Your Pokemon Quest Base Camp is the place that you will use to conduct all of your operations in the game. It has 2 primary purposes that are cooking and decorating. Both of them are quintessential to your progress and thus, this Pokemon Quest Base Camp Guide will help you with both.

Pokemon Quest Base Camp

Cooking will allow you to attract Pokemon to your new camp. You can open the cooking interface by clicking on the black pot that can be found in your camp.

Then, you can consult our Pokemon Quest Cooking Guide to see which Pokemon you can attract after cooking certain things. Your meals complete after a few Expeditions and then new Pokemon are added to your party.

Decorations

Decorating allows you to spend PM Tickets to get decorations. These decorations then net you certain benefits.

Let us go ahead and take a look at the decorations, what they cost and what they net:

Mewtwo Arch

Get one more battery charge for 700 Tickets.

Squirtle Flag

You get more recycled ingredients for 100 Tickets.

Charmander Flag

Move learning rate increases by 1.5 for 200 Tickets.

Bulbasaur Flag

It costs 150 tickets and will get you training level up increase of 1.5

Dodrio Tent

Costs 50 Tickets to increase gray ingredient drop size by 1.5.

Ditto Balloon

Costs 700 Tickets and move learning training success is doubled.

Jolteon Cusheon

Costs 50 Tickets to increase yellow ingredient drop size by 1.5

Mechanical Tauros

Costs 300 Tickets to increase gray ingredient drop size by 2.

Venusaur Planter

Costs 300 Tickets to increase yellow ingredient drop size by 2.

Victreebel Golf Bag

200 Tickets will allow you to get a multi-socket ball more often.

Charizard Torch

Costs 200 Tickets and increases size of red ingredient drops by 2.

Meowth Balloon

Spend 400 Tickets to double the ingredients received from recycling.

Vaporeon Cusheon

Costs 50 Tickets and increases size of blue ingredient drops by 1.5

Blastoise Fountain

Costs 300 Tickets and increases the blue ingredient drops size by 2.

Flareon Cusheon

Costs 50 Tickets and increases the size of red ingredient drops by 1.5

Fearow Weathervane

For 500 Tickets, experience received from level-up training doubles.

Pikachu Surfboard

Spend 400 Tickets to increase the chance of attracting multiple Pokemon with cooking.

Kangaskhan Swing Chair

It costs 800 tickets ad will increase your chance for pokemon with multi socket which is increased by 2.0

That is all we have for our Pokemon Quest Base Camp Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!