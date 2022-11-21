Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Battle Studies Answers

While studying at the Naranja Academy in Pokemon SV, you will attend different classes, and one of them is Battle Studies. During this class, you will learn about different Battle mechanics and rules of Pokemon SV.

Once the class is over, the teacher will also ask you some MCQs that you need to answer correctly to pass the exam. You have to give the midterm and final term exams to pass the exam of Battle Studies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We have prepared this guide to give you the answers to all the midterm and final term questions of Battle Studies so that you can pass the exam easily.

To pass the midterm exam for Battle Studies in Pokemon SV, you must answer at least 3 questions correctly. For the final exam, you need to answer at least 4 questions correctly or you will fail the exam.

Battle Studies midterm exam answers

Question: The higher a Pokemon’s Sp. Def, the less damage it takes from ____ attacks.

Answer: Special

Question: Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage?

Answer: The move’s name

Question: How many trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team?

Answer: Four

Question: What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield?

Answer: Terastallizing and attacking

Question: What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type?

Answer: Fighting

Battle Studies final exam answers

Question: Which cheer boosts Attack and Sp.Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle?

Answer: Go all out!

Question: What do we call the battles that Pokemon are sent out with the R Button and do on their own?

Answer: Auto Battles

Question: How should you obtain LP?

Answer: Exchange materials

Question: High-level Pokemon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles?

Answer: Level 50

Question: When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokemon of the same specifies and multiples of the same held item?

Answer: True