Pokemon Quest Evolution Guide – How To Evolve Pokemon, Eevee Evolution (Tips)

By Muhammad Uneeb

Evolving Pokemon is a key component of each and every Pokemon game. The new Pokemon Quest has a slightly different method for evolving Pokemon, as elemental stones are no longer a part of the game. Therefore, this Pokemon Quest Evolution Guide will outline the basics of the process.

Our Pokemon Quest Evolution Guide will tell you how to evolve the different Pokemon that you will get in your party. It will also tell you how to decide which form Eevee takes once she evolves.

Pokemon Quest Evolution

Evolving in the games is pretty much as you would expect it to be. You will attract Pokemon to your camp and they will be added to your party. Then, you will be able to use them for Expeditions.

Once they are on an Expedition, they will gain experience from the fights that they need to do in order to complete the Expedition. This experience will add to their levels.

Each Pokemon has a level and to evolve it, you need to constantly grind and grind until it is at the appropriate level at which it can evolve into its next form.

With each level, the total HP and the total Attack of the Pokemon will also increase as it did in all other Pokemon games. The elemental stones are no longer a part of the game so you will not need to buy anything in order to evolve the Pokemon.

If you wish for your Pokemon to not evolve, you can simply select the Pokemon and press the ‘OFF’ button in its menu.

How to Evolve Eevee

Before we talk about Eevee, remember that you can put Pokemon through ‘Level Up’ training that will help one Pokemon gain passive experience at a time.

However, you need to sacrifice one Pokemon to put another one in training. Try to have a Pokemon of the same species sacrificed, as it will allow you to get greater EXP gains.

Now, as far as Eevee is concerned, she evolves just like any other character would. Once she is at the appropriate level, she can change her form into one of the three different forms that she gets.

Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon are all creatures that she can evolve into. It will mostly depend on which slot she is in as to which Pokemon she becomes once she evolves.

Having Eevee in a red slot will ensure that she evolves into a Flareon. A Blue will get you Vaporeon and Greed will get you Jolteon.

Remember that you can use the Power Stones to add powers to your creature and ensure they are more effective while in combat. You can earn them and experience simultaneously as both of them are rewarded for completing Expeditions.

Eevee Evolution Stats

Vaporeon: 200 Base ATK and 600 Base HP.

Jolteon: 550 Base ATK and 250 Base HP.

Flareon: 600 Base ATK and 200 Base HP.

Pokemon Evolution Levels

The following list contains the level requirement for the evolutions of all Pokemon in the game.

Bulbasaur

  • Level 16: Ivysaur
  • Level 32: Venusaur

Charmander

  • Level 16: Charmelon
  • Level 36: Charizard

Squirtle

  • Level 16: Wartortle
  • Level 36: Blastoise

Caterpie

  • Level 7: Metapod
  • Level 10: Butterfree

Weedle

  • Level 7: Kakuna
  • Level 10: Beedrill

Pidgey

  • Level 18: Pidgeotto
  • Level 36: Pidgeot

Rattata

  • Level 20: Raticate

Spearow

  • Level 20: Fearow

Ekans

  • Level 22: Arbok

Pikachu

  • Level 22: Raichu

Sandshrew

  • Level 22: Sandslash

NidoranF

  • Level 16: Nidorina
  • Level 36: Nidoqueen

NidoranM

  • Level 16: Nidorino
  • Level 36: Nidoking

Clefairy

  • Level 36: Clefable

Vulpix

  • Level 36: Ninetales

Jigglypuff

  • Level 36: Wigglytuff

Zubat

  • Level 22: Golbat

Oddish

  • Level 21: Gloom
  • Level 36: Vileplume

Paras

  • Level 24: Parasect

Venonat:

  • Level 31: Venomoth

Diglett

  • Level 26: Dugtrio

Meowth

  • Level 28: Persian

Psyduck

  • Level 33: Golduck

Mankey

  • Level 28: Primeape

Growlithe

  • Level 36: Arcanine

Poliwag

  • Level 25: Poliwhirl
  • Level 36: Poliwrath

Abra

  • Level 16: Kadabra
  • Level 36: Alakazam

Machop

  • Level 28: Machoke
  • Level 36: Machamp

Bellsprout

  • Level 21: Weepinbell
  • Level 36: Victreebel

Tentacool

  • Level 30: Tentacruel

Geodude

  • Level 25: Graveler
  • Level 36: Golem

Pontya

  • Level 40: Rapidash

Slowpoke

  • Level 37: Slowbro

Magnemite

  • Level 30: Magneton

Doduo

  • Level 31: Dodrio

Seel

  • Level 34: Dewgong

Grimer:

  • Level 38: Muk

Shellder

  • Level 36: Cloyster

Gastly:

  • Level 25: Haunter
  • Level 36: Gengar

Drowzee

  • Level 26: Hypno

Krabby:

  • Level 28: Kingler

Voltorb

  • Level 30: Electrode

Exeggcute

  • Level 36: Exeggutor

Cubone

  • Level 28: Marowak

Koffing

  • Level 35: Weezing

Rhyhorn

  • Level 43: Rhydon

Horsea

  • Level 32: Seadra

Goldean

  • Level 33: Seaking

Staryu

  • Level 36: Starmie

Magikarp

  • Level 20: Gyardos

Eevee

  • Level 36: Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon

Omanyte

  • Level 40: Omastar

Kabuto

  • Level 40: Kabutops

Dratini

  • Level 30: Dragonair
  • Level 55: Dragonite

