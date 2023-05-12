Wonder Mails are a type of E-Mails in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series. These Mails are really fun to play with as they provide you with new missions and new rewards. In this Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mails Guide, we’ve given all the information you need about these Mails and how you can use them for receiving rewards.
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mails
Wonder Mails are a new addition to the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series. This feature allows players the advantage to connect with their fellow players.
For further rescues and mission, Wonder Mail gives you a set of new passwords. All Wonder Mails have their own unique rewards.These rewards are received by visiting the given locations.
Unpredictability is what makes this feature so fun because you never know when a Wonder Mail can send you to recruit an exclusive Pokemon. Other than that, these mails also allow you to enter bonus Dungeons and unlock additional Friend Zones.
How to Use Wonder Mail Codes
Now, let’s talk about the usage of these Mails. You can use them after you input a Wonder Mail code (found on the main menu).
After the input is done successfully, the game will launch and you’ll receive a new mission. Keep in mind that the mission you receive, comes once after saving and you can’t use them again on the same file.
That’s not all! You can also share these Mails with your fellow players by writing down a new set of codes. You can find these codes at the bottom of every rescue.
Once done, you’re friends will input the codes and have a Wonder Mail of their own.
Below are some of the Wonder Mail codes known so far and the rewards they offer
R13R6XY0
- Thunderbolt
XNY8PK40
- Brutal Swing
QXW5MMN – Friendly Set
- 3x Rare Quality Orb
- 3x Inviting Orb
- 1x Wigglytuff Orb
PFXQPCN3
- Bulldoze
P5R9411S
- Flamethrower
90P7CQP9
- Shadow Ball
3TY1XW99
- Leech Life
N0R7K93R
- Energy Ball
W95R91XT
- Smart Strike
JR4113QS
- Waterfall
XMK5JQQM
- Ice Beam
78SH6463
- Focus Blast
991Y5K47
- Mareep’s Special Request
8QXR93P5 – Gift from Graveler
- 40x Geo Pebble
- 40x Gravelerock
- 20x Golden Fossil
92JMR48W
- Smoochum’s Special Request
XT498SP7 – Move Strengthening Set
- 2x Power Drink
- 2x Accuracy Drink
- 2x PP-Up Drink
25QQTSCR – Powerful Ribbon Set
- 1x Power Band
- 1x Defense Scarf
- 1x Gold Ribbon
95R1W6SJ – Magical Ribbon Set
- 1x Special Band
- 1x Zinc Band
- 1x Gold Ribbon
0R7910P7 – Physical Boost Set
- 2x Life Seed
- 2x Carbos
H8PJTWF2 – Lovely Seed Set
- 3x Heal Seed
- 2x Reviver Seed
3R62CR63 – Useful Berry Set
- 5x Rawst Berry
- 5x Chesto Berry
- 2x Tiny Reviver Seed
45QSPHF4 – Cacnea Collection
- 40x Cacnea Spike
- 40x Cacnea Spike
- 40x Cacnea Spike
SFSJWK0H – Hard Times Set
- 3x Helper Orb
- 2x Revive All Orb
H6W7K262 – Special Gummi Sample
- 2x DX Gummi
Y6493N3S – Barrier Gift
- 3x Foe-Hold Orb
- 5x Foe-Seal Orb
7FW627CK – Predicament Gift
- 5x Slumber Orb
- 5x Totter Orb
WJNTY478 – Support Gift
- 5x Evasion Orb
- 5x Evasion Orb