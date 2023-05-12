Pokemon Let’s Go Berries Guide – All Types of Berries and Their Uses

Catching Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu for Nintendo Switch is not easy. You will need all the tools you can get to increase your chances of capturing these creatures. Some of these useful items are different types of Berries. In our Pokemon Let’s Go Berries Guide, we discuss all three types of this item in the game and how they function.

Pokemon Let’s Go Berries

Like luring a real-life animal by presenting a food item, you can attract Pokemon and increase your chances of capturing them in Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu.

This is a returning feature from the popular Pokemon Go. The three different types of berries all have different functions or capabilities of luring a Pokemon but are primarily centered around increasing the odds of catching Pokemon.

Each berry type has three tiers: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Each subsequent higher tier will increase the likelihood of you capturing a Pokemon when your hurl a PokeBalls towards it. Thus for more effective results, try to utilize the highest tier of the Berry in question.

Razz Berry

Resembles a raspberry, this will be the first type of Berry that you will get your hands on. This type of Berry can be used when the indicator, while you are aiming a PokeBalls, shows you a green or yellow colored ring around the Pokemon.

Using a berry is likely to change the color, hence, making it easier for you to capture that particular Pokemon.

Razz berries also serve another function, as they can be fed to Pikachu or Eevee as a gesture of friendship and kindness. You can do this by simply pressing the ‘X’ key to open up the menu that lets you play with either of the two Pokemon. Then proceed to choose the Razz berry option to feed it to the Pokemon.

Nanab Berry

Resembling a banana, the Nanab Berry serves as a slight variation of the ‘increasing odds of capturing Pokemon’ idea. Instead of increasing chances directly, it will slow down the time it takes for the capture rings to disappear so you can perform a ‘Great’ catch more easily.

Furthermore, it will also slow down wild Pokemon so they are more formulaic in their movements or become complete stationery making it easier for you to aim your PokeBalls and capture the desired creature.

Pinap Berry

Appears as a Pineapple, the Pinap Berry is a lot different in the functions it performs compared to the other two types of berries. The benefits of it are only awarded after you capture a Pokemon.

What it does is increase the odds of your character receiving an item from the Pokemon that has just been captured. This could be Candy or any other random item. Therefore, whatever you are hoping or expecting to receive, it is ever closer to actually being awarded thanks to this berry.