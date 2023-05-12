Pokemon Let’s Go Gym Leaders Guide will help you with all of the Gym Leaders, their locations and their Pokemon. Gym Leaders are one of the toughest opponents that players will face in Pokemon Let’s Go as they have leveld up Pokemon with deadly attacks

Pokemon Let’s Go Gym Leaders

There are a total of 8 Gym Leaders in Pokemon Let’s Go whcih also include the Elite four. Players will have to be prepared in order to challenge them as they are very skilled Trainers.

Not only that, each Gym Leader has a unique set of Pokemon that they will use against you. our Pokemon Let’s Go guide will help you with all of the Gym Leaders, theor locations and Pokemon.

Brock

Brock is located in the Pewter City and if you manage to defeat him, he will reward you with Boulder Badge. The Boulder Badge will allow players’ traded Pokemon to up to Level 20, to obey. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of the Pokemon that Brock will use against you in battle.

Pokemon Geodude Lv-11 Moves Tackle Type Ground, Rock Weakness Fighting, Ground, Steel, Ice, Water, Grass Strong Against Normal, Flying, Fire, Rock, Electric, Poison Pokemon Onix Lv12 Moves Headbutt, Bind, Rock Throw Type Rock, Ground Weakness Fighting, Ground, Steel, ICE, Water, Grass Strong Against Normal, Flying, Fire, Rock, Electric, Poison

Misty

Misty is located in Cerulean City and defeating her will reward you Cascade Badge. Cascade Badge allows up to Level 30 traded Pokemon to obey. She will use Psyduck and Starmie against you in battle. See the table below to know the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Psyduck Lv18 Moves Water Gun, Confusion Type Water Weakness Grass, Electric Strong Against Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Pokemon Starmie Lv19 Moves Scald, Psywave, Swift Type Water, Psychic Weakness Grass, Electric, Bug, Ghost, Dark Strong Against Steel, Fire, Water, Ice, Fighting, Psychic

Lt. Surge

Lt. Surge can be found in Vermilion City and will reward you with Thunder Badge if you manage to defeat him. Thunder Badge will allow up to level 40 traded Pokemon to obey you.

Lt. Surge will use Voltorb and Magnemite against you in battle. See the table below to check the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Voltorb Lv25 Moves Thunderbolt, Swift, Light Screen Type Electric Weakness Ground Strong Against Flying, Steel, Electric Pokemon Megnemite Lv25 Moves Thunderbolt, Sonic Boom Type Electric, Steel Weakness Fighting, Fire, Ground Strong Against Electric, Normal, Rock, Bug, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Poison, Flying, Steel

Erika

Erika can be found in Celadon City and will reward you with Rainbow Badge is you defeat her. Rainbow Badge will allow Pokemon up to Level 50 to obey.

Erika will use Tangela, Weepinbell, and Vileplume against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Tangela Lv33 Moves Mega Drain, Sleep Powder, Bind Type Grass Weakness Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice Strong Against Ground, Water, Grass, Electric Pokemon Weepinbell Lv33 Moves Mega Drain, Poison Jab Type Grass, Poison Weakness Flying, Fire, Ice, Psychic Strong Against Water, Electric, Fighting, Fairy, Grass Pokemon Vileplume Lv43 Moves Mega Drain, Moonblast Type Grass, Poison Weakness Flying, Fire, Ice, Psychic Strong Against Water, Electric, Fighting, Fairy, Grass

Koga

Koga is located in Fuchsia City and rewards you with Soul Badge if you defeat him. Earning the Soul Badge will allow Pokemon up tp Level 60 to Obey.

Koga will use Weezing, Muk, Golbat, and Venomoth against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Weezing Lv43 Moves Toxic, Protect, Sludge Bomb, Explosion Type Poison Weakness Ground, Psychic Strong Against Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy Pokemon Muk Lv43 Moves Toxic, Protect, Sludge Bomb, Moonblast Type Poison Weakness Ground, Psychic Strong Against Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy Pokemon Golbat Lv43 Moves Toxic, Protect, Fly, Leech Life Type Poison, Flying Weakness Psychic, Rock, Electric, Ice Strong Against Poison, Fairy, Ground, Fighting, Bug, Grass Pokemon Venomoth Lv44 Moves Sludge Bomb, Protect, Psychic, Bug Buzz Type Bug, Poison Weakness Flying, Rock, Fire, Psychic Strong Against Poison, Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass

Sabrina

Sabrina is located in Saffron City and rewards you with Marsh Badge is you defeat her. The Marsh Badge will make the Pokemon up to Level 70 to obey.

Sabrina will use Mr.Mime, Slowbro, Jynx, and Alakazam against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Mr.Mime Lv43 Moves Psychic, Reflect, Light Screen, Double Slap Type Bug Weakness Strong Against Pokemon Slowbro Lv43 Moves Psychic, Yawn, Surf, Calm Min Type Water, Psychic Weakness Grass, Electric, Bug, Ghost, Dark Strong Against Steel, Fire, Water, Ice, Fighting, Psychic Pokemon Jynx Lv43 Moves Psychic, Lovely Kiss, Ice Punch Type Ice, Psychic Weakness Rock, Steel, Fire, Bug, Ghost Dark Strong Against Ice, Psychic Pokemon Alakazam Lv44 Moves Psychic, Night Shade Type Psychic Weakness Bug, Ghost, Dark Strong Against Fighting, Psychic

Blaine

Blaine is located in Cinnabar Island and will reward you with Volcano Badge. Volcano Badge will allow Pokemon up to Level 80 to Obey, TM46, and Fire Blast.

Blaine will use Magmar, Rapidash, Ninetales, and Arcanine against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Magmar Lv47 Moves Flamethrower, Low Kick, Confuse Ray Type Fire Weakness Ground, Rock, Water Strong Against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy Pokemon Rapidash Lv47 Moves Flare Blitz, Quick Attack, Fury Attack Type Fire Weakness Ground, Rock, Water Strong Against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy Pokemon Ninetales Lv47 Moves Fire Blast, Quick Attack Type Fire Weakness Ground, Rock, Water Strong Against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy Pokemon Arcanine Lv48 Moves Flare Blitz, Outrage, Crunch Type Fire Weakness Ground, Rock, Water Strong Against Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy

Giovanni

Giovanni is located in Viridian City and will reward you with Earth Badge if you defeat him. The Earth badge will allow all Pokemon up to Level 100 to obey, TM41, and Earthquake.

He will use Dugtrio, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, and Rhydon against you in battle. Check out the table below to see the strengths and weaknesses of these Pokemon.

Pokemon Dugtrio Lv48 Moves Earthquake, Sucker Punch, Slash Type Ground Weakness Water, Grass, Ice Strong Against Poison, Rock, Electric Pokemon Nidoqueen Lv49 Moves Earthquake, Super Fang, Crunch Type Poison, Ground Weakness Ground, Psychic, Water, Ice Strong Against Fighting, Bug, Fairy, Rock, Electric(Immune), Poison Pokemon Nidoking Lv49 Moves Earthquake, Horn Drill, Megahorn, Poison Jab Type Poison, Ground Weakness Ground, Psychic, Water, Ice Strong Against Fighting, Bug, Fairy, Rock, Electric(Immune), Poison Pokemon Rhydon Lv50 Moves Earthquake, Rock Slide, Megahorn Type Ground, Rock Weakness Ice, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass Strong Against Rock, Normal Flying, Fire, Electric(immune), Poison

This wraps up our Pokemon Let’s Go guide with tips on all of the Gym Leader, their locations, and their Pokemon.