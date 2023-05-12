Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding Guide – Egg Groups, Hatching Eggs, Inheritance

Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding can be a little hard to grasp at first, but with enough practice, you should be able to get yourself a powerful Pokemon with a ton of unique moves.

Breeding in Pokemon Sun and Moon is carried out at the Paniola Nursery in Paniola Town, Akala Island. A little change from previous iterations is that Pokemon no longer level up at the nursery.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding Guide

It is also important to note that Legendary Pokemon cannot breed because of their unknown gender. The only exception to this is Legendary Pokemon Manaphy which always hatches into Phione.

Apart from Legendary Pokemon, the Pokemon with unknown genders can breed with Ditto. If you are not willing to use Ditto, for whatever reasons, you must find two Pokemon of different genders and from the same egg group.

In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding Guide, we have detailed all the things that you need to know to get a powerful Pokemon with unique moves.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Egg Groups

There are fourteen different Egg Groups that Pokemon are categorized into – 15th being the Ditto in its own group. I have listed down all the Egg Groups along with Pokemon after the break.

Once you have a pair, you should be able to match them and get an egg. The time required to get an egg varies, but as a general rule of thumb, Traded Pokemon tend to breed quicker than Captured Pokemon.

If you wish to know the time required by a matched couple of produce an egg, you can always speak with the Nursery Lady. Although she will not explicitly state the total time required, she will definitely provide you with some hints for you to get an idea.

Amorphous

Banette

Chandelure

Chimecho

Castform

Cofagrigus

Drifblim

Drifloon

Duosion

Dusclops

Dusknoir

Duskull

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Frillish

Gallade

Gardevoir

Gastly

Gengar

Gourgeist

Grimer

Gulpin

Gastrodon

Haunter

Jellicent

Kirlia

Koffing

Lampent

Litwick

Magcargo

Mimikyu

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Muk

Palossand

Pumpkaboo

Ralts

Reuniclus

Rotom

Sandygast

Shellos

Stunfisk

Shuppet

Slugma

Solosis

Spiritomb

Swalot

Tynamo

Weezing

Wobbuffet

Yamask

Bug

Accelgor

Ariados

Araquanid

Beautifly

Beedrill

Burmy

Butterfree

Cascoon

Caterpie

Combee

Charjabug

Crustle

Cutiefly

Dwebble

Durant

Dewpider

Dustox

Drapion

Escavalier

Flygon

Forretress

Galvantula

Gligar

Gliscor

Goliosopod

Grubbin

Heracross

Illumise

Joltik

Kakuna

Karrablast

Kricketot

Kricketune

Larvesta

Leavanny

Ledian

Ledyba

Metapod

Mothim

Masquerain

Nincada

Ninjask

Pineco

Pinsir

Paras

Parasect

Ribombee

Scatterbug

Scizor

Scolipede

Scyther

Sewaddle

Shelmet

Shuckle

Silcoon

Spewpa

Spinarak

Swadloon

Surskit

Skorupi

Trapinch

Venipede

Venomoth

Venonat

Vespiquen

Vibrava

Vikavolt

Vivillon

Volcarona

Volbeat

Weedle

Wimpod

Whirlipede

Wormadam

Wurmple

Yanmega

Dragon

Axew

Arbok

Altaria

Bagon

Charizard

Charmander

Charmeleon

Deino

Druddigon

Dragonair

Dragonite

Drampa

Dratini

Ekans

Fraxure

Feebas

Goodra

Goomy

Gabite

Garchomp

Gible

Grovyle

Gyarados

Hakamo-o

Hydreigon

Haxorus

Horsea

Jangmo-o

Kingdra

Kommo-o

Milotic

Magikarp

Salamence

Salandit

Salazzle

Shelgon

Sliggoo

Swablu

Scrafty

Scraggy

Seviper

Sceptile

Seadra

Treecko

Turtonator

Zweilous

Fairy

Aromatisse

Azumarill

Audino

Blissey

Breloom

Carbink

Castform

Chansey

Cherrim

Cherubi

Cottonee

Cutiefly

Clefable

Clefairy

Delcatty

Flabebe

Floette

Florges

Froslass

Glalie

Granbull

Hoppip

Jigglypuff

Jumpluff

Minun

Mawile

Manaphy

Marill

Plusle

Phione

Pachirisu

Pikachu

Ribombee

Roselia

Roserade

Raichu

Snorunt

Shroomish

Skiploom

Skitty

Snubbull

Slurpuff

Spritzee

Swirlix

Togedemaru

Togekiss

Togetic

Wigglytuff

Whimsicott

Field

Absol

Aipom

Ambipom

Arcanine

Beartic

Bewear

Blaziken

Blitzle

Braixen

Brionne

Bunnelby

Camerupt

Chesnaught

Chespin

Cinccino

Combusken

Cubchoo

Cyndaquil

Darmanitan

Darumaka

Deerling

Delphox

Dewott

Diggersby

Diglett

Donphan

Drilbur

Dugtrio

Dunsparce

Eevee

Electrike

Emboar

Emolga

Espeon

Espurr

Excadrill

Fennekin

Flareon

Furfrou

Furret

Glaceon

Glameow

Gogoat

Growlithe

Grumpig

Gumshoos

Heatmor

Herdier

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Houndoom

Houndour

Incineroar

Jolteon

Kecleon

Komala

Krokorok

Krookodile

Leafeon

Liepard

Lillipup

Linoone

Litleo

Litten

Luxio

Luxray

Lycanroc

Mamoswine

Manectric

Mankey

Meowstic

Meowth

Mightyena

Miltank

Minccino

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Munna

Musharna

Ninetales

Numel

Oshawott

Oranguru

Panpour

Pansage

Pansear

Passimian

Patrat

Persian

Phanpy

Pignite

Piloswine

Ponyta

Poochyena

Popplio

Primarina

Primeape

Purrloin

Purugly

Pyroar

Quilava

Quilladin

Rapidash

Raticate

Rockruff

Samurott

Sandile

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Sawsbuck

Sentret

Shinx

Simipour

Simisage

Simisear

Skiddo

Skuntank

Slaking

Slakoth

Smeargle

Sneasel

Spoink

Stantler

Stoutland

Stufful

Stunky

Swinub

Sylveon

Tauros

Teddiursa

Tepig

Togedemaru

Torchic

Torkoal

Torracat

Typhlosion

Umbreon

Ursaring

Vaporeon

Vigoroth

Vulpix

Watchog

Weavile

Yungoos

Zangoose

Zebstrika

Zigzagoon

Zoroark

Zorua

Flying

Aerodactyl

Altaria

Archen

Archeops

Braviary

Chatot

Crobat

Dartrix

Decidueye

Doduo

Ducklett

Farfetch’d

Fearow

Fletchinder

Fletchling

Golbat

Honchkrow

Hoothoot

Mandibuzz

Murkrow

Natu

Noctowl

Noibat

Noivern

Oricorio

Pelipper

Pidgeot

Pidgeotto

Pidgey

Pidove

Pikipek

Rufflet

Sigilyph

Skarmory

Spearow

Staraptor

Staravia

Starly

Swablu

Swanna

Swellow

Swoobat

Taillow

Talonflame

Togekiss

Togetic

Toucannon

Tranquill

Trumbeak

Unfezant

Vullaby

Wingull

Woobat

Xatu

Zubat

Grass

Abomasnow

Amoonguss

Bayleef

Bellossom

Bellsprout

Bounsweet

Breloom

Bulbasaur

Cacnea

Cacturne

Carnivine

Cherrim

Cherubi

Chikorita

Comfey

Cottonee

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Fomantis

Foongus

Gloom

Grotle

Hoppip

Ivysaur

Jumpluff

Lilligant

Lombre

Lotad

Ludicolo

Lurantis

Maractus

Meganium

Morelull

Nuzleaf

Oddish

Paras

Parasect

Petilil

Phantump

Roselia

Roserade

Seedot

Serperior

Servine

Shiftry

Shiinotic

Shroomish

Skiploom

Snivy

Snover

Steenee

Sunflora

Sunkern

Tangela

Tangrowth

Tsareena

Torterra

Trevenant

Tropius

Turtwig

Venusaur

Victreebel

Vileplume

Weepinbell

Whimsicott

Human-Like

Abra

Alakazam

Beheeyem

Bisharp

Buneary

Hitmontop

Hypno

Illumise

Infernape

Jynx

Kadabra

Lopunny

Lucario

Machamp

Machoke

Machop

Magmar

Magmortar

Makuhita

Medicham

Meditite

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Monferno

Mr. Mime

Pancham

Pangoro

Pawniard

Sableye

Sawk

Spinda

Throh

Timburr

Toxicroak

Volbeat

Mineral

Aegislash

Baltoy

Beldum

Bronzong

Bronzor

Boldore

Carbink

Claydol

Cofagrigus

Crustle

Cryogonal

Dhelmise

Doublade

Dwebble

Electrode

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Froslass

Garbodor

Geodude

Gigalith

Glalie

Golem

Golett

Golurk

Graveler

Honedge

Klang

Klefki

Klink

Klinklang

Lunatone

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Metagross

Metang

Minior

Nosepass

Onix

Porygon

Porygon2

Porygon-Z

Probopass

Roggenrola

Shedinja

Snorunt

Solrock

Steelix

Sudowoodo

Trubbish

Vanillish

Vanillite

Vanilluxe

Voltorb

Yamask

Monster

Abomasnow

Aggron

Amaura

Ampharos

Aron

Aurorus

Avalugg

Axew

Bastiodon

Bayleef

Bergmite

Blastoise

Bulbasaur

Charizard

Charmander

Charmeleon

Chikorita

Cranidos

Croconaw

Cubone

Drampa

Druddigon

Exploud

Feraligatr

Flaaffy

Fraxure

Gabite

Garchomp

Gible

Grotle

Grovyle

Haxorus

Heliolisk

Helioptile

Ivysaur

Kangaskhan

Lairon

Lapras

Larvitar

Lickilicky

Lickitung

Loudred

Mareep

Marowak

Marshtomp

Meganium

Mudkip

Nidoking

Nidoran

Nidoran

Nidorino

Pupitar

Rampardos

Rhydon

Rhyhorn

Rhyperior

Salandit

Salazzle

Sceptile

Shieldon

Slowbro

Slowpoke

Snorlax

Snover

Squirtle

Swampert

Torterra

Tortonator

Totodile

Treecko

Tropius

Turtwig

Tyranitar

Tyrantrum

Tyrunt

Venusaur

Wartortle

Whismur

Undiscovered

Arceus

Articuno

Azelf

Azurill

Bonsly

Budew

Buzzwole

Celebi

Celesteela

Chingling

Cleffa

Cobalion

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Cresselia

Deoxys

Dialga

Elekid

Entei

Genesect

Giratina

Groudon

Guzzlord

Happiny

Heatran

Ho-Oh

Hoopa

Igglybuff

Jirachi

Kartana

Keldeo

Kyogre

Kyurem

Landorus

Latias

Latios

Lugia

Lunala

Magby

Magearna

Mantyke

Meloetta

Mesprit

Mew

Mewtwo

Mime Jr.

Moltres

Munchlax

Necrozma

Nidoqueen

Nidorina

Nihilego

Palkia

Pichu

Pheromosa

Raikou

Rayquaza

Regice

Regigigas

Regirock

Registeel

Reshiram

Riolu

Shaymin

Smoochum

Solgaleo

Suicune

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Terrakion

Thundurus

Togepi

Tornadus

Tyrogue

Unown

Uxie

Victini

Virizion

Wynaut

Xerneas

Xurkitree

Yveltal

Zapdos

Zekrom

Zygarde

Water 1

Alomomola

Araquanid

Azumarill

Bibarel

Bidoof

Blastoise

Brionne

Buizel

Carracosta

Clamperl

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Corphish

Corsola

Crawdaunt

Croconaw

Delibird

Dewgong

Dewpider

Dragalge

Dragonair

Dragonite

Dratini

Ducklett

Empoleon

Feebas

Feraligatr

Floatzel

Froakie

Frogadier

Gastrodon

Golduck

Gorebyss

Greninja

Horsea

Huntail

Inkay

Kabuto

Kabutops

Kingdra

Lapras

Lombre

Lotad

Ludicolo

Malamar

Manaphy

Mantine

Mareanie

Marill

Marshtomp

Masquerain

Milotic

Mudkip

Octillery

Omanyte

Omastar

Palpitoad

Pelipper

Phione

Piplup

Politoed

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Popplio

Primarina

Prinplup

Psyduck

Pyukumuku

Quagsire

Relicanth

Remoraid

Seadra

Sealeo

Seel

Seismitoad

Shellos

Skrelp

Slowbro

Slowking

Slowpoke

Spheal

Squirtle

Stunfisk

Surskit

Swampert

Swanna

Tirtouga

Totodile

Toxapex

Tympole

Walrein

Wartortle

Wingull

Wooper

Water 2

Alomomola

Barboach

Basculin

Bruxish

Carvanha

Chinchou

Finneon

Goldeen

Gyarados

Inkay

Lanturn

Lumineon

Luvdisc

Magikarp

Malamar

Octillery

Qwilfish

Relicanth

Remoraid

Seaking

Sharpedo

Wailmer

Wailord

Whiscash

Wishiwashi

Water 3

Anorith

Archen

Archeops

Armaldo

Barbaracle

Binacle

Carracosta

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Cloyster

Corphish

Corsola

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Cradily

Crawdaunt

Drapion

Golisopod

Kabuto

Kabutops

Kingler

Krabby

Lileep

Omanyte

Omastar

Shellder

Skorupi

Starmie

Staryu

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Tirtouga

Wimpod

Hatching Eggs

Breeding two Pokemon belonging to the same Egg Group results in the female of the two Pokemon and not of the highest evolutionary form. There are obviously a few exceptions to the rule. For instance, if you breed an Illumise with a Volbeatr, you have 50/50 chance of getting the same species as mother or father.

There are some Pokemon which can only be acquired by breeding. In some cases, the parents must hold an Incense while in Day Care, but it not always required.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Inheritance

Nature

If you wish to pass down the nature of one of the parent Pokemon, you can make the Pokemon hold Everstone to get the same nature in the offspring.

Abilities

If the female parent has one of the abilities that you desire, there are 80% chances of getting the particular ability in the offspring. In addition to this, there are some Pokemon with Hidden Abilities. These Pokemon appear as allies during battles after using an Adrenaline Orb.

If you wish the offspring to have Hidden Abilities, you need to force a Wild Pokemon to call in as many allies as possible. It is also particularly useful for EV farming. On the other hand, if the female parent has a Hidden Ability, there are 80% chances that it will get inherited by the offspring.

Male and unknown genders also have this trait, but the chances are almost non-existent.

IVs

Each time you breed, you get three randomly selected IVs from both parents. However, if you wish to get a particular stat’s IVs, you can use Power Items on either parent. If you get the item on both parents, the stat’s IV will be chosen randomly.

Your best bet is to let one parent the Destiny Knot. This should allow you to 5 stats from a total of 12 – completely random.

Poke Balls

The Poke Ball in which a Pokemon hatches is always the same in which the female parent was caught. For instance, if the female parent was caught in a Premier Ball and the male parent was caught in a Dust Ball, the offspring will always hatch in a Premier Ball.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Chain Breeding

If two Pokemon say A and C cannot breed together; you can breed Pokemon A with Pokemon B and then Pokemon B with Pokemon C in order to get the same egg move from Pokemon A.

This is something really useful if you wish to have egg moves which you cannot get directly.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding Items

These items are sold at the Marketplace in Slateport City and placed inside the items section in your bag.

Full Incense

Forces the user to move last. Breed with Snorlax to get Munchlax.

Lax Incense

User Evasion increases by 10%. Breed with Wobbuffet to get Wynaut.

Luck Incense

Doubles the amount of money you receive after battle. Breed with Chansey and Blissey to get Happiny.

Odd Incense

Increase the power of Psychic-type moves. Breed with Mr. Mime to get Mime Jr.

Pure Incense

Causes wild Pokemon to show up less. Breed with Chimecho to get Chingling.

Rock Incense

Increase the power of Rock-type moves. Breed with Sudowoodo to get Bonsly.

Rose Incense

Increases the power of Grass-type moves. Breed with Roselia and Roserade to get Budew.

Sea Incense

Increases the power of Water-type moves. Breed with Azumarill and Marill to get Azurill.

Wave Incense

Increases the power of Water-type moves. Breed with Mantine to get Mantyke.

This is all we have on Pokemon Sun and Moon Breeding Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!