Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Held Items Locations Guide

No matter how strong or well-adapted your Pokemon is, you can always help them get better. If you don’t have the time to train your Pokemon, or some conditions are just out of your control, you can use held items, that you give to your Pokemon in Pokemon SV that provides that extra boost or protection that your Pokemon needs.

There is a huge list of Held items in Pokemon SV, and finding and keeping track of all of these on your own can be a huge challenge. This guide will help you find all the Held items in Pokemon SV and help you locate them across Paldea.

All held items locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ability Shield

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This item protects the holder from having their abilities changed by other Pokemon attacks.

Absorb Bulb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

Absorb Bulb increases against Water Type Sp. Attacks. As such, it is a one use only item.

Adrenaline Orb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item increases your Pokemon’s speed when the Pokemon is intimidated.

Air Balloon

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item allows your Pokemon to float in air. The effect of this item lasts until your Pokemon is hit wit any attack, on which the item is destroyed.

Assault Vest

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

The Assault Vest increases your Pokemon’s Sp. Defense, but you are unable to use your status moves.

Big Root

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item increases the amount of HP your Pokemon regens when it uses any sort of HP-Stealing move.

Binding Band

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item increases the power of moves that binds your opponent’s Pokemon.

Black Belt

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

Black Belt increases the power and focus of your Fighting Type Pokemon only.

Black Glasses

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item increases the power of your Dark Type Pokemon only.

Black Sludge

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

Black Sludge will add passive HP regen to any Poison Type Pokemon. If equipped on any other Pokemon type, it deals damage over time.

Blunder Policy

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

If your Pokemon misses any attack due to accuracy issue, this item will increase the Pokemon’s speed after the attack misses.

Booster Energy

Location: Found in The Grater Crater of Paldea

The Booster Energy capsule increases the strength of your Pokemon. This item works for only certain Pokemons, not all.

Bright Powder

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This Item reduces your opponent’s Pokemon’s accuracy.

Cell Battery

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item boosts your Pokemon’s attack if hit with a Electric Type attack. It is a one use only item.

Charcoal

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

Charcoal boosts the attack power of your Fire Type Pokemon.

Choice Band

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

With the Choice Band, your Pokemon is limited to using only one move, but the attack is boosted.

Choice Scarf

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

With the Choice Band, your Pokemon is limited to using only one move, but your Pokemon’s speed is boosted.

Choice Specs

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

With the Choice Band, your Pokemon is limited to using only one move, but your Pokemon’s Sp. Attack is boosted.

Clear Amulet

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City. Also found as a reward for defeating trainers of West Province Battle League.

This amulet protects your stats from being lowered by another Pokemon’s attack or special ability.

Covert Cloak

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

The cloak keeps your Pokemon hidden, protecting them from opponent Pokemon’s moves and reducing their accuracy.

Damp Rock

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

Damp Rock increases the duration of Rain Dance move of the holder.

Dragon Fang

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item boosts the power of all Dragon Type attacks of the holder.

Eject Button

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item allows the holding Pokemon to be switched in between the battle when a hit lands on the Pokemon.

Eject Pack

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item allows your Pokemon with lower stats then the opponent Pokemon to be switched out of the battle.

Electric Seeds

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item boosts your Pokemon’s defense when fighting on an electric terrain.

Eviolite

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City. Can also be earned as a reward for defeating the trainers from South Province Battle League.

This item, when held by a Pokemon that has the potential to evolve, raises both defense and Sp. Defense.

Expert Belt

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This belt increases the power of super effective moves.

Flame Orb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This orb will inflict your Pokemon with burn. It deals continuous damage over time to your Pokemon.

Float Stone

Location: TBA

This stone reduces the weight of the holding Pokemon.

Focus Sash

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

It is a one use only item. If your full HP Pokemon take a instant KO hit, it will withstand the attack with 1 HP remaining.

Grassy Seed

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item boosts your Pokemon’s defense when fighting on grass terrain.

Grip Claw

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This item increases of duration of all your multi-turn attacks.

Hard Stone

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

Hard Stone increase the power of your Rock Type Pokemons.

Heat Rock

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This rock will increase the duration of Sunny Day move when used in a fight.

Heavy-Duty Boots

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

Heavy-Duty Boots protects your Pokemon from traps that are set during the fight.

Icy Rock

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item increases the duration of Hail move when used.

Iron Ball

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

The Iron Ball reduces the speed of your Pokemon, but allows them to hit Flying Type Pokemon, or Pokemon holding Levitating. It works only for Ground Type Pokemon.

Lagging Tail

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This tail reduces the movement speed of your Pokemon.

Leftovers

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

Leftovers add slow passive HP regen to your Pokemon.

Life Orb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

Life Orb increases the power of your Pokemon’s moves, but each attack costs your Pokemon a small amount of HP.

Light Ball

Location: TBA

This item can only be used by Pikachu. It increases both attack and Sp. Attack status of Pikachu.

Light Clay

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

Light Clay increases the effect of protective moves used by your Pokemon.

Loaded Dice

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This dice allows your Pokemon to land additional hits when using multi-strike attacks.

Luminous Moss

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

It is a one use only item. Your Pokemon’s Sp. Defense is increases when it is hit with a Water Type attack.

Magnet

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

Magnet can increase the power of Electric Type Pokemon.

Mental Herb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This is a one use only item. Mental Herb allows your Pokemon to immediately get free from binding moves.

Metronome

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

The item boosts your attacks for every move, as long as you use a different attack in every move.

Miracle Seed

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

Miracle Seed increases the power of your Grass Type Pokemon.

Mirror Herb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

If your Pokemon’s stats are lower than the opponent Pokemon, this item allows your Pokemon to mirror the stats of its opponent and increase its own stats. This is a one use only item.

Misty Seed

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item boosts the Sp. Defense of your Pokemon when fighting on Misty Terrain.

Muscle Band

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This band increases the power of all your Pokemon’s Physical Type moves.

Mystic Water

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This item increases the power of Water Type Pokemon.

Never-Melt-Ice

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item repels heat, and can also increase the power of Ice Type Pokemon.

Normal Gem

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This gem increases the power of Normal Type moves of the holding Pokemon.

Poison Barb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This Poison Barb increases the power of Poison Type Pokemon.

Power Herb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This Herb allows your Pokemon to use any move that would have otherwise taken a turn to charge up to be used.

Protective Pads

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

It protects your Pokemon from any effects you might otherwise face of direct contact with the opponent Pokemon.

Psychic Seeds

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

These seeds increase your Pokemon’s Sp. Defense when fighting on Psychic terrain.

Punching Gloves

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City. Also earned as a reward for defeating trainers from East Province Battle League.

These gloves increase the power of all Punching moves and also provides the added effect of Protective Pad item.

Quick Claw

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

Pokemon holding this claw have a chance to get the first turn when starting a fight.

Red Card

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

When your Pokemon holding this item is hit with an attack, the attacking Pokemon is removed from the fight.

Ring Target

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item makes your Pokemon vulnerable to attacks, that would have otherwise have had no effect on the item holding Pokemon.

Rocky Helmet

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City. Als earned as a reward for defeating the trainers from South Province Battle League.

When your Pokemon is hit with a move that involves physical contact, the attacker will also take damage.

Room Service

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

Speed of the Pokemon holding this item will be reduced during Trick Room.

Safety Goggles

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

These goggles keep the user safe from any damage and powder that is due to the weather effect.

Scope Lens

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This lens allows your Pokemon to scope out your opponent’s weak points and increases critical hit chance.

Sharp Beak

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This item boosts the attack power of any Flying Type Pokemon holding it.

Shed Shell

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item allows you to switch out of a battle without failing the fight.

Shell Bell

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item allows your Pokemon to regain a small amount of HP every time it lands an attack on the opponent.

Silk Scarf

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This scarf boosts the power of Normal Type Pokemon.

Silver Powder

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This powder boosts the power of any Bug Type Pokemon holding it.

Smooth Rocks

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item increases the duration of Sandstorm move when used by the holding Pokemon.

Snowball

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item boosts the attack of the Pokemon holding the item when hit when a Ice Type attack. This is a one use only item.

Soft Sand

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item boosts the power of Ground Type Pokemon.

Spell Tag

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This tag boosts the power of Ghost Type Pokemon.

Sticky Bomb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item is a chance item. It may stick to the body of the attacker in a physical attack, otherwise it deals continuous damage to the holder.

Terrain Extender

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item extends the duration of the terrain change that occurs by your Pokemon’s move.

Throat Spray

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This item increases your Pokemon’s Sp. Attack when you use a sound-based move.

Toxic Orb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This orb will poison the holder during battle and deals continuous damage.

Twisted Spoon

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This item increases the power of Psychic Type Pokemons.

Utility Umbrella

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This item protects the holding Pokemon from all weather effects.

Weakness Policy

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

If the Pokemon holding this item is hit with a move type that the Pokemon is weak to, the Pokemon gets an increase in both attack and Sp. Attack.

White Herb

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa City

This is a one use only item. It restores any stat that has been lowered during the fight.

Wide Lens

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

This item boosts the accuracy of your Pokemon’s attacks.

Wise Glasses

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza City

This item increases the power of all your special moves.

Zoom Lens

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Levincia City

If the holding Pokemon moves after the opponent Pokemon, the accuracy of the holder will be increased.

Smoke Ball

Location: Bought from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza, Levincia and Cascarrafa City

This item allows you to flee from wild Pokemon encounters.

Amulet Coin

Location: Earned only as a reward for defeating trainers from Medali Battle League.

It doubles the prize money you get for winning any battle.

Cleanse Tag

Location: TBA

If the item holding Pokemon is the head of your Pokemon party, all wild Pokemon stay away from you