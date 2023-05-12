Pokemon Let’s Go Gym Leaders Guide

Pokemon Let’s Go Gym Leaders Guide will help you with all of the Gym Leaders, their locations and their Pokemon. Gym Leaders are one of the toughest opponents that players will face in Pokemon Let’s Go as they have leveld up Pokemon with deadly attacks

Pokemon Let’s Go Gym Leaders

There are a total of 8 Gym Leaders in Pokemon Let’s Go whcih also include the Elite four. Players will have to be prepared in order to challenge them as they are very skilled Trainers.

Not only that, each Gym Leader has a unique set of Pokemon that they will use against you. our Pokemon Let’s Go guide will help you with all of the Gym Leaders, theor locations and Pokemon.

Brock

Brock is located in the Pewter City and if you manage to defeat him, he will reward you with Boulder Badge. The Boulder Badge will allow players’ traded Pokemon to up to Level 20, to obey. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of the Pokemon that Brock will use against you in battle.

Pokemon Geodude Lv-11
Moves Tackle
Type Ground, Rock
Weakness Fighting, Ground, Steel, Ice, Water, Grass
Strong Against Normal, Flying, Fire, Rock, Electric, Poison
Pokemon Onix Lv12
Moves Headbutt, Bind, Rock Throw
Type Rock, Ground
Weakness Fighting, Ground, Steel, ICE, Water, Grass
Strong Against Normal, Flying, Fire, Rock, Electric, Poison

Misty

Misty is located in Cerulean City and defeating her will reward you Cascade Badge. Cascade Badge allows up to Level 30 traded Pokemon to obey. She will use Psyduck and Starmie against you in battle. See the table below to know the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Psyduck Lv18
Moves Water Gun, Confusion
Type Water
Weakness Grass, Electric
Strong Against Steel, Fire, Water, Ice
Pokemon Starmie Lv19
Moves Scald, Psywave, Swift
Type Water, Psychic
Weakness Grass, Electric, Bug, Ghost, Dark
Strong Against Steel, Fire, Water, Ice, Fighting, Psychic

Lt. Surge

Lt. Surge can be found in Vermilion City and will reward you with Thunder Badge if you manage to defeat him. Thunder Badge will allow up to level 40 traded Pokemon to obey you.

Lt. Surge will use Voltorb and Magnemite against you in battle. See the table below to check the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Voltorb Lv25
Moves Thunderbolt, Swift, Light Screen
Type Electric
Weakness Ground
Strong Against Flying, Steel, Electric
Pokemon Megnemite Lv25
Moves Thunderbolt, Sonic Boom
Type Electric, Steel
Weakness Fighting, Fire, Ground
Strong Against Electric, Normal, Rock, Bug, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Poison, Flying, Steel

Erika

Erika can be found in Celadon City and will reward you with Rainbow Badge is you defeat her. Rainbow Badge will allow Pokemon up to Level 50 to obey.

Erika will use Tangela, Weepinbell, and Vileplume against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Tangela Lv33
Moves Mega Drain, Sleep Powder, Bind
Type Grass
Weakness Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice
Strong Against Ground, Water, Grass, Electric
Pokemon Weepinbell Lv33
Moves Mega Drain, Poison Jab
Type Grass, Poison
Weakness Flying, Fire, Ice, Psychic
Strong Against Water, Electric, Fighting, Fairy, Grass
Pokemon Vileplume Lv43
Moves Mega Drain, Moonblast
Type Grass, Poison
Weakness Flying, Fire, Ice, Psychic
Strong Against Water, Electric, Fighting, Fairy, Grass

Koga

Koga is located in Fuchsia City and rewards you with Soul Badge if you defeat him. Earning the Soul Badge will allow Pokemon up tp Level 60 to Obey.

Koga will use Weezing, Muk, Golbat, and Venomoth against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Weezing Lv43
Moves Toxic, Protect, Sludge Bomb, Explosion
Type Poison
Weakness Ground, Psychic
Strong Against Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy
Pokemon Muk Lv43
Moves Toxic, Protect, Sludge Bomb, Moonblast
Type Poison
Weakness Ground, Psychic
Strong Against Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy
Pokemon Golbat Lv43
Moves Toxic, Protect, Fly, Leech Life
Type Poison, Flying
Weakness Psychic, Rock, Electric, Ice
Strong Against Poison, Fairy, Ground, Fighting, Bug, Grass
Pokemon Venomoth Lv44
Moves Sludge Bomb, Protect, Psychic, Bug Buzz
Type Bug, Poison
Weakness Flying, Rock, Fire, Psychic
Strong Against Poison, Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass

Sabrina

Sabrina is located in Saffron City and rewards you with Marsh Badge is you defeat her. The Marsh Badge will make the Pokemon up to Level 70 to obey.

Sabrina will use Mr.Mime, Slowbro, Jynx, and Alakazam against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Mr.Mime Lv43
Moves Psychic, Reflect, Light Screen, Double Slap
Type Bug
Weakness
Strong Against
Pokemon Slowbro Lv43
Moves Psychic, Yawn, Surf, Calm Min
Type Water, Psychic
Weakness Grass, Electric, Bug, Ghost, Dark
Strong Against Steel, Fire, Water, Ice, Fighting, Psychic
Pokemon Jynx Lv43
Moves Psychic, Lovely Kiss, Ice Punch
Type Ice, Psychic
Weakness Rock, Steel, Fire, Bug, Ghost Dark
Strong Against Ice, Psychic
Pokemon Alakazam Lv44
Moves Psychic, Night Shade
Type Psychic
Weakness Bug, Ghost, Dark
Strong Against Fighting, Psychic

Blaine

Blaine is located in Cinnabar Island and will reward you with Volcano Badge. Volcano Badge will allow Pokemon up to Level 80 to Obey, TM46, and Fire Blast.

Blaine will use Magmar, Rapidash, Ninetales, and Arcanine against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Magmar Lv47
Moves Flamethrower, Low Kick, Confuse Ray
Type Fire
Weakness Ground, Rock, Water
Strong Against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
Pokemon Rapidash Lv47
Moves Flare Blitz, Quick Attack, Fury Attack
Type Fire
Weakness Ground, Rock, Water
Strong Against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
Pokemon Ninetales Lv47
Moves Fire Blast, Quick Attack
Type Fire
Weakness Ground, Rock, Water
Strong Against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
Pokemon Arcanine Lv48
Moves Flare Blitz, Outrage, Crunch
Type Fire
Weakness Ground, Rock, Water
Strong Against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy

Giovanni

Giovanni is located in Viridian City and will reward you with Earth Badge if you defeat him. The Earth badge will allow all Pokemon up to Level 100 to obey, TM41, and Earthquake.

He will use Dugtrio, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, and Rhydon against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Dugtrio Lv48
Moves Earthquake, Sucker Punch, Slash
Type Ground
Weakness Water, Grass, Ice
Strong Against Poison, Rock, Electric
Pokemon Nidoqueen Lv49
Moves Earthquake, Super Fang, Crunch
Type Poison, Ground
Weakness Ground, Psychic, Water, Ice
Strong Against Fighting, Bug, Fairy, Rock, Electric(Immune), Poison
Pokemon Nidoking Lv49
Moves Earthquake, Horn Drill, Megahorn, Poison Jab
Type Poison, Ground
Weakness Ground, Psychic, Water, Ice
Strong Against Fighting, Bug, Fairy, Rock, Electric(Immune), Poison
Pokemon Rhydon Lv50
Moves Earthquake, Rock Slide, Megahorn
Type Ground, Rock
Weakness Ice, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass
Strong Against Rock, Normal Flying, Fire, Electric(immune), Poison

This wraps up our Pokemon Let’s Go guide with tips on all of the Gym Leader, their locations, and their Pokemon.

