Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Held Items Locations Guide

No matter how strong or well-adapted your Pokemon is, you can always help them get better. If you don’t have the time to train your Pokemon, or some conditions are just out of your control, you can use held items, that you give to your Pokemon in Pokemon SV that provides that extra boost or protection that your Pokemon needs.
There is a huge list of Held items in Pokemon SV, and finding and keeping track of all of these on your own can be a huge challenge. This guide will help you find all the Held items in Pokemon SV and help you locate them across Paldea.
All held items locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Ability Shield
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This item protects the holder from having their abilities changed by other Pokemon attacks.
Absorb Bulb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
Absorb Bulb increases against Water Type Sp. Attacks. As such, it is a one use only item.
Adrenaline Orb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item increases your Pokemon’s speed when the Pokemon is intimidated.
Air Balloon
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item allows your Pokemon to float in air. The effect of this item lasts until your Pokemon is hit wit any attack, on which the item is destroyed.
Assault Vest
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
The Assault Vest increases your Pokemon’s Sp. Defense, but you are unable to use your status moves.
Big Root
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item increases the amount of HP your Pokemon regens when it uses any sort of HP-Stealing move.
Binding Band
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item increases the power of moves that binds your opponent’s Pokemon.
Black Belt
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
Black Belt increases the power and focus of your Fighting Type Pokemon only.
Black Glasses
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item increases the power of your Dark Type Pokemon only.
Black Sludge
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
Black Sludge will add passive HP regen to any Poison Type Pokemon. If equipped on any other Pokemon type, it deals damage over time.
Blunder Policy
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
If your Pokemon misses any attack due to accuracy issue, this item will increase the Pokemon’s speed after the attack misses.
Booster Energy
Location: Found in The Grater Crater of Paldea
The Booster Energy capsule increases the strength of your Pokemon. This item works for only certain Pokemons, not all.
Bright Powder
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This Item reduces your opponent’s Pokemon’s accuracy.
Cell Battery
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item boosts your Pokemon’s attack if hit with a Electric Type attack. It is a one use only item.
Charcoal
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
Charcoal boosts the attack power of your Fire Type Pokemon.
Choice Band
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
With the Choice Band, your Pokemon is limited to using only one move, but the attack is boosted.
Choice Scarf
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
With the Choice Band, your Pokemon is limited to using only one move, but your Pokemon’s speed is boosted.
Choice Specs
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
With the Choice Band, your Pokemon is limited to using only one move, but your Pokemon’s Sp. Attack is boosted.
Clear Amulet
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City. Also found as a reward for defeating trainers of West Province Battle League.
This amulet protects your stats from being lowered by another Pokemon’s attack or special ability.
Covert Cloak
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
The cloak keeps your Pokemon hidden, protecting them from opponent Pokemon’s moves and reducing their accuracy.
Damp Rock
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
Damp Rock increases the duration of Rain Dance move of the holder.
Dragon Fang
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item boosts the power of all Dragon Type attacks of the holder.
Eject Button
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item allows the holding Pokemon to be switched in between the battle when a hit lands on the Pokemon.
Eject Pack
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item allows your Pokemon with lower stats then the opponent Pokemon to be switched out of the battle.
Electric Seeds
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item boosts your Pokemon’s defense when fighting on an electric terrain.
Eviolite
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City. Can also be earned as a reward for defeating the trainers from South Province Battle League.
This item, when held by a Pokemon that has the potential to evolve, raises both defense and Sp. Defense.
Expert Belt
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This belt increases the power of super effective moves.
Flame Orb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This orb will inflict your Pokemon with burn. It deals continuous damage over time to your Pokemon.
Float Stone
Location: TBA
This stone reduces the weight of the holding Pokemon.
Focus Sash
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
It is a one use only item. If your full HP Pokemon take a instant KO hit, it will withstand the attack with 1 HP remaining.
Grassy Seed
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item boosts your Pokemon’s defense when fighting on grass terrain.
Grip Claw
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This item increases of duration of all your multi-turn attacks.
Hard Stone
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
Hard Stone increase the power of your Rock Type Pokemons.
Heat Rock
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This rock will increase the duration of Sunny Day move when used in a fight.
Heavy-Duty Boots
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
Heavy-Duty Boots protects your Pokemon from traps that are set during the fight.
Icy Rock
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item increases the duration of Hail move when used.
Iron Ball
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
The Iron Ball reduces the speed of your Pokemon, but allows them to hit Flying Type Pokemon, or Pokemon holding Levitating. It works only for Ground Type Pokemon.
Lagging Tail
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This tail reduces the movement speed of your Pokemon.
Leftovers
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
Leftovers add slow passive HP regen to your Pokemon.
Life Orb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
Life Orb increases the power of your Pokemon’s moves, but each attack costs your Pokemon a small amount of HP.
Light Ball
Location: TBA
This item can only be used by Pikachu. It increases both attack and Sp. Attack status of Pikachu.
Light Clay
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
Light Clay increases the effect of protective moves used by your Pokemon.
Loaded Dice
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This dice allows your Pokemon to land additional hits when using multi-strike attacks.
Luminous Moss
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
It is a one use only item. Your Pokemon’s Sp. Defense is increases when it is hit with a Water Type attack.
Magnet
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
Magnet can increase the power of Electric Type Pokemon.
Mental Herb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This is a one use only item. Mental Herb allows your Pokemon to immediately get free from binding moves.
Metronome
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
The item boosts your attacks for every move, as long as you use a different attack in every move.
Miracle Seed
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
Miracle Seed increases the power of your Grass Type Pokemon.
Mirror Herb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
If your Pokemon’s stats are lower than the opponent Pokemon, this item allows your Pokemon to mirror the stats of its opponent and increase its own stats. This is a one use only item.
Misty Seed
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item boosts the Sp. Defense of your Pokemon when fighting on Misty Terrain.
Muscle Band
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This band increases the power of all your Pokemon’s Physical Type moves.
Mystic Water
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This item increases the power of Water Type Pokemon.
Never-Melt-Ice
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item repels heat, and can also increase the power of Ice Type Pokemon.
Normal Gem
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This gem increases the power of Normal Type moves of the holding Pokemon.
Poison Barb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This Poison Barb increases the power of Poison Type Pokemon.
Power Herb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This Herb allows your Pokemon to use any move that would have otherwise taken a turn to charge up to be used.
Protective Pads
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
It protects your Pokemon from any effects you might otherwise face of direct contact with the opponent Pokemon.
Psychic Seeds
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
These seeds increase your Pokemon’s Sp. Defense when fighting on Psychic terrain.
Punching Gloves
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City. Also earned as a reward for defeating trainers from East Province Battle League.
These gloves increase the power of all Punching moves and also provides the added effect of Protective Pad item.
Quick Claw
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
Pokemon holding this claw have a chance to get the first turn when starting a fight.
Red Card
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
When your Pokemon holding this item is hit with an attack, the attacking Pokemon is removed from the fight.
Ring Target
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item makes your Pokemon vulnerable to attacks, that would have otherwise have had no effect on the item holding Pokemon.
Rocky Helmet
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City. Als earned as a reward for defeating the trainers from South Province Battle League.
When your Pokemon is hit with a move that involves physical contact, the attacker will also take damage.
Room Service
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
Speed of the Pokemon holding this item will be reduced during Trick Room.
Safety Goggles
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
These goggles keep the user safe from any damage and powder that is due to the weather effect.
Scope Lens
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This lens allows your Pokemon to scope out your opponent’s weak points and increases critical hit chance.
Sharp Beak
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This item boosts the attack power of any Flying Type Pokemon holding it.
Shed Shell
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item allows you to switch out of a battle without failing the fight.
Shell Bell
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item allows your Pokemon to regain a small amount of HP every time it lands an attack on the opponent.
Silk Scarf
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This scarf boosts the power of Normal Type Pokemon.
Silver Powder
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This powder boosts the power of any Bug Type Pokemon holding it.
Smooth Rocks
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item increases the duration of Sandstorm move when used by the holding Pokemon.
Snowball
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item boosts the attack of the Pokemon holding the item when hit when a Ice Type attack. This is a one use only item.
Soft Sand
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item boosts the power of Ground Type Pokemon.
Spell Tag
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This tag boosts the power of Ghost Type Pokemon.
Sticky Bomb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item is a chance item. It may stick to the body of the attacker in a physical attack, otherwise it deals continuous damage to the holder.
Terrain Extender
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item extends the duration of the terrain change that occurs by your Pokemon’s move.
Throat Spray
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This item increases your Pokemon’s Sp. Attack when you use a sound-based move.
Toxic Orb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This orb will poison the holder during battle and deals continuous damage.
Twisted Spoon
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This item increases the power of Psychic Type Pokemons.
Utility Umbrella
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This item protects the holding Pokemon from all weather effects.
Weakness Policy
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
If the Pokemon holding this item is hit with a move type that the Pokemon is weak to, the Pokemon gets an increase in both attack and Sp. Attack.
White Herb
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City
This is a one use only item. It restores any stat that has been lowered during the fight.
Wide Lens
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
This item boosts the accuracy of your Pokemon’s attacks.
Wise Glasses
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City
This item increases the power of all your special moves.
Zoom Lens
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City
If the holding Pokemon moves after the opponent Pokemon, the accuracy of the holder will be increased.
Smoke Ball
Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza, Levincia and Cascarrafa City
This item allows you to flee from wild Pokemon encounters.
Amulet Coin
Location: Earned only as a reward for defeating trainers from Medali Battle League.
It doubles the prize money you get for winning any battle.
Cleanse Tag
Location: TBA
If the item holding Pokemon is the head of your Pokemon party, all wild Pokemon stay away from you