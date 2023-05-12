Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding Guide – Egg Groups, Hatching Eggs, Inheritance

Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding can be a little hard to grasp at first, but with enough practice, you should be able to get yourself a powerful Pokemon with a ton of unique moves.
Breeding in Pokemon Sun and Moon is carried out at the Paniola Nursery in Paniola Town, Akala Island. A little change from previous iterations is that Pokemon no longer level up at the nursery.
Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding Guide
It is also important to note that Legendary Pokemon cannot breed because of their unknown gender. The only exception to this is Legendary Pokemon Manaphy which always hatches into Phione.
Apart from Legendary Pokemon, the Pokemon with unknown genders can breed with Ditto. If you are not willing to use Ditto, for whatever reasons, you must find two Pokemon of different genders and from the same egg group.
In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding Guide, we have detailed all the things that you need to know to get a powerful Pokemon with unique moves.
Pokemon Sun and Moon Egg Groups
There are fourteen different Egg Groups that Pokemon are categorized into – 15th being the Ditto in its own group. I have listed down all the Egg Groups along with Pokemon after the break.
Once you have a pair, you should be able to match them and get an egg. The time required to get an egg varies, but as a general rule of thumb, Traded Pokemon tend to breed quicker than Captured Pokemon.
If you wish to know the time required by a matched couple of produce an egg, you can always speak with the Nursery Lady. Although she will not explicitly state the total time required, she will definitely provide you with some hints for you to get an idea.
Amorphous
- Banette
- Chandelure
- Chimecho
- Castform
- Cofagrigus
- Drifblim
- Drifloon
- Duosion
- Dusclops
- Dusknoir
- Duskull
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Frillish
- Gallade
- Gardevoir
- Gastly
- Gengar
- Gourgeist
- Grimer
- Gulpin
- Gastrodon
- Haunter
- Jellicent
- Kirlia
- Koffing
- Lampent
- Litwick
- Magcargo
- Mimikyu
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Muk
- Palossand
- Pumpkaboo
- Ralts
- Reuniclus
- Rotom
- Sandygast
- Shellos
- Stunfisk
- Shuppet
- Slugma
- Solosis
- Spiritomb
- Swalot
- Tynamo
- Weezing
- Wobbuffet
- Yamask
Bug
- Accelgor
- Ariados
- Araquanid
- Beautifly
- Beedrill
- Burmy
- Butterfree
- Cascoon
- Caterpie
- Combee
- Charjabug
- Crustle
- Cutiefly
- Dwebble
- Durant
- Dewpider
- Dustox
- Drapion
- Escavalier
- Flygon
- Forretress
- Galvantula
- Gligar
- Gliscor
- Goliosopod
- Grubbin
- Heracross
- Illumise
- Joltik
- Kakuna
- Karrablast
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Larvesta
- Leavanny
- Ledian
- Ledyba
- Metapod
- Mothim
- Masquerain
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Pineco
- Pinsir
- Paras
- Parasect
- Ribombee
- Scatterbug
- Scizor
- Scolipede
- Scyther
- Sewaddle
- Shelmet
- Shuckle
- Silcoon
- Spewpa
- Spinarak
- Swadloon
- Surskit
- Skorupi
- Trapinch
- Venipede
- Venomoth
- Venonat
- Vespiquen
- Vibrava
- Vikavolt
- Vivillon
- Volcarona
- Volbeat
- Weedle
- Wimpod
- Whirlipede
- Wormadam
- Wurmple
- Yanmega
Dragon
- Axew
- Arbok
- Altaria
- Bagon
- Charizard
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Deino
- Druddigon
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Drampa
- Dratini
- Ekans
- Fraxure
- Feebas
- Goodra
- Goomy
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Gible
- Grovyle
- Gyarados
- Hakamo-o
- Hydreigon
- Haxorus
- Horsea
- Jangmo-o
- Kingdra
- Kommo-o
- Milotic
- Magikarp
- Salamence
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Shelgon
- Sliggoo
- Swablu
- Scrafty
- Scraggy
- Seviper
- Sceptile
- Seadra
- Treecko
- Turtonator
- Zweilous
Fairy
- Aromatisse
- Azumarill
- Audino
- Blissey
- Breloom
- Carbink
- Castform
- Chansey
- Cherrim
- Cherubi
- Cottonee
- Cutiefly
- Clefable
- Clefairy
- Delcatty
- Flabebe
- Floette
- Florges
- Froslass
- Glalie
- Granbull
- Hoppip
- Jigglypuff
- Jumpluff
- Minun
- Mawile
- Manaphy
- Marill
- Plusle
- Phione
- Pachirisu
- Pikachu
- Ribombee
- Roselia
- Roserade
- Raichu
- Snorunt
- Shroomish
- Skiploom
- Skitty
- Snubbull
- Slurpuff
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Togedemaru
- Togekiss
- Togetic
- Wigglytuff
- Whimsicott
Field
- Absol
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Arcanine
- Beartic
- Bewear
- Blaziken
- Blitzle
- Braixen
- Brionne
- Bunnelby
- Camerupt
- Chesnaught
- Chespin
- Cinccino
- Combusken
- Cubchoo
- Cyndaquil
- Darmanitan
- Darumaka
- Deerling
- Delphox
- Dewott
- Diggersby
- Diglett
- Donphan
- Drilbur
- Dugtrio
- Dunsparce
- Eevee
- Electrike
- Emboar
- Emolga
- Espeon
- Espurr
- Excadrill
- Fennekin
- Flareon
- Furfrou
- Furret
- Glaceon
- Glameow
- Gogoat
- Growlithe
- Grumpig
- Gumshoos
- Heatmor
- Herdier
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Houndoom
- Houndour
- Incineroar
- Jolteon
- Kecleon
- Komala
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Leafeon
- Liepard
- Lillipup
- Linoone
- Litleo
- Litten
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Lycanroc
- Mamoswine
- Manectric
- Mankey
- Meowstic
- Meowth
- Mightyena
- Miltank
- Minccino
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Munna
- Musharna
- Ninetales
- Numel
- Oshawott
- Oranguru
- Panpour
- Pansage
- Pansear
- Passimian
- Patrat
- Persian
- Phanpy
- Pignite
- Piloswine
- Ponyta
- Poochyena
- Popplio
- Primarina
- Primeape
- Purrloin
- Purugly
- Pyroar
- Quilava
- Quilladin
- Rapidash
- Raticate
- Rockruff
- Samurott
- Sandile
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Sawsbuck
- Sentret
- Shinx
- Simipour
- Simisage
- Simisear
- Skiddo
- Skuntank
- Slaking
- Slakoth
- Smeargle
- Sneasel
- Spoink
- Stantler
- Stoutland
- Stufful
- Stunky
- Swinub
- Sylveon
- Tauros
- Teddiursa
- Tepig
- Togedemaru
- Torchic
- Torkoal
- Torracat
- Typhlosion
- Umbreon
- Ursaring
- Vaporeon
- Vigoroth
- Vulpix
- Watchog
- Weavile
- Yungoos
- Zangoose
- Zebstrika
- Zigzagoon
- Zoroark
- Zorua
Flying
- Aerodactyl
- Altaria
- Archen
- Archeops
- Braviary
- Chatot
- Crobat
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Doduo
- Ducklett
- Farfetch’d
- Fearow
- Fletchinder
- Fletchling
- Golbat
- Honchkrow
- Hoothoot
- Mandibuzz
- Murkrow
- Natu
- Noctowl
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Oricorio
- Pelipper
- Pidgeot
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgey
- Pidove
- Pikipek
- Rufflet
- Sigilyph
- Skarmory
- Spearow
- Staraptor
- Staravia
- Starly
- Swablu
- Swanna
- Swellow
- Swoobat
- Taillow
- Talonflame
- Togekiss
- Togetic
- Toucannon
- Tranquill
- Trumbeak
- Unfezant
- Vullaby
- Wingull
- Woobat
- Xatu
- Zubat
Grass
- Abomasnow
- Amoonguss
- Bayleef
- Bellossom
- Bellsprout
- Bounsweet
- Breloom
- Bulbasaur
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Carnivine
- Cherrim
- Cherubi
- Chikorita
- Comfey
- Cottonee
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Fomantis
- Foongus
- Gloom
- Grotle
- Hoppip
- Ivysaur
- Jumpluff
- Lilligant
- Lombre
- Lotad
- Ludicolo
- Lurantis
- Maractus
- Meganium
- Morelull
- Nuzleaf
- Oddish
- Paras
- Parasect
- Petilil
- Phantump
- Roselia
- Roserade
- Seedot
- Serperior
- Servine
- Shiftry
- Shiinotic
- Shroomish
- Skiploom
- Snivy
- Snover
- Steenee
- Sunflora
- Sunkern
- Tangela
- Tangrowth
- Tsareena
- Torterra
- Trevenant
- Tropius
- Turtwig
- Venusaur
- Victreebel
- Vileplume
- Weepinbell
- Whimsicott
Human-Like
- Abra
- Alakazam
- Beheeyem
- Bisharp
- Buneary
- Hitmontop
- Hypno
- Illumise
- Infernape
- Jynx
- Kadabra
- Lopunny
- Lucario
- Machamp
- Machoke
- Machop
- Magmar
- Magmortar
- Makuhita
- Medicham
- Meditite
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Monferno
- Mr. Mime
- Pancham
- Pangoro
- Pawniard
- Sableye
- Sawk
- Spinda
- Throh
- Timburr
- Toxicroak
- Volbeat
Mineral
- Aegislash
- Baltoy
- Beldum
- Bronzong
- Bronzor
- Boldore
- Carbink
- Claydol
- Cofagrigus
- Crustle
- Cryogonal
- Dhelmise
- Doublade
- Dwebble
- Electrode
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Froslass
- Garbodor
- Geodude
- Gigalith
- Glalie
- Golem
- Golett
- Golurk
- Graveler
- Honedge
- Klang
- Klefki
- Klink
- Klinklang
- Lunatone
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Metagross
- Metang
- Minior
- Nosepass
- Onix
- Porygon
- Porygon2
- Porygon-Z
- Probopass
- Roggenrola
- Shedinja
- Snorunt
- Solrock
- Steelix
- Sudowoodo
- Trubbish
- Vanillish
- Vanillite
- Vanilluxe
- Voltorb
- Yamask
Monster
- Abomasnow
- Aggron
- Amaura
- Ampharos
- Aron
- Aurorus
- Avalugg
- Axew
- Bastiodon
- Bayleef
- Bergmite
- Blastoise
- Bulbasaur
- Charizard
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Chikorita
- Cranidos
- Croconaw
- Cubone
- Drampa
- Druddigon
- Exploud
- Feraligatr
- Flaaffy
- Fraxure
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Gible
- Grotle
- Grovyle
- Haxorus
- Heliolisk
- Helioptile
- Ivysaur
- Kangaskhan
- Lairon
- Lapras
- Larvitar
- Lickilicky
- Lickitung
- Loudred
- Mareep
- Marowak
- Marshtomp
- Meganium
- Mudkip
- Nidoking
- Nidoran
- Nidoran
- Nidorino
- Pupitar
- Rampardos
- Rhydon
- Rhyhorn
- Rhyperior
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Sceptile
- Shieldon
- Slowbro
- Slowpoke
- Snorlax
- Snover
- Squirtle
- Swampert
- Torterra
- Tortonator
- Totodile
- Treecko
- Tropius
- Turtwig
- Tyranitar
- Tyrantrum
- Tyrunt
- Venusaur
- Wartortle
- Whismur
Undiscovered
- Arceus
- Articuno
- Azelf
- Azurill
- Bonsly
- Budew
- Buzzwole
- Celebi
- Celesteela
- Chingling
- Cleffa
- Cobalion
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Cresselia
- Deoxys
- Dialga
- Elekid
- Entei
- Genesect
- Giratina
- Groudon
- Guzzlord
- Happiny
- Heatran
- Ho-Oh
- Hoopa
- Igglybuff
- Jirachi
- Kartana
- Keldeo
- Kyogre
- Kyurem
- Landorus
- Latias
- Latios
- Lugia
- Lunala
- Magby
- Magearna
- Mantyke
- Meloetta
- Mesprit
- Mew
- Mewtwo
- Mime Jr.
- Moltres
- Munchlax
- Necrozma
- Nidoqueen
- Nidorina
- Nihilego
- Palkia
- Pichu
- Pheromosa
- Raikou
- Rayquaza
- Regice
- Regigigas
- Regirock
- Registeel
- Reshiram
- Riolu
- Shaymin
- Smoochum
- Solgaleo
- Suicune
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Terrakion
- Thundurus
- Togepi
- Tornadus
- Tyrogue
- Unown
- Uxie
- Victini
- Virizion
- Wynaut
- Xerneas
- Xurkitree
- Yveltal
- Zapdos
- Zekrom
- Zygarde
Water 1
- Alomomola
- Araquanid
- Azumarill
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Blastoise
- Brionne
- Buizel
- Carracosta
- Clamperl
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Corphish
- Corsola
- Crawdaunt
- Croconaw
- Delibird
- Dewgong
- Dewpider
- Dragalge
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Dratini
- Ducklett
- Empoleon
- Feebas
- Feraligatr
- Floatzel
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Gastrodon
- Golduck
- Gorebyss
- Greninja
- Horsea
- Huntail
- Inkay
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Kingdra
- Lapras
- Lombre
- Lotad
- Ludicolo
- Malamar
- Manaphy
- Mantine
- Mareanie
- Marill
- Marshtomp
- Masquerain
- Milotic
- Mudkip
- Octillery
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Palpitoad
- Pelipper
- Phione
- Piplup
- Politoed
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Popplio
- Primarina
- Prinplup
- Psyduck
- Pyukumuku
- Quagsire
- Relicanth
- Remoraid
- Seadra
- Sealeo
- Seel
- Seismitoad
- Shellos
- Skrelp
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Slowpoke
- Spheal
- Squirtle
- Stunfisk
- Surskit
- Swampert
- Swanna
- Tirtouga
- Totodile
- Toxapex
- Tympole
- Walrein
- Wartortle
- Wingull
- Wooper
Water 2
- Alomomola
- Barboach
- Basculin
- Bruxish
- Carvanha
- Chinchou
- Finneon
- Goldeen
- Gyarados
- Inkay
- Lanturn
- Lumineon
- Luvdisc
- Magikarp
- Malamar
- Octillery
- Qwilfish
- Relicanth
- Remoraid
- Seaking
- Sharpedo
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Whiscash
- Wishiwashi
Water 3
- Anorith
- Archen
- Archeops
- Armaldo
- Barbaracle
- Binacle
- Carracosta
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Cloyster
- Corphish
- Corsola
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Cradily
- Crawdaunt
- Drapion
- Golisopod
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Kingler
- Krabby
- Lileep
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Shellder
- Skorupi
- Starmie
- Staryu
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Tirtouga
- Wimpod
Hatching Eggs
Breeding two Pokemon belonging to the same Egg Group results in the female of the two Pokemon and not of the highest evolutionary form. There are obviously a few exceptions to the rule. For instance, if you breed an Illumise with a Volbeatr, you have 50/50 chance of getting the same species as mother or father.
There are some Pokemon which can only be acquired by breeding. In some cases, the parents must hold an Incense while in Day Care, but it not always required.
Pokemon Sun and Moon Inheritance
Nature
If you wish to pass down the nature of one of the parent Pokemon, you can make the Pokemon hold Everstone to get the same nature in the offspring.
Abilities
If the female parent has one of the abilities that you desire, there are 80% chances of getting the particular ability in the offspring. In addition to this, there are some Pokemon with Hidden Abilities. These Pokemon appear as allies during battles after using an Adrenaline Orb.
If you wish the offspring to have Hidden Abilities, you need to force a Wild Pokemon to call in as many allies as possible. It is also particularly useful for EV farming. On the other hand, if the female parent has a Hidden Ability, there are 80% chances that it will get inherited by the offspring.
Male and unknown genders also have this trait, but the chances are almost non-existent.
IVs
Each time you breed, you get three randomly selected IVs from both parents. However, if you wish to get a particular stat’s IVs, you can use Power Items on either parent. If you get the item on both parents, the stat’s IV will be chosen randomly.
Your best bet is to let one parent the Destiny Knot. This should allow you to 5 stats from a total of 12 – completely random.
Poke Balls
The Poke Ball in which a Pokemon hatches is always the same in which the female parent was caught. For instance, if the female parent was caught in a Premier Ball and the male parent was caught in a Dust Ball, the offspring will always hatch in a Premier Ball.
Pokemon Sun and Moon Chain Breeding
If two Pokemon say A and C cannot breed together; you can breed Pokemon A with Pokemon B and then Pokemon B with Pokemon C in order to get the same egg move from Pokemon A.
This is something really useful if you wish to have egg moves which you cannot get directly.
Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding Items
These items are sold at the Marketplace in Slateport City and placed inside the items section in your bag.
Full Incense
Forces the user to move last. Breed with Snorlax to get Munchlax.
Lax Incense
User Evasion increases by 10%. Breed with Wobbuffet to get Wynaut.
Luck Incense
Doubles the amount of money you receive after battle. Breed with Chansey and Blissey to get Happiny.
Odd Incense
Increase the power of Psychic-type moves. Breed with Mr. Mime to get Mime Jr.
Pure Incense
Causes wild Pokemon to show up less. Breed with Chimecho to get Chingling.
Rock Incense
Increase the power of Rock-type moves. Breed with Sudowoodo to get Bonsly.
Rose Incense
Increases the power of Grass-type moves. Breed with Roselia and Roserade to get Budew.
Sea Incense
Increases the power of Water-type moves. Breed with Azumarill and Marill to get Azurill.
Wave Incense
Increases the power of Water-type moves. Breed with Mantine to get Mantyke.
This is all we have on Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!