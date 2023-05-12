Pokemon Sun and Moon Evolutions Guide – How to Evolve All Pokemon, Evolution Methods

While there are some trainers who might prefer sticking to the basic stage of every Pokémon they have for some added challenge, Pokémon Sun and Moon evolutions are a sure fire way to become the best trainer in the Alola region and win the Champion title.

Not only do evolutions make the Pokémon stronger and give new abilities, they can also end up changing the type of a Pokémon for example a simple fire Pokémon like Litten ends up becoming a Fire/Dark Pokémon Incineroar.

For more help on Pokemon Sun and Moon, read our Legendary Pokemon Locations and Evolution Stones Locations Guide.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Evolutions

In Pokémon Sun and Moon, some of the evolution methods from previous games return while some new ones are added as well. Some conditions such as the time of day also determine the final form of a Pokémon after evolution.

The easiest and the perfect way to evolve a Pokémon still remains by leveling it up normally and going through all the nitty gritty with it. Whenever a Pokémon reaches a specific level, it will evolve into the next stage. The level requirement for the next evolution differs for each Pokémon although all three starters evolve at the same levels.

Similarly, players can also use Evolution stones to evolve certain Pokémon. The type of stone determines the type of Pokémon it will be able to evolve and not every Pokémon can be evolved with a stone. Currently Pokémon Sun and Moon have the following evolution stones:

Thunder

Ice

Moon

Fire

Leaf

Sun

Water

Shiny

Dusk

Dawn

Trainers can also trigger an evolution by ensuring that their Pokémon stays happy. The best to trigger such an evolution is to keep the Pokémon they want to evolve in their party, use it during battles and ensure that it doesn’t faint.

To speed up this process, the Pokémon can also be handed a Soothe Bell to hold which increases happiness at double the speed. There is also a rare chance for a Pokémon to trigger an evolution when it is learning a new move.

Perhaps the most difficult way to evolve a Pokémon is through trading. Unlike some of the previous games, Pokémon Sun and Moon requires the Pokémon being traded to hold a certain item in order to trigger an evolution. In the case of Porygon, that item is called Up-Grade which evolves it into Porygon 2.

Below is a chart of all the Pokémon Sun and Moon Evolutions with the levels at which they are triggered and the right method to trigger them.

Rowlet (Grass/Flying) –> Dartrix (Grass/Flying) –> Decidueye (Grass/Ghost)

The start Pokémon Rowlet can be evolved into Dartrix once it reaches level 17 and Dartrix in turn can evolved in Decidueye at level 34.

Litten (Fire) –> Torracat (Fire) –> Incineroar (Fire/Dark)

Litten can be evolved into Torracat at level 17 which can later evolve into Fire-Dark type Incineroar at level 34.

Popplio (Water) –> Brionne (Water) –> Primarina (Water/Fairy)

Similar to other two starter Pokémon, Popplio evolves for the first time at level 17 into Brionne which later evolves into Primarina at level 34.

Pikipek (Normal/Flying) –> Trumbeak (Normal/Flying) –> Toucannon (Normal/Flying)

At level 14, Pikipek evolves into Trumbeak which evolves into Toucannon at level 28.

Yungoos (Normal) –> Gumshoos (Normal)

Yungoos hits its one and only evolution, Gumshoos, at level 20 during day time.

Grubbin (Bug) –> Charjabug (Bug/Electric) –> Vikavolt (Bug/Electric)

The first evolution of Grubbin occurs at level 20 however, the evolved form, Charjabug won’t evolve further into Vikavolt unless players take it to Vast Poni Canyon.

Crabrawler (Fighting) –> Crabominable (Fight/Ice)

Evolution of Crabrawler can be triggered by leveling it up in the Mount Lanakila area to transform it into Crabominable.

Cutiefly (Bug/Fairy) –> Ribombee (Bug/Fairy)

Hitting level 25 with Cutiefly will evolve it into Ribombee.

Rockruff (Rock) –> Lycanroc (Rock)

At level 25, if players have Pokémon Sun they can evolve Rockruff during daytime into the Midday form of Lycanroc while those who have Pokémon Moon can evolve their Rockruff during nighttime into the Midnight version of Lycanroc.

Mareanie (Poison/Water) –> Toxapex (Posion/Water)

Mareanie evolves into Toxapex upon hitting level 25.

Mudbray (Ground) –> Mudsdale (Ground)

Evolution into Mudsdale is possible once Mudbray reaches level 30.

Dewpider (Water/Bug) –> Araquanid (Water/Bug)

The baby Dewpider evolves into Araquanid at level 22.

Fomantis (Grass) –> Lurantis (Grass)

Fomantis can evolve into Lurantis at level 34 however, only during the day.

Morelull (Grass/Fairy) –> Shiinotic (Grass/Fairy)

Morelull evolves into Shiinotic at level 24.

Salandit (Poison/Fire) –> Salazzle (Poison/Fire)

A level 33 female Salandit can evolve into Salazzle.

Stufful (Normal/Fighting) –> Bewear (Normal/Fighting)

Stufful needs to reach level 27 before it can evolve into Bewear.

Bounsweet (Grass) –> Steenee (Grass) –>Tsareena (Grass)

At level 28, Bounsweet can evolve into Steenee, however further evolution into Tsareena requires Steenee to first learn Stomp ability.

Wimpod (Bug/Water) –> Golisopod (Bug/Water)

A level 30 Wimpod evolves into Golisopod.

Sandygast (Ghost/Ground) –> Palossand (Ghost/Ground)

Level 42 Sandygast evolves into the big Palossand.

Type: Null (Normal) –> Silvally (Normally)

Type: Null depends on Happiness to level up so players need to ensure they try to max out its Happiness meter by using it battles, petting it or just generally hanging out with it. Upon reaching sufficient happiness, Type: Null will evolve into Silvally.

Jangmo-o (Dragon) –> Hakamo-o (Dragon/Fighting) –> Kommo-o (Dragon/Fighting)

At level 35, Jangmo-o evolves into midstage Hakamo-o which then evolves into the final form, Kommo-o at level 45.

Cosmog (Psychic) –> Cosmoem (Psychic) –> Solgaleo (Psychic/Steel) OR Lunala (Psychic/Ghost)

The unique Cosmog can evolve into Cosmoem at level 43 and then players have the chance to evolve it further into legendary Pokémon at level 53. Those who own Pokémon Sun can evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo while those with Pokémon Moon can evolve into Lunala.

Rattata (Dark/Normal) –> Raticate (Dark/Normal)

A level 20 Ratata can evolve into Raticate during the night.

Pichu (Electric) –> Pikachu (Electric) –> Raichu (Electric/Psychic)

Similar to Type: Null, Pichu depends on happiness to evolve into Pikachu. A Pikachu can be evolved into Raichu using a Thunder evolution stone.

Sandshrew (Ice/Steel) –> Sandslash (Ice/Steel)

Upon using an Ice evolution stone, Sandshrew can evolve into Sandslash. This evolution is exclusive to Pokémon Moon.

Vulpix (Ice) –> Ninetales (Ice/Fairy)

Similar to Sandshrew, Vulpix can evolve into Ninetales after using an Ice evolution stone. This evolution is Pokémon Sun exclusive.

Diglett (Ground/Steel) –> Dugtrio (Ground/Steel)

A level 26 Diglett evolves into Dugtrio.

Meowth (Dark) –> Persian (Dark)

Once Meowth has sufficient Happiness, it will evolve into Persian.

Geodude (Rock/Electric) –> Graveler (Rock/Electric) –> Golem (Rock/Electric)

Upon reaching level 25, Geodude can evolve into Graveler however the final evolution into Golem can only be triggered if player trades a Graveler.

Grimer (Poison/Dark) –> Muk (Poison/Dark)

A level 38 Grimer evolves into Muk.

Exeggcute (Grass/Psychic) –> Exeggutor (Grass/Dragon)

Exeggcute’s evolution into Exeggutor requires a Leaf evolution stone.

Cubone (Ground) –> Marowak (Fire/Ghost)

A Cubone can be evolved into Marowak during nighttime after reaching level 28.