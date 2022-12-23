Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature a large amount of different Pokémon you can find across the world and catch to claim them as your own. One such common Pokémon that spawns around most of the southern part of the Paldea region is Goomy Goo.

Goomy Goo is a small purple dragon-type Pokémon that spawns abundantly around wetlands and ponds. Goomy Goo also evolves into Sliggoo at level 40 and Goodra at level 50.

If you want to catch a Goomy Goo, we got you covered. This guide will share how you can find Goomy Goo in pokemon SV.

Pokemon SV Goomy Goo location

Goomy Goo is a “common-spawn” Pokémon in the Paldea region – and you might come across it many times while exploring the region. Even though it spawns very commonly, it is hard to spot a Goomy Goo because it is very small in size.

According to the Pokédex, this Pokémon usually spawns next to water bodies like swamps – regardless of whether it’s day or night. They’re most abundant in the South Province (Areas 1,3,4 and 5), but you also have a good chance of finding them in East Province (Area 3), West Province (Area 3), and the Glaseado Mountain.

The best places you can find Goomy Goo are highlighted yellow in the map image below.

How to Evolve Goomy Goo into Sliggoo and Goodra

Goomy Goo is the base form of a dragon-type Pokémon with two further evolutions (Sliggoo and Goodra). Although it might not look like a dragon-type Pokémon at first, it steadily begins looking like one with further evolutions.

The evolution process begins automatically – all you have to do is to level up your Pokémon.

Goomy Goo will evolve into Sliggoo once it reaches level 40. Evolving Sliggoo into Goodra, however, is a tricky process. You have to level up Sliggoo to around level 50 or more, then have it gain another level during rainy weather.

This may be hard to do so since you cannot predict the weather in Pokémon SV, but you can still bring about the evolution fairly easily by feeding Sliggoo EXP Candies or Rare Candies whenever rain arrives.

Goomy Goo Base Stats