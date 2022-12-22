How To Get And Use Ability Capsule And Ability Patch In Pokemon SV

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are several items that you can use to enhance your Pokémon’s battle performance. The items are essential for progression in the later stages of the game as your battles will get more and more competitive. However, the game doesn’t exactly tell you the method to acquire such items even though they are so important.

One of these items is known as Ability Patches. In this guide, we will cover everything you need to know about Ability Patches and Ability Capsules in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What do Ability Capsule and Patch do?

Ability Patches and Ability Capsules are special items that allow you to switch a Pokemon’s ability with a new one. A Pokemon’s ability grants it a special attribute that can help it both in and outside of battle. Your Pokemon can only have one ability at a time which can be changed through the use of ability patches and capsules.

After you use an Ability Patch on your Pokémon, its standard ability will switch with a hidden ability. Several Pokemon have two different abilities, one of which they have access to. Using an Ability Capsule will switch out the Pokemon’s ability to the second one.

These items are hard to come by and are consumed upon use. They allow you to modify your Pokémon’s role to better suit your team composition.

Do note that ability patches only work on Pokémon with hidden abilities. If you try to use it on a Pokémon that has no hidden ability, it won’t work.

Where to get an Ability Capsule?

To acquire an Ability Capsule you must first complete the entire story campaign and the post-game story. After which you can buy the Ability Capsules for 100,000 Poke Dollars at a Chansey Supply Shop. You’ll find a Chansey Supply Shop at Montenevera, Levincia, Cascarrafa, and Mesagoza.

These capsules can also drop as a reward in Tera Raid Battles that are 5 stars or higher.

Where to find an Ability Patch?

To get an Ability Patch, you need to complete a 6-star Tera Raid battle which belongs to the Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles. These appear on the map after beating the game once you finish the Academy Ace Tournament.

Ability Patches will drop after finishing a Raid. They are rare and have a low chance of dropping. You are more likely to get other items from the 6-star Tera Raid battles as they have a higher drop rate. However, if you keep on trying you will eventually get your hand on an Ability Patch.

How to use the Ability Capsule and Patch

Follow the steps below to consume an Ability Capsule or Ability Patch.