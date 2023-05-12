Pokemon Let’s Go Master Trainers Locations Guide

In the adventurous world of Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu, there’s always challenges to be overcome at every corner. One of these is the more satisfying ones which is to face off against an NPC Master Trainer. Since you’ll encounter them at only certain places, we’ve highlighted those locations below.
Pokemon Let’s Go Master Trainers Locations
Master Trainers act as end-game content Being 153 in the total numbers within the Kanto region, these Pokemon Trainers specialize in a single Pokemon each. It is for this purpose, that you’ll need to use the same Pokemon as theirs in order to trigger the battle.
Master Trainers will use Pokemon that belong to various levels ranging from Level 65 to Level 80. During the fight, *items and consumables* are not allowed. However, you can still *evolve* (or *Mega Evolve*) your Pokemon or use Alolan version of the particular Pokemon.
Defeating the Master Trainer will earn you that title yourself, for that particular Pokemon that you achieved victory through.
It should be noted, however, that all Master Trainers won’t require you to face-off against them. Some will merely require you to show them a sufficiently upgraded Pokemon, stats-wise to allow you to earn the title. Furthermore, a point of interest is that you won’t receive any Experience points from your victory.
Master Trainers Locations
The table below, in addition to the location of the Master Trainers and his or her Pokemon, displays the level, and type of the Pokemon.
Those that will be encountered primarily flying in the air are given the “(Flying)” tag, while those based on land are given the “(Ground)” tag.
If more than two types exist for a Pokemon, the second one is provided on the next line within the Types column. The names of the Pokemon belonging to Master Trainers who won’t engage in battle but will only look at the stats of your Pokemon are in bold.
|Trainer
|Pokemon
|Level
|Type
|Locations
|Rena
|Bulbasaur
|65
|Grass Poison
|Between Mount Moon and Cerulean City Route 4
|Katrina
|Ivysaur
|70
|Grass Poison
|Next to the water body east of Fuschsia City Route 14
|Sal
|Venusaur
|75
|Grass Poison
|Outside Victory Road, on the way to Indigo Plateau Route 23
|Tim
|Charmander
|65
|Fire
|Top floor of Celadon Condominiums Celadon City
|Christopher
|Charmeleon
|70
|Fire
|Rock Tunnel exit Route 10
|Edmund
|Charizard
|75
|Fire (Flying)
|Outside of Indigo Plateua Route 23
|Suzy
|Squirtle
|65
|Water
|Docks at the south of Lavender Town Route 12
|Prita
|Wartortle
|70
|Water
|Near the series of stones east of Cinnabar Island Route 20
|Tessa
|Blastoise
|80
|Water
|Water body southeast of Seafoam Islands entrance Route 20
|Jake
|Caterpie
|65
|Bug
|West of Fuschsia City Route 18
|Bryson
|Metapod
|65
|Bug
|East of Vermilion City Route 11
|Bobby
|Butterfree
|75
|Bug (Flying)
|South of Pewter City, on the way to Verdian Forest Route 2
|Scott
|Weedle
|65
|Bug Poison
|North entrance from the route into Viridian Forest Route 2
|Kenny
|Kakuna
|65
|Bug Poison
|East of the route behind a tree Route 13
|Terry
|Beedrill
|75
|Bug Poison
|Between Lavender Town and Saffron City Behind a tree Route 8
|Louey
|Pidgey
|65
|Normal (Flying)
|North of Viridian City Route 2
|Howie
|Pidgeotto
|70
|Normal (Flying)
|Near the fence west of Celadon City Route 16
|Wyatt
|Pidgeot
|75
|Normal (Flying)
|Upstairs in Guard Station, south of Lavender Town Route 12
|Bret
|Rattata
|65
|Normal
|Behind Pokemon Center near Rock Tunnel Route 10
|Denis
|Raticate
|75
|Normal
|Dig house North of Cerulean City
|Ralph
|Spearow
|70
|Normal (Ground)
|Southeast of Pokemon Center Pewter City
|Theo
|Fearow
|80
|Normal (Flying)
|In a grass area west of Fuchsia City Route 18
|Herbert
|Ekans
|70
|Poison
|In grass, between Mount Moon and Cerulean City Route 4
|Adam
|Arbok
|75
|Poison
|Upstairs in Team Rocket Hideout Celadon City
|Ikue
|Pikachu
|75
|Electric
|Viridian Forest Exit to Pewter City
|Charlotte
|Raichu
|75
|Electric
|Near a grave in Pokemon Tower Saffron City
|Paul
|Sandshrew
|70
|Ground
|Right of Diglett’s Cave, east of Vermillion City Route 11
|Benjamin
|Sandslash
|75
|Ground
|Guard station connecting Celadon City to Saffron City Route 7
|Ronnie
|Nidoran (female)
|65
|Poison
|East of Pewter City Route 3
|Fred
|Nidorina
|70
|Poison
|Underground tunnel From Celadon City to Lavender Town
|Percy
|Nidoqueen
|75
|Poison (Ground)
|On the way to Victory Road Route 23
|Alvin
|Nidoran (male)
|70
|Poison
|South of Pokemon Center near Mount Moon Route 4
|Dave
|Nidorino
|75
|Poison
|Underground tunnel From Celadon City to Lavender Town
|Carlton
|Nidoking
|80
|Poison (Ground)
|On the way to Victory Road Route 23
|Chel
|Clefairy
|70
|Fairy
|Near a building southwest of Silph Co. Saffron City
|Alexandra
|Clefable
|80
|Fairy
|Down the ladder in Mount Moon From Pewter City entrance
|Finn
|Vulpix
|70
|Fire
|North of Vermillion Route 6
|Arnold
|Ninetales
|75
|Fire
|East of Cerulean City Route 9
|Marge
|Jigglypuff
|70
|Normal Fairy
|Pokemon Center Pewter City
|Yumi
|Wigglytuff
|75
|Normal Fairy
|Top floor of Silph Co. building Saffron City
|West
|Zubat
|70
|Poison (Flying)
|Rock Tunnel Exit to Route 10 and Lavender Town
|Keaton
|Golbat
|75
|Poison (Flying)
|Victory Road
|Amy
|Oddish
|65
|Grass Poison
|Outside Pokemart Viridian City
|Emma
|Gloom
|70
|Grass Poison
|Left of Pokemon Center Pewter City
|Satoko
|Vileplume
|75
|Grass Poison
|Near fence before Route 13 entrance Route 14
|Evan
|Paras
|70
|Bug Grass
|Northeast inside Mount Moon From Pewter City entrance
|Hans
|Parasect
|75
|Bug Grass
|Behind a tree north of Viridian City Route 2
|Olly
|Venonat
|70
|Bug Poison
|Next to Nugget Bridge Route 24
|Lajos
|Venomoth
|75
|Bug Poison
|Behind a tree east of Fuchsia City Route 15
|Collin
|Diglett
|70
|Ground
|Behind a tree in Diglett’s Cave From Route 2 entrance
|Dexter
|Dugtrio
|75
|Ground
|Diglett’s Cave From Route 11 entrance
|Ken
|Meowth
|70
|Normal
|Poke Mart Viridian City
|Shawn
|Persian
|75
|Normal
|Team Rocket’s Hideout in sector B4 Celadon City
|Nicole
|Psyduck
|70
|Water
|Water body north of Cinnabar Island Route 21
|Camille
|Golduck
|75
|Water
|Water body outside Cerulean Cave Route 4
|Tadashi
|Mankey
|70
|Fighting
|South of Cerulean City Route 5
|Kano
|Primeape
|75
|Fighting
|Guard station connecting Route 11 and Route 12 Route 11
|Austin
|Growlithe
|70
|Fire
|Route 7 Entrance to Celadon
|Satch
|Arcanine
|75
|Fire
|Celadon Hotel Southeast of Celadon City
|Vicky
|Poliwag
|65
|Water
|West of Route 12 Before Route 13 entrance
|Kimberly
|Poliwhirl
|70
|Water
|Bulbasaur house next to Pokemon Center Cerulean City
|Yuen
|Poliwrath
|75
|Water (Flying)
|House on top left Cerulean City
|Angelo
|Abra
|70
|Psychic
|Left of Entrance Viridian City
|Jaime
|Kadabra
|75
|Psychic
|Mr Psychic’s House Saffron City
|Frasier
|Alakazam
|80
|Psychic
|Exit to Rock Tunnel Route 10
|Masahiro
|Machop
|65
|Fighting
|4th floor of Silph Co building Saffron City
|Ryuji
|Machoke
|70
|Fighting
|Fisherman’s House Fuchsia City
|Randy
|Machamp
|75
|Fighting
|Right of Entrance Vermilion City
|Hana
|Bellsprout
|65
|Grass Poison
|School behind Pokemon Center Viridian City
|Emily
|Weepinbell
|70
|Grass Poison
|Top floor of Pokemon Tower Saffron City
|Dianne
|Victreebel
|75
|Grass Poison
|By a tree next to Celadon City Gym Celadon City
|Francis
|Tentacool
|75
|Water Poison
|Near entrance of Cave on Seafoam Islands Route 20
|Melvin
|Tentacruel
|80
|Water Poison
|On an island east of Cinnabar Island Route 20
|Irwin
|Geodude
|65
|Rock (Ground)
|Rock Tunnel Entrance from Route 10 and Lavender Town
|Dillan
|Graveler
|70
|Rock (Ground)
|Victory Road
|Valentino
|Golem
|75
|Rock (Ground)
|Top floor of Pewter Museum of Science Pewter City
|Garret
|Ponyta
|70
|Fire
|Ahead of Poke Mart Saffron City
|Raymond
|Rapidash
|75
|Fire
|Behind a tree in the northwest corner Saffron City
|Jill
|Slowpoke
|70
|Water Psychic
|On an island north of Cinnabar Island Route 21
|Haruka
|Slowbro
|75
|Water Psychic
|Near coach trainer north of Cinnabar Island Route 21
|Murray
|Magnemite
|70
|Electric Steel
|Underground Tunnel Cerulean to Vermillion (Route 5 to Route 6)
|Julian
|Magneton
|75
|Electric Steel
|Underground Tunnel Cerulean to Vermillion (Route 5 to Route 6)
|Moe
|Farfetchd
|70
|Normal (Flying)
|Outside Pokemon Center Vermilion City
|Barney
|Doduo
|70
|Normal (Flying)
|Bike Shop Cerulean City
|Seymour
|Dodrio
|75
|Normal (Flying)
|East of Fuchsia City Route 15
|Aina
|Seel
|70
|Water
|Inside and east of the cave Seafoam Islands
|Lois
|Dewgong
|75
|Water Ice
|Near the ladder in the cave Seafoam Islands
|Cory
|Grimer
|70
|Poison
|Water pool near Rocket Game Corner Celadon City
|Gordon
|Muk
|75
|Poison
|Second floor of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
|Shelly
|Shellder
|70
|Water
|Water body extreme south of Fuchsia City Route 19
|Rose
|Cloyster
|75
|Water Ice
|Exit of cave Route 20
|Arin
|Gastly
|70
|Ghost Poison
|Behind Mr Fuji’s House Lavender Town
|Danny
|Haunter
|75
|Ghost Poison
|Between exterior of two houses Lavender Town
|Ross
|Gengar
|80
|Ghost Poison
|Behind Pokemart Lavender Town
|Jim
|Onix
|70
|Rock (Ground)
|Underground Tunnel From Lavender to Celadon
|Anton
|Drowzee
|70
|Psychic
|Pokemon Center Viridian City
|Vlad
|Hypno
|75
|Psychic
|Pokemon Tower Saffron City
|Carl
|Krabby
|70
|Water
|Pokemon Fan Club Vermillion City
|Leopold
|Kingler
|75
|Water
|In lobby near fountain in Silph Co. building Saffron City
|Humphrey
|Voltorb
|70
|Electric
|Power Plant
|Elton
|Electrode
|75
|Electric
|Right side of Pokemon Road Route 17
|Summer
|Exeggcute
|70
|Grass Psychic
|Next to Nugget Bridge From Route 25
|Cindy
|Exeggutor
|75
|Grass Psychic
|Between Cinnabar Lab and Pokemon Center Cinnabar Island
|Richter
|Cubone
|70
|Ground
|Guard station connecting Saffron City and Route 8
|Julius
|Marowak
|75
|Ground
|Mr Fuji’s House Lavender Town
|Cheng
|Hitmonlee
|75
|Fighting
|Fighting Dojo Saffron City
|Wong
|Hitmonchan
|75
|Fighting
|Fighting Dojo Saffron City
|Cid
|Lickitung
|70
|Normal
|Guard Station west of Celadon City Route 17
|Albert
|Koffing
|70
|Poison
|Left side of Pokemon Road Route 17
|Donnie
|Weezing
|75
|Poison
|Team Rocket’s Hideout in sector B3 Celadon City
|Farkas
|Rhyhorn
|70
|Rock (Ground)
|Left side of Pokemon Road Route 17
|Eugine
|Rhydon
|75
|Rock (Ground)
|Team Rocket’s Hideout in sector B2 Celadon City
|Mizuki
|Chansey
|75
|Normal
|Pokemon Center Fuchsia City
|Harleen
|Tangela
|75
|Grass
|Behind a tree on Route 15 From west entrance of Route 14
|Mac
|Kangaskhan
|75
|Normal
|Outside Safari Zone and Go Park Fuchsia City
|Beverly
|Horsea
|70
|Water
|Water body south of Fuchsia City Route 19
|Lucy
|Seadra
|75
|Water
|South of Lavender Town Route 12
|Evette
|Goldeen
|70
|Water
|Near a house south of Lavender Town Route 12
|Arianna
|Seaking
|75
|Water
|Water body Route 13
|Jo
|Staryu
|70
|Water
|Beach south of Fuchsia City Route 19
|Harrison
|Starmie
|75
|Water Psychic
|Near Bill’s House Route 25
|Rui
|Mr. Mime
|70
|Celadon Condominiums building Celadon City
|Louie
|Scyther
|75
|Bug (Flying)
|Upstairs in Guard Station connecting Fuchsia City and Route 15
|Avery
|Jynx
|75
|Ice Psychic
|Near Cerulean Cave Cerulean City
|Levi
|Electabuzz
|75
|Electric
|Next to Power Plant From Route 10
|Jace
|Magmar
|75
|Fire
|Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
|Ryouta
|Pinsir
|75
|Bug
|Upstairs in Guard Station connecting Fuchsia City and Route 18
|Jaxson
|Tauros
|75
|Normal
|Outside Safari Zone and Go Park Fuchsia
|Easton
|Magikarp
|65
|Water
|Pokemon Center near Mount Moon’s entrance Route 4
|Dominic
|Gyarados
|75
|Water (Flying)
|Celadon Hotel Celadon City
|Hazel
|Lapras
|75
|Water Ice
|Near a grave in Pokemon Tower Saffron City
|Aoi
|Eevee
|75
|Normal
|Centre of Pokemon Road Route 17
|Yue
|Vaporeon
|75
|Water
|Second floor of Department Store Celadon City
|Alphonse
|Jolteon
|75
|Electric
|Third floor of Department Store Celadon City
|Dax
|Flareon
|75
|Fire
|Fourth floor of Department Store Celadon City
|Jordan
|Porygon
|70
|Normal
|Rocket Game Corner Celadon City
|Colson
|Omanyte
|70
|Rock Water
|Down the ladder in Mount Moon From Pewter City entrance
|Lionel
|Omastar
|75
|Rock Water
|Pokemon Lab Cinnabar Island
|Barnaby
|Kabuto
|70
|Rock Water
|Mount Moon From Pewter City entrance
|Kenji
|Kabutops
|75
|Rock Water
|The house right of Museum Pewter City
|Hisato
|Aerodactyl
|75
|Rock (Flying)
|Pewter Museum of Science Pewter City
|Jay
|Snorlax
|75
|Normal
|Route 16 west of Celadon City
|Jirard
|Dratini
|65
|Dragon
|Alongside water body on grassy area Between Route 23 and Victory Road
|Arjun
|Dragonair
|70
|Dragon
|Next to a ladder in the cave Seafoam Island
|Grayson
|Dragonite
|75
|Dragon (Flying)
|North house left of Pokemon Center Cerulean City
|N/A
|Ditto
|N/A
|Normal
|Third floor of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
|N/A
|Articuno
|N/A
|Ice (Flying)
|Cave Seafoam Islands
|N/A
|Zapdos
|N/A
|Electric (Flying)
|Power Plant
|N/A
|Moltres
|N/A
|Fire (Flying)
|Victory Road
|N/A
|Mewtwo
|N/A
|Psychic
|Centre of Basement of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
|N/A
|Mew
|N/A
|Psychic
|West of Basement of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
|N/A
|Meltan
|N/A
|Steel
|Southwest of Basement of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island
|N/A
|Melmetal
|N/A
|Steel
|North and centre of Basement of Pokemon Mansion Cinnabar Island