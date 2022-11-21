Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Languages Answers

Being a traveling adventurer and Pokemon trainer, knowing different languages will surely come in handy. That is where the Languages course of Pokemon SV at the Naranja Academy comes in. During this Languages class, you will learn about phrases and terms used in the Pokemon SV.

At the end of the class, the teacher will quiz players with some MCQs regarding the Languages course they just took. Players need to answer at least 3 questions correctly to pass the Languages midterm exam in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

On the other hand, at least 4 questions must be answered correctly in order to pass the final exam.

We have prepared this guide to give you the answers to all the midterm and final exam questions of Languages in Pokemon SV so that you can pass the exam easily.

Languages midterm exam answers

Question: Gracias, arigato, merci, and xiexie all share the same meaning. What is it?

Answer: Thank you

Question: Which of the following means “delicious”?

Answer: Delicieux

Question: Which of these phrases doesn’t belong?

Answer: Time to eat

Question: When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication?

Answer: Compliment them

Question: What is your beloved teacher’s name?

Answer: Salvatore

Languages final exam answers

Question: Which of the following means delicious?

Answer: Delicieux

Question: What do these two foreign phrases mean?

Answer: I love you.

Question: Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?

Answer: Anger

Question: Based on what you just heard, what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?

Answer: Happiness

Question: What is your beloved teacher’s name?

Answer: Salvatore