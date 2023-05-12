Pokemon Quest Evolution Guide – How To Evolve Pokemon, Eevee Evolution (Tips)

Evolving Pokemon is a key component of each and every Pokemon game. The new Pokemon Quest has a slightly different method for evolving Pokemon, as elemental stones are no longer a part of the game. Therefore, this Pokemon Quest Evolution Guide will outline the basics of the process.
Our Pokemon Quest Evolution Guide will tell you how to evolve the different Pokemon that you will get in your party. It will also tell you how to decide which form Eevee takes once she evolves.
Pokemon Quest Evolution
Evolving in the games is pretty much as you would expect it to be. You will attract Pokemon to your camp and they will be added to your party. Then, you will be able to use them for Expeditions.
Once they are on an Expedition, they will gain experience from the fights that they need to do in order to complete the Expedition. This experience will add to their levels.
Each Pokemon has a level and to evolve it, you need to constantly grind and grind until it is at the appropriate level at which it can evolve into its next form.
With each level, the total HP and the total Attack of the Pokemon will also increase as it did in all other Pokemon games. The elemental stones are no longer a part of the game so you will not need to buy anything in order to evolve the Pokemon.
If you wish for your Pokemon to not evolve, you can simply select the Pokemon and press the ‘OFF’ button in its menu.
How to Evolve Eevee
Before we talk about Eevee, remember that you can put Pokemon through ‘Level Up’ training that will help one Pokemon gain passive experience at a time.
However, you need to sacrifice one Pokemon to put another one in training. Try to have a Pokemon of the same species sacrificed, as it will allow you to get greater EXP gains.
Now, as far as Eevee is concerned, she evolves just like any other character would. Once she is at the appropriate level, she can change her form into one of the three different forms that she gets.
Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon are all creatures that she can evolve into. It will mostly depend on which slot she is in as to which Pokemon she becomes once she evolves.
Having Eevee in a red slot will ensure that she evolves into a Flareon. A Blue will get you Vaporeon and Greed will get you Jolteon.
Remember that you can use the Power Stones to add powers to your creature and ensure they are more effective while in combat. You can earn them and experience simultaneously as both of them are rewarded for completing Expeditions.
Eevee Evolution Stats
Vaporeon: 200 Base ATK and 600 Base HP.
Jolteon: 550 Base ATK and 250 Base HP.
Flareon: 600 Base ATK and 200 Base HP.
Pokemon Evolution Levels
The following list contains the level requirement for the evolutions of all Pokemon in the game.
Bulbasaur
- Level 16: Ivysaur
- Level 32: Venusaur
Charmander
- Level 16: Charmelon
- Level 36: Charizard
Squirtle
- Level 16: Wartortle
- Level 36: Blastoise
Caterpie
- Level 7: Metapod
- Level 10: Butterfree
Weedle
- Level 7: Kakuna
- Level 10: Beedrill
Pidgey
- Level 18: Pidgeotto
- Level 36: Pidgeot
Rattata
- Level 20: Raticate
Spearow
- Level 20: Fearow
Ekans
- Level 22: Arbok
Pikachu
- Level 22: Raichu
Sandshrew
- Level 22: Sandslash
NidoranF
- Level 16: Nidorina
- Level 36: Nidoqueen
NidoranM
- Level 16: Nidorino
- Level 36: Nidoking
Clefairy
- Level 36: Clefable
Vulpix
- Level 36: Ninetales
Jigglypuff
- Level 36: Wigglytuff
Zubat
- Level 22: Golbat
Oddish
- Level 21: Gloom
- Level 36: Vileplume
Paras
- Level 24: Parasect
Venonat:
- Level 31: Venomoth
Diglett
- Level 26: Dugtrio
Meowth
- Level 28: Persian
Psyduck
- Level 33: Golduck
Mankey
- Level 28: Primeape
Growlithe
- Level 36: Arcanine
Poliwag
- Level 25: Poliwhirl
- Level 36: Poliwrath
Abra
- Level 16: Kadabra
- Level 36: Alakazam
Machop
- Level 28: Machoke
- Level 36: Machamp
Bellsprout
- Level 21: Weepinbell
- Level 36: Victreebel
Tentacool
- Level 30: Tentacruel
Geodude
- Level 25: Graveler
- Level 36: Golem
Pontya
- Level 40: Rapidash
Slowpoke
- Level 37: Slowbro
Magnemite
- Level 30: Magneton
Doduo
- Level 31: Dodrio
Seel
- Level 34: Dewgong
Grimer:
- Level 38: Muk
Shellder
- Level 36: Cloyster
Gastly:
- Level 25: Haunter
- Level 36: Gengar
Drowzee
- Level 26: Hypno
Krabby:
- Level 28: Kingler
Voltorb
- Level 30: Electrode
Exeggcute
- Level 36: Exeggutor
Cubone
- Level 28: Marowak
Koffing
- Level 35: Weezing
Rhyhorn
- Level 43: Rhydon
Horsea
- Level 32: Seadra
Goldean
- Level 33: Seaking
Staryu
- Level 36: Starmie
Magikarp
- Level 20: Gyardos
Eevee
- Level 36: Flareon, Vaporeon, Jolteon
Omanyte
- Level 40: Omastar
Kabuto
- Level 40: Kabutops
Dratini
- Level 30: Dragonair
- Level 55: Dragonite