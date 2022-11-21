Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Biology Answers

While studying at the Naranja Academy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will attend different classes, and one of them is Biology. During the Biology class, you will learn things like warming up eggs and letting Pokemon out of Poke Balls in Pokemon SV.

Once the biology class is over, the teacher will also ask you some MCQs that you need to answer correctly to pass the exam. You have to give the midterm and final term exams to pass the exam of Biology subject in Pokemon SV.

We have prepared this guide to give you the answers to all the midterm and final term questions of Biology in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so that you can pass the exam easily.

Biology midterm exam answers

Question: What button would you use to let a Pokemon out of its ball

Answer: ZR Button

Question: Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where eggs are found

Answer: A-2

Question: Which is an effective way to warm up eggs

Answer: Walking

Question: What will not make Pokemon easier to catch

Answer: Giving them a Berry

Question: What makes it easier to catch Pokemon of higher levels

Answer: Gym Badges

Biology final exam answers

Question: How many of the following four methods make it easier to catch Pokemon

Answer: Two

Question: True or false? You can get a new Pokemon only by catching them yourself or trading with other Trainers.

Answer: False

Question: If a Pokemon is holding an Everstone, will using an item that induces Evolution, such as a Fire Stone, cause it to evolve?

Answer: No, it won’t

Question: What is the probability of running into a Shiny Pokemon?

Answer: 1 in 4,000

Question: True or false? The Pokemon known as Oricorio has three forms

Answer: False