Pokemon SV Fletchling Evolution

Normal-Flying type Pokémon are always a staple in early-game Pokémon squads. Returning from gen 6, Fletchling fits that very description in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The following guide will discuss everything you need to know about Fletchling’s evolution line inside Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Fletchling into Fletchinder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fletchling has two evolutions in total that require you to only meet certain level requirements.

Start by leveling up a Fletchling to level 17 which will evolve it to Fletchinder.

How to evolve Fletchinder into Talonflame in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

When you have a Fletchinder in your collection, you must now gain enough XP to reach level 35. That will give you the final evolution form, Talonflame.

Interestingly, the evolution to Talonflame changes the Pokémon’s type from Normal-Flying to Fire-Flying.