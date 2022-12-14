How To Get Rare Candy In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

The launch of Pokemon SV witnessed multiple new features; however, the game has been keen on revisiting some of the franchise’s iconic features. One such feature is the rare candy, which you can find scattered throughout the map in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Using Rare Candy in Pokemon SV allows the player to level up their Pokemon by one level, making its usage perfect for an instant level-up once your Pokemon has recently leveled up.

So, let’s look at this item and where you can find rare candy in Pokemon SV.

Pokemon SV Rare Candy Location

As the name suggests, these’ rare candies are extremely rare to come by and are scattered throughout the map. We have narrowed down five areas where you come across these rare candies, so without further ado, let’s look at them.

Rare Candy location #1

The first rare candy you’ll come across will be in the South Province (area three). Here, atop a cliff, you’ll come across a Pokeball with a pink flame. Pick it up, and it’ll turn into a rare candy.

Rare Candy location #2

The following rare candy is in the South Province (area five). Here, you’ll find a watch tower from which you can jump onto a narrow mountain cliffside path. You’ll find your second rare candy here.

Rare Candy location #3

The third rare candy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be obtained near the Paldean Sea. You’ll notice a tiny island south of the sea that you can reach by swimming toward it. On this island, you will find not only rare candy but many other valuable items as well. Make sure to explore this island thoroughly before leaving.

Rare Candy location #4

The fourth rare candy is in a watch tower located east of the Paldean Sea, near the East Province. Once you’ve climbed the tower, you’ll come across a Pokeball with a pink flame around it. Pick it up, and it’ll turn into a rare candy.

Rare Candy location 5 & 6

The fifth and sixth rare candies are at the same location. To find these rare candies, you’ll have to travel to the Asado Desert and move toward its northeastern region. You’ll eventually come across a rare candy or two.