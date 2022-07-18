Pokemon Shield Applin Location, How to Evolve Tips

Appletun is a rare Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Shield. To get Appletun, you need to evolve it using an Applin. Applin is also a rare Pokemon that can be evolved into either Flapple or Appletun. This guide will show you Pokemon Shield Applin Location as well as how you can evolve Applin into Appletun and give useful evolution tips.

Pokemon Shield Applin Location

Applin, like most Pokemon, can be found in patches of grass. However, Applin will only appear as “Rare!” “Surprise!” encounters and not overworld. Here are the locations and weather conditions in which you can find Applin. Apart from these locations, you can also find Applin in Pokemon Shield as a boss in Max Raid Battles.

Route 5

While exploring Route 5, you can find Applin randomly in any type of weather

Wild Area: Stony Wilderness

Applin can be found in this area during Thunderstorm

Wild Area: Giant’s Mirror

You can catch Applin from this area during a Thunderstorm

Wild Area: Dusty Bow

If you go to Dusty Bow during Sunny weather, you might have a chance of running into an Applin.

How to Evolve Applin

If you catch Applin, you can’t just evolve it for a while. This is because Applin will only evolve when given a Sweet Apple or Tart Apple. A Sweet Apple will evolve Applin into Appletun. Sweet Apples are EXCLUSIVE to Pokemon Shield.

Appletun Stats

Type: Grass/Dragon

HP: 100

ATK: 85

ATK: 100

DEF: 8P

SPD: 30

How to Get Sweet Apple

You can get the Sweet Apple in the following ways:

After catching Applin, you have to talk to the man towards the west of Hammerlocke. You will give your Applin to him and after a cutscene, it will be returned to you. If you have Pokemon Sword then a Tart Apple will be returned to you. Getting Sweet apple this way is exclusive to the Pokemon Shield.

You can also pick the Sweet Apple from the base of trees in Axew’s Eye and Drapped Gove. Check daily in these areas and you will get your hands on the apple. Make sure to obtain the Rotom Bike and the sixth badge before accessing Axew’s Eye.