between Area 1 of West Province Central and Alfornada

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Pincurchin Spines

3x Quilfish Spines

A spikes attack will damage the opposing team in a battle.

TM091 – Toxic Spikes

Location: Tagtree Thicket

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Mareanie Spike

3 Pineco Husk

Toxic Spikes are similar to the last attack, but it also has poison that can deal additional damage to the opponents.

TM092 – Imprison

Location: NA

This TM stops the opponent from using a move you know.

TM093 – Flash Cannon

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

3x Varoom Fume

3x Kelfki Key

3x Tinkatink Hair

In this attack, the user gathers and releases all its light energy to lower the special defense stats of the target.

TM094 – Dark Pulse

Location: North Province, Area 2

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

3x Zorua Fur

3x Impidimp Hair

3x Spiritomb Fragment

It is an ill-intent attack that can make the target flinch.

TM095 – Leech Life

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

3x Suskit Syrup

3x Venonat Fang

3x Kricketot Shell

It is an HP-restoring attack that can also drain the target’s blood.

TM096 – Eerie Impulse

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

3x Voltorb Sparks

3x Shinx Fang

In this attack, the user body generates an eerie impulse to decrease the Special attack stat of the target.

TM097 – Fly

Location: Area 2 of West Province, on a Cliff

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Squawkabilly Feather

3x Bombirdier Feather,

3x Rufflet Feather

It is a fly attack in which the user hits the target with a strike from the sky.

TM098 – Skill Swap

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Girafarig Fur

3x Flittle Down

Skill Swap is a TM in which Psychic power is used to exchange your moves with the target.

TM099 – Iron Head

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Cufant Tarnish

3x Pawniard Blade

3x Rookidee Feather

It is a head slam attack in which the user hits the target and makes it flinch.

TM100 – Dragon Dance

Location: Area 1 of North Province

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Tatsugiri Scales

3x Gible Scales

3x Noibat Fur

It is a dance attack that boosts the Speed and Attack stats of the user.

TM101 – Power Gem

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

3x Spoink Pearl

3x Sableye Gem

3x Mareep Wool

It is a ray of light attack that sparkles and damages the opponent’s Pokemon.

TM102 – Gunk Shot

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Grimer Toxin

3x Croagunk Poison

3x Varoom Fume

It is a filthy garbage attack that the user shoots with the ability to inflict poison damage on the opponent Pokemon.

TM103 – Substitute

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Mimikyu Scrap

3x Azurill Fur

3x Falinks Sweat

It is a substitute attack that users can create using their HP.

TM104 – Iron Defense

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

1,500 LP

3x Bronzor Fragment

3x Pineco Husk

This attack will boost the defense by hardening the user’s body.

TM105 – X-Scissor

Location: Socarrat Trail

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Fomantis Leaf

3x Tarountula Thread

3x Kricketot Shell

It is a Scissor like attack that uses slashes to deal damage to the enemies.

TM106 – Drill Run

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Pineco Husk

3x Dunsparce Scales

3x Arrokuda Scales

It is a crash attack in which the user uses their body to drill and damage the opponent Pokemon.

TM107 – Will-O-Wisp

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Salandit Gas

3x Shuppet Scrap

It is a burning attack in which Sinistea flame damages the target Pokemon.

TM108 – Crunch

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Maschiff Fang

3x Bruxish Tooth

3x Yungoos Fur

It is a sharp fangs attack used to damage the target and lower the defense stat.

TM109 – Trick

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Shuppet Scrap

3x Sableye Gem

3x Sinistea Chip

It is a hold item swap attack that you can use for swapping your held item with the opponent.

TM110 – Liquidation

Location: Glaseado Mountain, on the Top

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Arrokuda Scales

3x Wiglett Sand

3x Buizel Fur

It is a full-force blaster attack that uses water to damage the opponent’s Pokemon.

TM111 – Giga Drain

Location: East section of Cascarrafa City

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Capsakid Seed

3x Hoppip Leaf

3x Skiddo Leaf

It is an HP-restoring attack that will restore HP as you damage the target.

TM112 – Aura Sphere

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Ralts Dust

3x Riolu Fur

3 Charcadet Soot

It is a non-missable aura power attack that the user throws on the target.

TM113 – Tailwind

Location: Area 1 of West Province on the river

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Rufflet Feather

3x Rookidee Feather

3x Bombirdier Feather

It is a speed stat-boosting move that will work on the user and four allies.

TM114 – Shadow Ball

Location: Montenevera Gym clearing reward

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Gastly Gas

3x Sandygast Sand

3x Sinistea Chip

It is a shadow attack in which the user throws a blob at the target.

TM115 – Dragon Pulse

Location: Area 2 of West Province

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Goomy Goo

3x Swablu Fluff

3x Tatsugiri Scales

It is a shockwave attack that is generated by the user’s mouth.

TM116 – Stealth Rock

TM117 – Hyper Voice

Location: West of Montenevera

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Litleo Tuft

3x Tandemaus Fur

3x Skwovet Fur

It is a loud resounding voice that will deal damage to the target.

TM118 – Heat Wave

Location: Area 2 of West Province

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Growlithe Fur

3x Torkoal Coal

3x Larvesta Fur

Again a breath attack can burn the target after hitting.

TM119 – Energy Ball

Location: Area 1 of North Province

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Deerling Hair

3x ???

3x Bramblin Twig

It is power gathering attack in which the user fire at the target with the energy it gathers from nature.

TM120 – Psychic

Location: Alfornada Gym, for winning a Battle

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Rellor Mud

3x Indeedee Fur

3x Ralts Dust

A telekinetic force attack will damage the opponent and lower the special defense.

TM121 – Heavy Slam

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

5,000 LP

3x Cufant Tarnish

3x Bronzor Fragment

3x Dondozo Whisker

Heavy Slam is a full-body attack in which the user uses their body weight to inflict damage.

TM122 – Encore

TM123 – Surf

Location: South Paldean Sea

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Finneon Scales

3x Finizen Mucus

3x Wiglett Sand

It is a giant wave attack in which users swap everything from their surroundings.

TM124 – Ice Spinner

Location: Glaseado Gym, for winning a Battle

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

5x Cetoddle Grease

3x Bergmite Ice

3x ???

It is another slam attack in which the user uses the ice on their feet and then slams the target to deal damage.

TM125 – Flamethrower

Location: North of Tagtree Thicket

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Litleo Tuft

3x Houndour Fang

3x Numel Lava

It is a burning attack that uses a huge blast of fire to damage the opponent.

TM126 – Thunderbolt

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Pachirisu Fur

3x Tadbulb Mucus

3x Pichu Fur

Thunderbolt is an electric blast attack that can paralyze the target.

TM127 – Play Rough

Location: West Province (Area 6)

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Fidough Fur

3x Tandemaus Fur

3x Tinkatink Hair

It is a rough play attack that can decrease the target’s attack stat.

TM128 – Amnesia

Ingredients for Crafting

1,500 LP

3x Slowpoke Claw

3x Slakoth Fur

It will boost the special defense of users by emptying their minds.

TM129 – Calm Mind

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Stantler Hair

3x Indeedee Fur

It is a Special Attack and Defense booster attack.

TM130 – Helping Hand

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

400 LP

1x Eevee Fur

Helping hand is an assist attack that helps the user boost the ally’s power.

TM131 – Pollen Puff

Location: East of Area 3 of North Province

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Rellor Mud

3x Petilil Leaf

3x Kricketot Shell

This attack is for both opponent Pokemon and your ally. If it hits an opponent, it will deal damage but restore its HP when it hits an ally.

TM132 – Baton Pass

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Girafarig Fur

3x Eevee Fur

It is a switch move that allows you to swap current Pokemon with a Pokemon in your party.

TM133 – Earth Power

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Silicobra Sand

3x Shellos Mucus

3x Barboach Slime

Earth power will burst the ground under Opponent feat, decreasing its special defense stat.

TM134 – Reversal

Location: Socarrat Trail

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Falinks Sweat

3x Heracross Claw

3x Mankey Fur

Reversal is an attack that is more dangerous when its user Pokemon has less HP.

TM135 – Ice Beam

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Cryogonal Ice

3x Shellder Pearl

3x Delibird Parcel

It is an Ice Beam attack that will freeze the target.

TM136 – Electric Terrain

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Pincurchin Spines

3x Tadbulb Mucus

3x Pawmi Fur

Electric Terrain will electrify the ground and support electric-type Pokemon in doing extra damage.

TM137 – Grassy Terrain

Location: Area 2 of West Province

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Flabébé Pollen

3x Sunkern Leaf

3x Fomantis Leaf

This move will turn the ground into a grassy terrain that will increase the damage done by grass-type Pokemon.

TM138 – Psychic Terrain

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Slowpoke Claw

3x Indeedee Fur

3x Drowzee Fur

This TM will support the Psychic type Pokemon by turning the ground into a Psychic Terrain.

TM139 – Misty Terrain

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

3,000 LP

3x Klefki Key

3x Igglybuff Fluff

3x Flabébé Pollen

Misty Terrain will help you in fights against the Dragon-type Pokemon by turning the ground into a Misty Terrain.

TM140 – Nasty Plot

TM141 – Fire Blast

Location: Area 2 of North Province

Ingredients for Crafting

12,000 LP

5x Numel Lava

3x Sandalit Gas

3x Torkoal Coal

It is a burning attack that has a huge blast of fire.

TM142 – Hydro Pump

TM143 – Blizzard

TM144 – Fire Pledge

Location: East Paldean Sea island

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

3x Salandit Gas

3x Numel Lava

3x Capsakid Seed

You use a fire attack and grass-type attack to turn the ground into a fire sea.

TM145 – Water Pledge

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

3x Luvdisc Scales

3x Alomomola Mucus

3x Shellder Pearl

You use a water attack along with a fire-type attack to increase power and form a rainbow.

TM146 – Grass Pledge

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

3 ???

3x Toedscool Flaps

3 Deerling Hair

It is a grass attack that you use along with a water-type attack to boost its power.

TM147 – Wild Charge

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Shinx Fang

3x Pichu Fur

3x Tynamo Slime

It is an electric attack in which your Pokemon will smash itself into the Opponent’s Pokemon.

TM148 – Sludge Bomb

Location: Area 2 of North Province

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Croagunk Poison

3x Grimer Toxin

3x Foongus Spore

It is a poison attack that the user can sludge at the opponent Pokemon.

TM149 – Earthquake

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

12,000 LP

5x Phanpy Nail

3x Diglett Dirt

3x ???

It is an AoE attack that causes an earthquake that hits every Pokemon in the surroundings.

TM150 – Stone Edge

TM151 – Phantom Force

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Sinistea Chip

3x Shuppet Scrap

3x Greavard Wax

A hide-and-strike attack will first hide the user’s Pokemon and then strike the target.

TM152 – Giga Impact

Location: East Paldean Sea island

Ingredients for Crafting

14,000 LP

8x Tauros Hair

5x Zangoose Claw

3x ???

It is a full power usage attack in which Pokemon will use its full power in a single attack.

TM153 – Blast Burn

Location: Glaseado Mountain, inside a cave on the northeast side

TM154 – Hydro Cannon

Location: Glaseado Mountain, inside a cave on the northeast side

TM155 – Frenzy Plant

Location: Glaseado Mountain, inside a cave on the northeast side

TM156 – Outrage

Location: Area 2 of North Province

TM157 – Overheat

TM158 – Focus Blast

Location: Alfornada

Ingredients for Crafting

12,000 LP

5x Flamigo Down

3x Meditite Sweat

3x ???

In this attack, the user will increase focus and use full power to damage the opponent and decrease its special defense.

TM159 – Leaf Storm

TM160 – Hurricane

Location: Casseroya Lake Watchtower (South)

Ingredients for Crafting

12,000 LP

5x Swablu Fluff

3x Oricorio Feather

3x Wingull Feather

It is a wrapping attack in which the target is wrapped in the wind and gets confused.

TM 161 – Trick Room

Location: North section of Levincia City

TM162 – Bug Buzz

Location: Reward for defeating Star Troupe

Ingredients for Crafting

10,000 LP

5x Kricketot Shell

3x Combee Honey

3x Venonat Fang

It is a sound wave attack that lowers the special defense of the target, and you can deal additional damage.

TM163 – Hyper Beam

Location: East Paldean Sea island, Porto Marinada lighthouse

Ingredients for Crafting

14,000 LP

8x Dratini Scales

5x Goomy Goo

3x Tauros Hair

It is an extremely powerful beam attack that deals a lot of damage to the target.

TM164 – Brave Bird

Location: Socarrat Trail

Ingredients for Crafting

12,000 LP

5x Starly Feather

3x Rufflet Feather

3x Rookidee Feather

It is tuck-in-wings attacks that also deal a lot of damage to the user’s Pokemon.

TM165 – Flare Blitz

TM166 – Thunder

Location: NA

Ingredients for Crafting

12,000 LP

5x Dedenne Fur

3x Pichu Fur

3x Tynamo Slime

As the name suggests, Thunder is a thunderbolt attack that damages the Pokemon it hits.

TM167 – Close Combat

Location: Reward for fighting Team Star

Ingredients for Crafting

12,000 LP

5x Riolu Fur

3x Crawbrawler Shell

3x Makuhita Sweat

It is a close combat attack used to deal damage without any worry about defense.

TM168 – Solar Beam

Location: Overworld

It is a solar beam attack that will blast that target.

TM169 – Draco Meteor

Location: Starfall Street storyline completion reward

Ingredients for Crafting

14,000 LP

8x Goomy Goo

5x ???

3x ???

It is comets from the sky attack that is quite difficult to dodge.

TM170 – Steel Beam

Location: NA

TM171 – Tera Blast

Location: Receive from Geeta after clearing the fifth gym.

Ingredients for Crafting

8,000 LP

8x Glimmet Crystal

This move will use your Special attack stat or Attack stat to release its Tera Type energy and damage the opponents.