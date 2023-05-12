Pokemon Let’s Go Master Trainers Locations Guide

In the adventurous world of Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu, there’s always challenges to be overcome at every corner. One of these is the more satisfying ones which is to face off against an NPC Master Trainer. Since you’ll encounter them at only certain places, we’ve highlighted those locations below.

Pokemon Let’s Go Master Trainers Locations

Master Trainers act as end-game content Being 153 in the total numbers within the Kanto region, these Pokemon Trainers specialize in a single Pokemon each. It is for this purpose, that you’ll need to use the same Pokemon as theirs in order to trigger the battle.

Master Trainers will use Pokemon that belong to various levels ranging from Level 65 to Level 80. During the fight, *items and consumables* are not allowed. However, you can still *evolve* (or *Mega Evolve*) your Pokemon or use Alolan version of the particular Pokemon.

Defeating the Master Trainer will earn you that title yourself, for that particular Pokemon that you achieved victory through.

It should be noted, however, that all Master Trainers won’t require you to face-off against them. Some will merely require you to show them a sufficiently upgraded Pokemon, stats-wise to allow you to earn the title. Furthermore, a point of interest is that you won’t receive any Experience points from your victory.

Master Trainers Locations

The table below, in addition to the location of the Master Trainers and his or her Pokemon, displays the level, and type of the Pokemon.

Those that will be encountered primarily flying in the air are given the “(Flying)” tag, while those based on land are given the “(Ground)” tag.

If more than two types exist for a Pokemon, the second one is provided on the next line within the Types column. The names of the Pokemon belonging to Master Trainers who won’t engage in battle but will only look at the stats of your Pokemon are in bold.