Pokemon Let’s Go Master Trainers Locations Guide

By Editorial Team
In the adventurous world of Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu, there’s always challenges to be overcome at every corner. One of these is the more satisfying ones which is to face off against an NPC Master Trainer. Since you’ll encounter them at only certain places, we’ve highlighted those locations below.

Pokemon Let’s Go Master Trainers Locations

Master Trainers act as end-game content Being 153 in the total numbers within the Kanto region, these Pokemon Trainers specialize in a single Pokemon each. It is for this purpose, that you’ll need to use the same Pokemon as theirs in order to trigger the battle.

Master Trainers will use Pokemon that belong to various levels ranging from Level 65 to Level 80. During the fight, *items and consumables* are not allowed. However, you can still *evolve* (or *Mega Evolve*) your Pokemon or use Alolan version of the particular Pokemon.

Defeating the Master Trainer will earn you that title yourself, for that particular Pokemon that you achieved victory through.

It should be noted, however, that all Master Trainers won’t require you to face-off against them. Some will merely require you to show them a sufficiently upgraded Pokemon, stats-wise to allow you to earn the title. Furthermore, a point of interest is that you won’t receive any Experience points from your victory.

Master Trainers Locations

The table below, in addition to the location of the Master Trainers and his or her Pokemon, displays the level, and type of the Pokemon.

Those that will be encountered primarily flying in the air are given the “(Flying)” tag, while those based on land are given the “(Ground)” tag.

If more than two types exist for a Pokemon, the second one is provided on the next line within the Types column. The names of the Pokemon belonging to Master Trainers who won’t engage in battle but will only look at the stats of your Pokemon are in bold.

Trainer Pokemon Level Type Locations
Rena Bulbasaur 65 Grass Poison Between Mount Moon and Cerulean City Route 4
Katrina Ivysaur 70 Grass Poison Next to the water body east of Fuschsia City Route 14
Sal Venusaur 75 Grass Poison Outside Victory Road, on the way to Indigo Plateau Route 23
Tim Charmander 65 Fire Top floor of Celadon Condominiums Celadon City
Christopher Charmeleon 70 Fire Rock Tunnel exit Route 10
Edmund Charizard 75 Fire (Flying) Outside of Indigo Plateua Route 23
Suzy Squirtle 65 Water Docks at the south of Lavender Town Route 12
Prita Wartortle 70 Water Near the series of stones east of Cinnabar Island Route 20
Tessa Blastoise 80 Water Water body southeast of Seafoam Islands entrance Route 20
Jake Caterpie 65 Bug West of Fuschsia City Route 18
Bryson Metapod 65 Bug East of Vermilion City Route 11
Bobby Butterfree 75 Bug (Flying) South of Pewter City, on the way to Verdian Forest Route 2
Scott Weedle 65 Bug Poison North entrance from the route into Viridian Forest Route 2
Kenny Kakuna 65 Bug Poison East of the route behind a tree Route 13
Terry Beedrill 75 Bug Poison Between Lavender Town and Saffron City Behind a tree Route 8
Louey Pidgey 65 Normal (Flying) North of Viridian City Route 2
Howie Pidgeotto 70 Normal (Flying) Near the fence west of Celadon City Route 16
Wyatt Pidgeot 75 Normal (Flying) Upstairs in Guard Station, south of Lavender Town Route 12
Bret Rattata 65 Normal Behind Pokemon Center near Rock Tunnel Route 10
Denis Raticate 75 Normal Dig house North of Cerulean City
Ralph Spearow 70 Normal (Ground) Southeast of Pokemon Center Pewter City
Theo Fearow 80 Normal (Flying) In a grass area west of Fuchsia City Route 18
Herbert Ekans 70 Poison In grass, between Mount Moon and Cerulean City Route 4
Adam Arbok 75 Poison Upstairs in Team Rocket Hideout Celadon City
Ikue Pikachu 75 Electric Viridian Forest Exit to Pewter City
Charlotte Raichu 75 Electric Near a grave in Pokemon Tower Saffron City
Paul Sandshrew 70 Ground Right of Diglett’s Cave, east of Vermillion City Route 11
Benjamin Sandslash 75 Ground Guard station connecting Celadon City to Saffron City Route 7
Ronnie Nidoran (female) 65 Poison East of Pewter City Route 3
Fred Nidorina 70 Poison Underground tunnel From Celadon City to Lavender Town
Percy Nidoqueen 75 Poison (Ground) On the way to Victory Road Route 23
Alvin Nidoran (male) 70 Poison South of Pokemon Center near Mount Moon Route 4
Dave Nidorino 75 Poison Underground tunnel From Celadon City to Lavender Town
Carlton Nidoking 80 Poison (Ground) On the way to Victory Road Route 23
Chel Clefairy 70 Fairy Near a building southwest of Silph Co. Saffron City
Alexandra Clefable 80 Fairy Down the ladder in Mount Moon From Pewter City entrance
Finn Vulpix 70 Fire North of Vermillion Route 6
Arnold Ninetales 75 Fire East of Cerulean City Route 9
Marge Jigglypuff 70 Normal Fairy Pokemon Center Pewter City
Yumi Wigglytuff 75 Normal Fairy Top floor of Silph Co. building Saffron City
West Zubat 70 Poison (Flying) Rock Tunnel Exit to Route 10 and Lavender Town
Keaton Golbat 75 Poison (Flying) Victory Road
Amy Oddish 65 Grass Poison Outside Pokemart Viridian City
Emma Gloom 70 Grass Poison Left of Pokemon Center Pewter City
Satoko Vileplume 75 Grass Poison Near fence before Route 13 entrance Route 14
Evan Paras 70 Bug Grass Northeast inside Mount Moon From Pewter City entrance
Hans Parasect 75 Bug Grass Behind a tree north of Viridian City Route 2
Olly Venonat 70 Bug Poison Next to Nugget Bridge Route 24
Lajos Venomoth 75 Bug Poison Behind a tree east of Fuchsia City Route 15
Collin Diglett 70 Ground Behind a tree in Diglett’s Cave From Route 2 entrance
Dexter Dugtrio 75 Ground Diglett’s Cave From Route 11 entrance
Ken Meowth 70 Normal Poke Mart Viridian City
Shawn Persian 75 Normal Team Rocket’s Hideout in sector B4 Celadon City
Nicole Psyduck 70 Water Water body north of Cinnabar Island Route 21
Camille Golduck 75 Water Water body outside Cerulean Cave Route 4
Tadashi Mankey 70 Fighting South of Cerulean City Route 5
Kano Primeape 75 Fighting Guard station connecting Route 11 and Route 12 Route 11
Austin Growlithe 70 Fire Route 7 Entrance to Celadon
Satch Arcanine 75 Fire Celadon Hotel Southeast of Celadon City
Vicky Poliwag 65 Water West of Route 12 Before Route 13 entrance
Kimberly Poliwhirl 70 Water Bulbasaur house next to Pokemon Center Cerulean City
Yuen Poliwrath 75 Water (Flying) House on top left Cerulean City
Angelo Abra 70 Psychic Left of Entrance Viridian City
Jaime Kadabra 75 Psychic Mr Psychic’s House Saffron City
Frasier Alakazam 80 Psychic Exit to Rock Tunnel Route 10
Masahiro Machop 65 Fighting 4th floor of Silph Co building Saffron City
Ryuji Machoke 70 Fighting Fisherman’s House Fuchsia City
Randy Machamp 75 Fighting Right of Entrance Vermilion City
Hana Bellsprout 65 Grass Poison School behind Pokemon Center Viridian City
Emily Weepinbell 70 Grass Poison Top floor of Pokemon Tower Saffron City
Dianne Victreebel 75 Grass Poison By a tree next to Celadon City Gym Celadon City
Francis Tentacool 75 Water Poison Near entrance of Cave on Seafoam Islands Route 20
Melvin Tentacruel 80 Water Poison On an island east of Cinnabar Island Route 20
Irwin Geodude 65 Rock (Ground) Rock Tunnel Entrance from Route 10 and Lavender Town
Dillan Graveler 70 Rock (Ground) Victory Road
Valentino Golem 75 Rock (Ground) Top floor of Pewter Museum of Science Pewter City
Garret Ponyta 70 Fire Ahead of Poke Mart Saffron City
Raymond Rapidash 75 Fire Behind a tree in the northwest corner Saffron City
Jill Slowpoke 70 Water Psychic On an island north of Cinnabar Island Route 21
Haruka Slowbro 75 Water Psychic Near coach trainer north of Cinnabar Island Route 21
Murray Magnemite 70 Electric Steel Underground Tunnel Cerulean to Vermillion (Route 5 to Route 6)
Julian Magneton 75 Electric Steel Underground Tunnel Cerulean to Vermillion (Route 5 to Route 6)
Moe Farfetchd 70 Normal (Flying) Outside Pokemon Center Vermilion City
Barney Doduo 70 Normal (Flying) Bike Shop Cerulean City
Seymour Dodrio 75 Normal (Flying) East of Fuchsia City Route 15
Aina Seel 70 Water Inside and east of the cave Seafoam Islands
Lois Dewgong 75 Water Ice Near the ladder in the cave Seafoam Islands
Cory Grimer 70 Poison Water pool near Rocket Game Corner Celadon City
Gordon Muk 75 Poison Second floor of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
Shelly Shellder 70 Water Water body extreme south of Fuchsia City Route 19
Rose Cloyster 75 Water Ice Exit of cave Route 20
Arin Gastly 70 Ghost Poison Behind Mr Fuji’s House Lavender Town
Danny Haunter 75 Ghost Poison Between exterior of two houses Lavender Town
Ross Gengar 80 Ghost Poison Behind Pokemart Lavender Town
Jim Onix 70 Rock (Ground) Underground Tunnel From Lavender to Celadon
Anton Drowzee 70 Psychic Pokemon Center Viridian City
Vlad Hypno 75 Psychic Pokemon Tower Saffron City
Carl Krabby 70 Water Pokemon Fan Club Vermillion City
Leopold Kingler 75 Water In lobby near fountain in Silph Co. building Saffron City
Humphrey Voltorb 70 Electric Power Plant
Elton Electrode 75 Electric Right side of Pokemon Road Route 17
Summer Exeggcute 70 Grass Psychic Next to Nugget Bridge From Route 25
Cindy Exeggutor 75 Grass Psychic Between Cinnabar Lab and Pokemon Center Cinnabar Island
Richter Cubone 70 Ground Guard station connecting Saffron City and Route 8
Julius Marowak 75 Ground Mr Fuji’s House Lavender Town
Cheng Hitmonlee 75 Fighting Fighting Dojo Saffron City
Wong Hitmonchan 75 Fighting Fighting Dojo Saffron City
Cid Lickitung 70 Normal Guard Station west of Celadon City Route 17
Albert Koffing 70 Poison Left side of Pokemon Road Route 17
Donnie Weezing 75 Poison Team Rocket’s Hideout in sector B3 Celadon City
Farkas Rhyhorn 70 Rock (Ground) Left side of Pokemon Road Route 17
Eugine Rhydon 75 Rock (Ground) Team Rocket’s Hideout in sector B2 Celadon City
Mizuki Chansey 75 Normal Pokemon Center Fuchsia City
Harleen Tangela 75 Grass Behind a tree on Route 15 From west entrance of Route 14
Mac Kangaskhan 75 Normal Outside Safari Zone and Go Park Fuchsia City
Beverly Horsea 70 Water Water body south of Fuchsia City Route 19
Lucy Seadra 75 Water South of Lavender Town Route 12
Evette Goldeen 70 Water Near a house south of Lavender Town Route 12
Arianna Seaking 75 Water Water body Route 13
Jo Staryu 70 Water Beach south of Fuchsia City Route 19
Harrison Starmie 75 Water Psychic Near Bill’s House Route 25
Rui Mr. Mime 70 Celadon Condominiums building Celadon City
Louie Scyther 75 Bug (Flying) Upstairs in Guard Station connecting Fuchsia City and Route 15
Avery Jynx 75 Ice Psychic Near Cerulean Cave Cerulean City
Levi Electabuzz 75 Electric Next to Power Plant From Route 10
Jace Magmar 75 Fire Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
Ryouta Pinsir 75 Bug Upstairs in Guard Station connecting Fuchsia City and Route 18
Jaxson Tauros 75 Normal Outside Safari Zone and Go Park Fuchsia
Easton Magikarp 65 Water Pokemon Center near Mount Moon’s entrance Route 4
Dominic Gyarados 75 Water (Flying) Celadon Hotel Celadon City
Hazel Lapras 75 Water Ice Near a grave in Pokemon Tower Saffron City
Aoi Eevee 75 Normal Centre of Pokemon Road Route 17
Yue Vaporeon 75 Water Second floor of Department Store Celadon City
Alphonse Jolteon 75 Electric Third floor of Department Store Celadon City
Dax Flareon 75 Fire Fourth floor of Department Store Celadon City
Jordan Porygon 70 Normal Rocket Game Corner Celadon City
Colson Omanyte 70 Rock Water Down the ladder in Mount Moon From Pewter City entrance
Lionel Omastar 75 Rock Water Pokemon Lab Cinnabar Island
Barnaby Kabuto 70 Rock Water Mount Moon From Pewter City entrance
Kenji Kabutops 75 Rock Water The house right of Museum Pewter City
Hisato Aerodactyl 75 Rock (Flying) Pewter Museum of Science Pewter City
Jay Snorlax 75 Normal Route 16 west of Celadon City
Jirard Dratini 65 Dragon Alongside water body on grassy area Between Route 23 and Victory Road
Arjun Dragonair 70 Dragon Next to a ladder in the cave Seafoam Island
Grayson Dragonite 75 Dragon (Flying) North house left of Pokemon Center Cerulean City
N/A Ditto N/A Normal Third floor of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
N/A Articuno N/A Ice (Flying) Cave Seafoam Islands
N/A Zapdos N/A Electric (Flying) Power Plant
N/A Moltres N/A Fire (Flying) Victory Road
N/A Mewtwo N/A Psychic Centre of Basement of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
N/A Mew N/A Psychic West of Basement of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
N/A Meltan N/A Steel Southwest of Basement of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
N/A Melmetal N/A Steel North and centre of Basement of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island

