Pokemon Let’s Go Gym Leaders Guide will help you with all of the Gym Leaders, their locations and their Pokemon. Gym Leaders are one of the toughest opponents that players will face in Pokemon Let’s Go as they have leveld up Pokemon with deadly attacks
There are a total of 8 Gym Leaders in Pokemon Let’s Go whcih also include the Elite four. Players will have to be prepared in order to challenge them as they are very skilled Trainers.
Not only that, each Gym Leader has a unique set of Pokemon that they will use against you. our Pokemon Let’s Go guide will help you with all of the Gym Leaders, theor locations and Pokemon.
Brock
Brock is located in the Pewter City and if you manage to defeat him, he will reward you with Boulder Badge. The Boulder Badge will allow players’ traded Pokemon to up to Level 20, to obey. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of the Pokemon that Brock will use against you in battle.
|Pokemon
|Geodude Lv-11
|Moves
|Tackle
|Type
|Ground, Rock
|Weakness
|Fighting, Ground, Steel, Ice, Water, Grass
|Strong Against
|Normal, Flying, Fire, Rock, Electric, Poison
|Pokemon
|Onix Lv12
|Moves
|Headbutt, Bind, Rock Throw
|Type
|Rock, Ground
|Weakness
|Fighting, Ground, Steel, ICE, Water, Grass
|Strong Against
|Normal, Flying, Fire, Rock, Electric, Poison
Misty
Misty is located in Cerulean City and defeating her will reward you Cascade Badge. Cascade Badge allows up to Level 30 traded Pokemon to obey. She will use Psyduck and Starmie against you in battle. See the table below to know the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.
|Pokemon
|Psyduck Lv18
|Moves
|Water Gun, Confusion
|Type
|Water
|Weakness
|Grass, Electric
|Strong Against
|Steel, Fire, Water, Ice
|Pokemon
|Starmie Lv19
|Moves
|Scald, Psywave, Swift
|Type
|Water, Psychic
|Weakness
|Grass, Electric, Bug, Ghost, Dark
|Strong Against
|Steel, Fire, Water, Ice, Fighting, Psychic
Lt. Surge
Lt. Surge can be found in Vermilion City and will reward you with Thunder Badge if you manage to defeat him. Thunder Badge will allow up to level 40 traded Pokemon to obey you.
Lt. Surge will use Voltorb and Magnemite against you in battle. See the table below to check the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.
|Pokemon
|Voltorb Lv25
|Moves
|Thunderbolt, Swift, Light Screen
|Type
|Electric
|Weakness
|Ground
|Strong Against
|Flying, Steel, Electric
|Pokemon
|Megnemite Lv25
|Moves
|Thunderbolt, Sonic Boom
|Type
|Electric, Steel
|Weakness
|Fighting, Fire, Ground
|Strong Against
|Electric, Normal, Rock, Bug, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Poison, Flying, Steel
Erika
Erika can be found in Celadon City and will reward you with Rainbow Badge is you defeat her. Rainbow Badge will allow Pokemon up to Level 50 to obey.
Erika will use Tangela, Weepinbell, and Vileplume against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.
|Pokemon
|Tangela Lv33
|Moves
|Mega Drain, Sleep Powder, Bind
|Type
|Grass
|Weakness
|Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice
|Strong Against
|Ground, Water, Grass, Electric
|Pokemon
|Weepinbell Lv33
|Moves
|Mega Drain, Poison Jab
|Type
|Grass, Poison
|Weakness
|Flying, Fire, Ice, Psychic
|Strong Against
|Water, Electric, Fighting, Fairy, Grass
|Pokemon
|Vileplume Lv43
|Moves
|Mega Drain, Moonblast
|Type
|Grass, Poison
|Weakness
|Flying, Fire, Ice, Psychic
|Strong Against
|Water, Electric, Fighting, Fairy, Grass
Koga
Koga is located in Fuchsia City and rewards you with Soul Badge if you defeat him. Earning the Soul Badge will allow Pokemon up tp Level 60 to Obey.
Koga will use Weezing, Muk, Golbat, and Venomoth against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.
|Pokemon
|Weezing Lv43
|Moves
|Toxic, Protect, Sludge Bomb, Explosion
|Type
|Poison
|Weakness
|Ground, Psychic
|Strong Against
|Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy
|Pokemon
|Muk Lv43
|Moves
|Toxic, Protect, Sludge Bomb, Moonblast
|Type
|Poison
|Weakness
|Ground, Psychic
|Strong Against
|Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy
|Pokemon
|Golbat Lv43
|Moves
|Toxic, Protect, Fly, Leech Life
|Type
|Poison, Flying
|Weakness
|Psychic, Rock, Electric, Ice
|Strong Against
|Poison, Fairy, Ground, Fighting, Bug, Grass
|Pokemon
|Venomoth Lv44
|Moves
|Sludge Bomb, Protect, Psychic, Bug Buzz
|Type
|Bug, Poison
|Weakness
|Flying, Rock, Fire, Psychic
|Strong Against
|Poison, Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass
Sabrina
Sabrina is located in Saffron City and rewards you with Marsh Badge is you defeat her. The Marsh Badge will make the Pokemon up to Level 70 to obey.
Sabrina will use Mr.Mime, Slowbro, Jynx, and Alakazam against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.
|Pokemon
|Mr.Mime Lv43
|Moves
|Psychic, Reflect, Light Screen, Double Slap
|Type
|Bug
|Weakness
|Strong Against
|Pokemon
|Slowbro Lv43
|Moves
|Psychic, Yawn, Surf, Calm Min
|Type
|Water, Psychic
|Weakness
|Grass, Electric, Bug, Ghost, Dark
|Strong Against
|Steel, Fire, Water, Ice, Fighting, Psychic
|Pokemon
|Jynx Lv43
|Moves
|Psychic, Lovely Kiss, Ice Punch
|Type
|Ice, Psychic
|Weakness
|Rock, Steel, Fire, Bug, Ghost Dark
|Strong Against
|Ice, Psychic
|Pokemon
|Alakazam Lv44
|Moves
|Psychic, Night Shade
|Type
|Psychic
|Weakness
|Bug, Ghost, Dark
|Strong Against
|Fighting, Psychic
Blaine
Blaine is located in Cinnabar Island and will reward you with Volcano Badge. Volcano Badge will allow Pokemon up to Level 80 to Obey, TM46, and Fire Blast.
Blaine will use Magmar, Rapidash, Ninetales, and Arcanine against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.
|Pokemon
|Magmar Lv47
|Moves
|Flamethrower, Low Kick, Confuse Ray
|Type
|Fire
|Weakness
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Strong Against
|Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
|Pokemon
|Rapidash Lv47
|Moves
|Flare Blitz, Quick Attack, Fury Attack
|Type
|Fire
|Weakness
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Strong Against
|Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
|Pokemon
|Ninetales Lv47
|Moves
|Fire Blast, Quick Attack
|Type
|Fire
|Weakness
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Strong Against
|Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
|Pokemon
|Arcanine Lv48
|Moves
|Flare Blitz, Outrage, Crunch
|Type
|Fire
|Weakness
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Strong Against
|Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
Giovanni
Giovanni is located in Viridian City and will reward you with Earth Badge if you defeat him. The Earth badge will allow all Pokemon up to Level 100 to obey, TM41, and Earthquake.
He will use Dugtrio, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, and Rhydon against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.
|Pokemon
|Dugtrio Lv48
|Moves
|Earthquake, Sucker Punch, Slash
|Type
|Ground
|Weakness
|Water, Grass, Ice
|Strong Against
|Poison, Rock, Electric
|Pokemon
|Nidoqueen Lv49
|Moves
|Earthquake, Super Fang, Crunch
|Type
|Poison, Ground
|Weakness
|Ground, Psychic, Water, Ice
|Strong Against
|Fighting, Bug, Fairy, Rock, Electric(Immune), Poison
|Pokemon
|Nidoking Lv49
|Moves
|Earthquake, Horn Drill, Megahorn, Poison Jab
|Type
|Poison, Ground
|Weakness
|Ground, Psychic, Water, Ice
|Strong Against
|Fighting, Bug, Fairy, Rock, Electric(Immune), Poison
|Pokemon
|Rhydon Lv50
|Moves
|Earthquake, Rock Slide, Megahorn
|Type
|Ground, Rock
|Weakness
|Ice, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass
|Strong Against
|Rock, Normal Flying, Fire, Electric(immune), Poison
This wraps up our Pokemon Let’s Go guide with tips on all of the Gym Leader, their locations, and their Pokemon.